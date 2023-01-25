Los Angeles Police Department Sgt., Bruce Borihanh provided updates on the Beverly Crest fatal Saturday morning shooting that left three people dead and four wounded; two critically. The suspect remains unknown and at large. Around 2:40 a.m. police received a call of "an assault with a deadly weapon." in the 2700 block of Ellison Dr. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of those shot were pronounced dead at the scene.Two of the surviving gunshot victims drove themselves to a medical center and were then transported to a trauma care hospital, while the other...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO