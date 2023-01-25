Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
foodsafetynews.com
Testing finds Listeria on another brand of enoki mushrooms traced to outbreak
The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is warning consumers not to eat enoki mushrooms produced by Shandong Youhe Biotechnology Co Ltd. in Shandong Province, China, because they have been traced to an outbreak of Listeria infections. Samples collected and tested by MDH in early January were positive for Listeria that...
foodsafetynews.com
Chocolate cake sold at IKEA recalled after metal found in product
Almondy is recalling certain Almondy chocolate cake with Daim because a metal object has been found in a cake. According to the company announcement posted by the FDA, these products were only distributed to IKEA stores. Recalled products:. Almondy Chocolate cake with Daim 14.1oz. Batch code L2140. Best Before Date:...
