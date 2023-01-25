ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas punishes LSU, 60-40, on Tuesday at BWA as Hoop Hogs have won back-to-back SEC games by double-digit margins

By Kevin McPherson
nwahomepage.com
 3 days ago
Hogs face surging Baylor in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

Opportunity knocks for a young, injury-plagued but talented Arkansas Razorbacks squad when they visit Waco, Texas to face the No. 17 Baylor Bears in the Farrell Center as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Despite losing five of their last eight games, the Razorbacks remain a confident and capable squad...
Hoop Hogs notebook: Arkansas at No. 17 Baylor preview; Bears scout; Gus musings; NET rankings, polls, analytics

LITTLE ROCK — The annual Big 12/SEC Challenge will write its final chapter this weekend, and the Arkansas Razorbacks not only have a chance to pick up their first-ever road win in the event (and first road win of the season), but they have a chance to add a trophy Quad-1 victory to their postseason resume when they take on the 17th-ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
Arkansas extends new offers at Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its final Prospect Day before the 30-day dead period begins Monday and they extended at least three offers. The offers went to San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis Class of 2025 wide receiver Jaden Perez, 6-1, 160, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College Class of 2025 wide receiver Corey Simms, 6-3, 170, and Aledo (Texas) Class of 2026 running back -athlete Raycine Guillory Jr. 5-11, 170.
WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco

Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit.
Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer

Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer. Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic...
Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
Stars of New Reality Show "The Friends of WEHO"

Stars of New Reality Show "The Friends of WEHO" Stars of New Reality Show “The Friends of WEHO”. Stars of New Reality Show "The Friends of WEHO" Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of...
Zulily has deals that won't break the bank

Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit. NWA groups receive Henry Award nominations. NWA groups receive...
