foodsafetynews.com

Testing finds Listeria on another brand of enoki mushrooms traced to outbreak

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is warning consumers not to eat enoki mushrooms produced by Shandong Youhe Biotechnology Co Ltd. in Shandong Province, China, because they have been traced to an outbreak of Listeria infections. Samples collected and tested by MDH in early January were positive for Listeria that...
foodsafetynews.com

Chocolate cake sold at IKEA recalled after metal found in product

Almondy is recalling certain Almondy chocolate cake with Daim because a metal object has been found in a cake. According to the company announcement posted by the FDA, these products were only distributed to IKEA stores. Recalled products:. Almondy Chocolate cake with Daim 14.1oz. Batch code L2140. Best Before Date:...

