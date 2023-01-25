Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist struck, killed by driver in LA area
POMONA, Calif. – A 30-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona, authorities said Friday. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East First and San Lorenzo streets regarding a traffic collision where they found the bicyclist lying in the street, according to the department.
foxla.com
Stabbing suspect shot and killed by Huntington Park Police
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner's office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in...
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
foxla.com
Westlake apartment building destroyed by flames; man arrested
LOS ANGELES - A suspected arsonist accused of starting a large fire was arrested after a massive blaze destroyed a two-story building in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles, leaving ten residents displaced. SkyFOX flew over the scene around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and showed flames shooting out of the roof...
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
A man was shot and killed in the unincorporated Athens community in South Los Angeles County, authorities said Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
Police kill wheelchair-bound man in Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – Police shot and killed a stabbing suspect in Huntington Park, authorities said Friday. Huntington Park Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue and upon their arrival, the victim gave them the description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
foxla.com
Video: Someone throws lit firework at police cruiser in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - Tensions briefly rose in downtown Los Angeles as demonstrators and protesters took to the streets to demand justice for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in police custody in Memphis, Tennessee. Late Friday night, hours after the Memphis Police Department released body camera videos of...
2 teens arrested after man found dead in Long Beach
Two teenagers were arrested on Friday after a man was found shot to death in Long Beach. The suspects were identified as a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, according to Long Beach police. The victim was identified as Isaiah Saucedo, 20, from Long Beach. On Jan. 6, officers responded to the 5500 block of […]
foxla.com
Apartment in LA's Westlake neighborhood completely on fire; 1 in custody
LOS ANGELES - Crews contained a massive fire in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. SkyFOX was over the fire scene in the 2800 block of West 7th Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials did not say if anyone was hurt in the fire. Dramatic SkyFOX footage caught the moments where the...
2urbangirls.com
Two teens charged with fatal shooting in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two 18-year-olds were charged Friday with fatally shooting a 36-year-old man in Santa Ana in December in what police said was a confrontation over graffiti vandalism in a 7-Eleven store parking lot. Adan Constantino Reyes and Jesus Daniel Reyes both of Santa Ana, were charged...
Beverly Crest fatal shooting: 3 dead 4 critical, police say no suspect information
Los Angeles Police Department Sgt., Bruce Borihanh provided updates on the Beverly Crest fatal Saturday morning shooting that left three people dead and four wounded; two critically. The suspect remains unknown and at large. Around 2:40 a.m. police received a call of "an assault with a deadly weapon." in the 2700 block of Ellison Dr. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of those shot were pronounced dead at the scene.Two of the surviving gunshot victims drove themselves to a medical center and were then transported to a trauma care hospital, while the other...
orangecountytribune.com
Second body found in basin
For the second time in less than a week, a human body was found at the Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, firefighters received a call for medical aid at 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the area of Haster Street and Lampson Avenue. Firefighter...
3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
Bicyclist Fatally Struck By SUV in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A bicyclist was fatally struck by an SUV Thursday evening in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a bicyclist down in lanes at East First and San Lorenzo Streets just before 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26.
Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The post Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting appeared first on KYMA.
Long Beach Post
Motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash launches him from bike in North Long Beach
A motorcyclist died Friday evening after crashing into a vehicle at a high speed in North Long Beach, authorities said. The wreck happened on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street around 6:57 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police say the motorcyclist was riding a 2014 Kawasaki northbound...
Small airplane out of Long Beach crashes in Riverside County
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel Road, according to the Federal...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona
CORONA (CNS) – A motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision south of Corona. The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Temescal Canyon Road, near Leroy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the two sedans impacted near the intersection. No other details were...
2urbangirls.com
Police seeking assistance with homicide investigation in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help in seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, at about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
