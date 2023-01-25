ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
foodsafetynews.com

Publisher’s Platform: Putting the F — Food — back into the FDA

— OPINION — Dr. Califf, I have deep admiration for your past and ongoing public service. The hard work of trying to protect the food and drug supply in the United States is a difficult and at times thankless task. The fact that you have taken this responsibility on more than once speaks volumes to your character.
foodsafetynews.com

FDA issues the final rule for traceability records for certain foods

The FDA’s final rule on Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods (Food Traceability Final Rule) establishes traceability recordkeeping requirements, beyond those in existing regulations, for people who manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods included on the Food Traceability List (FTL). The final rule is a key component...
foodsafetynews.com

Testing finds Listeria on another brand of enoki mushrooms traced to outbreak

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is warning consumers not to eat enoki mushrooms produced by Shandong Youhe Biotechnology Co Ltd. in Shandong Province, China, because they have been traced to an outbreak of Listeria infections. Samples collected and tested by MDH in early January were positive for Listeria that...
foodsafetynews.com

Salmonella outbreak solved with 130 sick; steak tartare blamed

More than 130 people fell sick in a Salmonella outbreak in Slovenia late this past year, authorities have revealed. Updated findings of the investigation were presented by authorities this week. The Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Food Safety, Veterinary Sector and Plant Protection (UVHVVR) and the National Institute...
foodsafetynews.com

Chocolate cake sold at IKEA recalled after metal found in product

Almondy is recalling certain Almondy chocolate cake with Daim because a metal object has been found in a cake. According to the company announcement posted by the FDA, these products were only distributed to IKEA stores. Recalled products:. Almondy Chocolate cake with Daim 14.1oz. Batch code L2140. Best Before Date:...
foodsafetynews.com

Number sick in Swedish Salmonella outbreak doubles

The number of people sick in a Salmonella outbreak in Sweden traced to eggs has doubled to almost 50. The Public Health Agency of Sweden (Folkhälsomyndigheten) also warned this figure is expected to increase again. There are 48 people from 13 regions confirmed to have been infected with the...
foodsafetynews.com

Paneer cheese recalled in Canada over E. coli

1228300 Alberta Ltd. is recalling Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese because of generic E. coli. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recalled products were sold in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese was also recalled in Aug. 2022 over generic E. coli....

Comments / 0

Community Policy