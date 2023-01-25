Arkansas punishes LSU, 60-40, on Tuesday at BWA as Hoop Hogs have won back-to-back SEC games by double-digit margins

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Related
fayettevilleflyer.com
Hogs face surging Baylor in SEC-Big 12 Challenge
Opportunity knocks for a young, injury-plagued but talented Arkansas Razorbacks squad when they visit Waco, Texas to face the No. 17 Baylor Bears in the Farrell Center as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Despite losing five of their last eight games, the Razorbacks remain a confident and capable squad...
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: Arkansas at No. 17 Baylor preview; Bears scout; Gus musings; NET rankings, polls, analytics
LITTLE ROCK — The annual Big 12/SEC Challenge will write its final chapter this weekend, and the Arkansas Razorbacks not only have a chance to pick up their first-ever road win in the event (and first road win of the season), but they have a chance to add a trophy Quad-1 victory to their postseason resume when they take on the 17th-ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Jalen Graham recaps 67-64 loss to No. 17 Baylor
WACO, TX. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas and Baylor, who last met in an NCAA Elite 8 matchup two years ago, put on another classic battle Saturday afternoon at the Farrell Center with the #17 Bears taking a 67-64 victory as part of the SEC/Big12 Challenge. Arkansas led by two five...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas extends new offers at Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its final Prospect Day before the 30-day dead period begins Monday and they extended at least three offers. The offers went to San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis Class of 2025 wide receiver Jaden Perez, 6-1, 160, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College Class of 2025 wide receiver Corey Simms, 6-3, 170, and Aledo (Texas) Class of 2026 running back -athlete Raycine Guillory Jr. 5-11, 170.
Quick Hits: Lots of Interesting Hogs Tidbits Before Weekend
A Hog finds unique way to run 40, Barnhill packed, WWE superstar is born and more
Pittman's Performance in Alabama Alongside Saban, Smart Big for Razorbacks' Future
Pittman learned what not to do at these events from Bret Bielema
No Quick Answers for Razorbacks in This Spring Practice
There are plenty of questions, but nobody will KNOW until this fall.
How '40 Minutes of Hell' Became an Iconic Arkansas Basketball Brand
Nolan Richardson's moniker that struck fear in the hearts of opponents was well earned, necessary
Future Razorback Lawrence having banner hoops season
Arkansa women's basketball signee Jenna Lawrence looking for a fourth straight state championship game appearance
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco
Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit.
KHBS
Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
nwahomepage.com
Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer
Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer. Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic...
NWA chef named semifinalist for Best Chef of the South
A Northwest Arkansas chef has been named a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef of the South.
Fayetteville Planning Commission approves early step for JJ’s Sports Complex development
The JJ's Sports Complex cleared its first hurdle for approval with the Fayetteville Planning Commission on Jan. 23.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas restaurant could soon have James Beard Award bragging rights
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas chef is in the running for a James Beard Award. Rafael Rios at Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville is a semifinalist for the Best Chef in the South. Yeyo's is a family-run restaurant that has a brick-and-mortar location as well as...
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Fayetteville, AR. - The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population that's quickly approaching 600,000 residents.
KHBS
Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
nwahomepage.com
Stars of New Reality Show "The Friends of WEHO"
Stars of New Reality Show "The Friends of WEHO" Stars of New Reality Show “The Friends of WEHO”. Stars of New Reality Show "The Friends of WEHO" Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of...
nwahomepage.com
Zulily has deals that won't break the bank
Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit. NWA groups receive Henry Award nominations. NWA groups receive...
Washington County IT Director fired for ‘violating policy’
The Washington County director of information has been fired for violating county policy, County Judge Patrick Deakins confirmed Friday.
Comments / 0