Wright's double-double leads Rayder girls to win, Braeden Flynn's 38 lifts Harbor boys

CHARLEVOIX — A big defensive performance from the Charlevoix girls’ basketball team delivered the Rayders a 55-25 Lake Michigan Conference win over Kalkaska Tuesday.

Charlevoix got out to a 9-2 lead after the opening quarter, then controlled a 23-5 gave at the half, giving up just two baskets.

At the end of three, the Rayders were still ahead 37-14 after another balanced quarter in the scorebook.

Charlevoix had Abbey Wright lead the way with a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double, while Mikayla Sharrow had 11 points, five steals and four rebounds.

Anna Kemp also had eight points, seven steals and four rebounds, Macey McKeown had six points and three rebounds and Bayani Collins had six points.

Charlevoix (7-8, 5-3 LMC) next brings in East Jordan on Monday, Jan. 30, which was originally scheduled for this Thursday, Jan. 26, though moved.

Harbor Springs 50, East Jordan 34

HARBOR SPRINGS — The Harbor Springs girls’ basketball team added to their winning season Tuesday with a 50-34 victory over visiting East Jordan.

The Rams got out to a 15-11 lead after one quarter against a depleted East Jordan team that had to call up JV players to assemble a squad, then the Rams held EJ to just one in the second to lead 28-12 at the half.

Harbor then jumped ahead 39-18 following three.

Olivia Flynn led the Rams with 26 points and Hailey Fisher scored 12.

For EJ, June Kirkpatrick had 13 points and Lillian Stone scored eight.

“I thought three of the four quarters we played well,” East Jordan coach Tim Smith said. “I was really proud of the girls’ effort, especially our JV girls who played significant minutes.”

Harbor Springs (12-1, 7-1 LMC) will next travel to Traverse City St. Francis in a LMC matchup on Thursday, Jan. 26, while East Jordan (5-7, 2-6 LMC) will head to Charlevoix on Monday, Jan. 30. The game was moved from Thursday, Jan. 26 due to the low numbers for East Jordan.

TC St. Francis 45, Boyne City 28

TRAVERSE CITY — A 45-28 loss came for the Boyne City girls’ basketball team Tuesday when they traveled to Traverse City St. Francis for a LMC matchup.

Tied 5-5 after one, St. Francis later took a 20-9 lead into halftime, then pulled ahead 32-18 following the third.

Morgan Deming finished with 10 points and Mackensy Wilson scored six.

For TC St. Francis, Maggie Napont led with 16 points.

Boyne City (2-12, 1-7 LMC) will head to Elk Rapids on Thursday, Jan. 26 up next.

NORTHERN LAKES

Mackinaw City 74, Harbor Light 21

HARBOR SPRINGS — Mackinaw City’s girls improved to 13-0 overall on the season with a 74-21 victory over host Harbor Light Christian Tuesday.

The Comets got out to a 31-3 lead after the first quarter, then led 56-7 at the half and 62-15 following the third.

“Our girls did a great job tonight rebounding and distributing the basketball,” Mackinaw coach Jake Huffman said. “We held a 35-16 rebounding edge and assisted on 25 of our 32 field goals.”

Marlie Postula led with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks, Madison Smith had 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and six steals, Larissa Huffman had 14 points and six assists and Gracie Beauchamp had 11 points and six assists. Julia Sullivan also had 10 points and four steals.

The Comets also won the JV game in a 27-18 final, led by Abby Brown’s 10 points and 14 rebounds. Kerry-Ann Ming also had nine points and 15 rebounds.

Mackinaw City (13-0, 7-0 NLC) will next head to Ellsworth for a league game on Monday, Jan. 30, while Harbor Light (6-3, 4-2 NLC) next brings in Ellsworth on Thursday, Jan. 26.

BOYS

LAKE MICHIGAN

Harbor Springs 87, East Jordan 51

EAST JORDAN — A career-high 38 points from Harbor Springs’ Braeden Flynn gave the Harbor Springs boys’ basketball team an 87-51 victory over host East Jordan Tuesday night.

Harbor led in just a 20-16 game after one quarter, then a 20-5 advantage for the Rams in the second made things 40-21 at the half. Another big 29-point third then pushed the Rams over the top in the third.

“We came out with good energy in the first quarter,” East Jordan coach Nate Dzwik said. “I thought we played really well. We had a mental lapse at the end of that, then the second quarter, we left shooters open and that’s on me. They did a good job breaking down our defense and Flynn went off.”

Korbyn Russell led East Jordan with 14 points and four rebounds and Max Beal had 14 points as well.

Along with the 38 points for Flynn, the freshman also went six of eight from 3-point range on the night.

Harbor Springs (4-6, 2-4 LMC) gets back to the court on Friday, Jan. 27 at home against Traverse City St. Francis, while East Jordan (3-8, 1-5 LMC) will welcome in Charlevoix on Friday.

Charlevoix 49, Kalkaska 48

KALKASKA — Tied in a 48-48 game late, Charlevoix’s Hudson Vollmer stepped up with one of two free throws in the game’s final seconds to deliver a 49-48 victory over Kalkaska Tuesday night.

Along with Vollmer’s work at the free throw line, Troy Nickel nailed a pair to tie the game with 10 seconds left, before Kalkaska then turned it over with four seconds remaining and Vollmer was later fouled.

“It was a wild game with a slow start,” Charlevoix coach Anthony Troshak said. “We picked it up in the third but give Kalkaska credit, they never gave up.”

Kalkaska led 8-6 after the opening quarter, then 19-16 at the end of the first half, before Charlevoix then led 38-30 heading to the fourth.

Joe Gaffney led with 12 points and three assists for Charlevoix, Logan Wadkins had 10 points and Ryan Pearl had nine points and seven rebounds.

Charlevoix (2-9, 1-5 LMC) will travel to East Jordan up next in a Friday, Jan. 27 league matchup.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Wright's double-double leads Rayder girls to win, Braeden Flynn's 38 lifts Harbor boys