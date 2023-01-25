Suspect in Washington state shooting is dead, police say

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The suspect accused of shooting three people to death at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he was taken into custody, police announced Tuesday night.

Police in Yakima, Wash., say 21-year-old Jarid Haddock has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a shooting Tuesday that left three dead. Photo courtesy of Yakima Police Department

"We believe with pretty good confidence that this is the person who was involved in the incident this morning," Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray told reporters .

Yakima police had identified the "presumed homicide suspect" as Jarid Haddock, a 21-year-old Yakima County resident.

Haddock was suspected of shooting three people to death at a Yakima convenience store early Tuesday morning before leaving the scene, as police warned the public and searched for Haddock throughout the day.

"The gunman left the scene in a stolen car and a search is actively underway," Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray said at a brief news conference Tuesday morning.

"This is a dangerous person and it's random so there is a danger to the community," Murray told reporters, urging people to stay away from Haddock if they see him.

Later in the day, police said they received a call from a woman who said she had lent the suspect her phone near a Target store, Murray told reporters in a Tuesday evening news conference.

Murray said the woman heard the suspect make "several incriminating statements on the phone including 'I killed those people.'"

"I listened to that call . It's pretty harrowing," Murray said. "I have to really thank her again because she was very courageous in getting us there."

As officers headed toward the Yakima Target store, Haddock shot himself, Murray said.

"The suspect apparently shot and killed himself and that was prior to officers' arrival. There were officers who heard the shots, but no one saw him actually do that," Murray said, while adding that the suspect had a "large amount of ammunition" and a firearm.

Earlier in the day, investigators issued a photo of the alleged gunman, taken from security camera footage.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. PST to reports of a gunman near a Circle K store in the southeast part of the city.

"When officers arrived, they located three deceased parties at the Circle K store and quickly realized there was a second shooting scene across the street," Murray said at the news conference.

"It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting."

The shootings took place both inside and outside of the convenience store, police said.

He then walked across the street and pointed the gun at a passing vehicle before stealing the car and taking off.

Police believe the car's driver may be a fourth shooting victim.

"We don't know their condition. The man, after he left the Circle K, went across the street and shot into a vehicle. You can see the party in that vehicle move to the passenger seat, and then the suspect stole his car," Murray said.

Investigators are still combing through surveillance video and multiple eyewitness statements.

