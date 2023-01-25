A judge orders the release of a Hawaii man in the case of a 1991 rape and murder

Read full article on original website
Police say at least 3 people are dead, 4 hurt in the latest California mass shooting
LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multimillion dollar short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass...
The winter storms in California will boost water allocations for the state's cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday. The Department...
Atlanta protest update: Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency, taps 1,000 National Guard troops
Thursday, Jan. 26, 6:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made a preemptive move to prepare for the possibility of a repeat of last weekend's violence in downtown Atlanta. On Saturday night, Jan. 21, rioters destroyed a police vehicle and businesses during a protest in response to the death...
Georgia Today: No new mining near Okefenokee, modernizing prisons, inflation has led to more crime
On the Thursday Jan. 26 edition of Georgia Today: Lawmakers want to block mining near the Okefenokee Swamp, Georgia is modernizing its prisons, and inflation and job automation has led to an increase in crime. ____. Tags: Georgia Atlanta podcast Georgia Today. Secondary Content. About the authors. Author. Bottom Content.
Political Rewind: As antisemitism goes mainstream, a look at the Jewish history of Georgia
On Oct. 15, 1958, the Hebrew Benevolent Congregation Temple was bombed with dynamite. It's a part of Georgia's grim history of violence against Jewish communities.
Local election officials in Florida call for scrapping new ID rules for mail voting
County election supervisors in Florida are urging the state to throw out new vote-by-mail restrictions that are set to be rolled out next year, saying the measures could present serious logistical and security issues. In a report sent to the Florida Department of State earlier this month, a working group...
Utah's solution to ski traffic snarl? Build the world's longest gondola
People come from all around the world to ski Utah's Little Cottonwood Canyon and its bucket list resort Alta, a fixture in skiing lore since 1939. "Oh my gosh the terrain here is just absolutely massive," says Kate Rath. Rath and fellow skier Ali Scheifley are standing on Alta's razor...
What prices at a Walmart in Georgia tell us about inflation
NPR has been tracking prices at a Walmart in Georgia for four years. The latest shopping trip tells us a lot about what's been happening in world trade and the U.S. economy. There's a story in every shopping cart, from the wood pulp in a roll of paper towels to fruits and vegetables that survived floods and droughts. For the past four years, NPR has visited the same Walmart store to try to track prices, get insights into global trade and a ground-level look at the U.S. economy. NPR's Alina Selyukh joins us. Alina, thanks so much for being with us.
Georgia Today: State of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, foster care kids living in hotels
On the Friday Jan. 27 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, and foster care kids are living in hotels. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 27, and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode, the governor has issued a state of emergency in response to violent protests last weekend in Atlanta. The president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce says we're facing a housing crisis. And Georgia foster care officials have placed more than 400 children in hotels over the past six months because they couldn't find appropriate placements for them. Those stories and more coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Georgia foster care officials blame ‘hoteling’ problem on health care shortfalls
ATLANTA — A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.
State health departments seek their part of billions in appropriations during start of session
Budget hearings at the start of Georgia’s legislative session saw state departments dive into Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposed budget and make a case for funding priorities. Appropriations for the state’s four major health departments next fiscal year include over $7 billion for mental and behavioral health services and an expanded HIV prevention program, among others.
Rescue crews start a new search for actor Julian Sands after recovering another hiker
Police say they're changing their tactics in a search for actor Julian Sands, who went missing 13 days ago in Southern California's San Gabriel Mountains. Sands, the 65-year-old star of several Oscar-nominated films including A Room with a View, disappeared on Jan. 13 while hiking around snow-covered Mt. Baldy. Search...
GPB evening headlines for January 27, 2023
The Georgia NAACP and state law enforcement officials are bracing for the release of a video showing police brutality in Memphis. The White House says 642,000 Georgia applicants have been approved for student loan forgiveness under a court-blocked plan. Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a $250,000,000 in...
How many Georgians qualify for student debt cancellations? The White House shares the data
LISTEN: White House officials have released data on how many students applied for student loan forgiveness. GPB’s Amanda Andrews explains what the numbers look like in Georgia. —— The Biden administration released detailed data showing how many people have qualified for student loan forgiveness in each state. Across the...
Rep. Adam Schiff announces 2024 Senate run, teeing up a high-profile primary
California Congressman Adam Schiff announced his run for Senate, entering what could be the most crowded and high-profile primary race of the 2024 cycle. Schiff announced his run in a Twitter video Thursday. He joins Rep. Katie Porter, who announced her bid for the seat earlier this month. Reps. Ro Khanna and Barbara Lee may also be considering a run.
