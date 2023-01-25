Read full article on original website
Letter from the Editor: An independent food safety board is far better than anything FDA Commissioner does on his own
— OPINION — How food safety is best organized in a country this big and this populous is the question we should be asking. Instead during the past confusing year, we’ve come to focus only on the internal organization of the Food and Drug Administration. We now know...
Publisher’s Platform: Putting the F — Food — back into the FDA
— OPINION — Dr. Califf, I have deep admiration for your past and ongoing public service. The hard work of trying to protect the food and drug supply in the United States is a difficult and at times thankless task. The fact that you have taken this responsibility on more than once speaks volumes to your character.
FDA issues the final rule for traceability records for certain foods
The FDA’s final rule on Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods (Food Traceability Final Rule) establishes traceability recordkeeping requirements, beyond those in existing regulations, for people who manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods included on the Food Traceability List (FTL). The final rule is a key component...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Testing finds Listeria on another brand of enoki mushrooms traced to outbreak
The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is warning consumers not to eat enoki mushrooms produced by Shandong Youhe Biotechnology Co Ltd. in Shandong Province, China, because they have been traced to an outbreak of Listeria infections. Samples collected and tested by MDH in early January were positive for Listeria that...
Salmonella outbreak solved with 130 sick; steak tartare blamed
More than 130 people fell sick in a Salmonella outbreak in Slovenia late this past year, authorities have revealed. Updated findings of the investigation were presented by authorities this week. The Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Food Safety, Veterinary Sector and Plant Protection (UVHVVR) and the National Institute...
Chocolate cake sold at IKEA recalled after metal found in product
Almondy is recalling certain Almondy chocolate cake with Daim because a metal object has been found in a cake. According to the company announcement posted by the FDA, these products were only distributed to IKEA stores. Recalled products:. Almondy Chocolate cake with Daim 14.1oz. Batch code L2140. Best Before Date:...
Number sick in Swedish Salmonella outbreak doubles
The number of people sick in a Salmonella outbreak in Sweden traced to eggs has doubled to almost 50. The Public Health Agency of Sweden (Folkhälsomyndigheten) also warned this figure is expected to increase again. There are 48 people from 13 regions confirmed to have been infected with the...
Paneer cheese recalled in Canada over E. coli
1228300 Alberta Ltd. is recalling Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese because of generic E. coli. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recalled products were sold in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese was also recalled in Aug. 2022 over generic E. coli....
