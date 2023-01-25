ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

KCCI.com

No. 12 ISU falls to unranked Missouri

The Iowa State men's basketball team lost 78 to 61 to its old conference competitor Missouri in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Cyclones turned the ball over 19 times in the 17-point loss. Jaren Holmes led Iowa State with 19 points, while Gabe Kalscheur added 14. With the loss, Iowa...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Ashley Joens takes over as No. 18 Iowa State knocks off No. 14 Oklahoma

AMES, Iowa — No. 18 Iowa State women's basketball beat No. 14 Oklahoma 86-78 on Saturday behind a 33-point performance from Ashley Joens. Lexi Donarski had 15 points, while Emily Ryan and Denae Fritz each had 14 points in the win. With the win, the Cyclones improve to 15-4...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa wrestling tournament provides a new avenue for girls competition

DES MOINES, Iowa — You could describe the action at Hy-Vee Hall Friday as wild as the first-ever Iowa girls' high school regional wrestling tournament hit the mat. This is the first year girls' wrestling is a sanctioned sport in Iowa. This is one of four regional tournaments being held across the state, featuring teams from around central and south-central Iowa. More than 400 athletes from 50 teams competed.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa principal assaulted by student

COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
COLFAX, IA
KCCI.com

Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities

Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

4 killed when van rolls on slick Iowa highway

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — A crash in northern Iowa Friday morning has left four people dead, and others injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 6:49 a.m., the 15-passenger van was headed westbound on Highway 20 north of Wellsburg in Grundy County. A total of 13 people were traveling in the van.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Starts Right Here students return to DMPS' Options Academy on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starts Right Here students have been out of school since the shooting at the nonprofit on Monday. A spokesman with Des Moines Public Schools says teachers have been keeping in touch with those students through email, but next week those students will be back in class, in a different building.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries

DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late

Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Krispy Kreme opening third metro location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking for a sweet treat, here's some exciting news for doughnut lovers in West Des Moines. Krispy Kreme will open its third metro location at Jordan Creek Town Center next week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Jan. 31 at 7:30...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa

Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Popular downtown bar heading west-ish for new era

DES MOINES, Iowa — For more than a decade Beer Can Alley and The Exchange inside the Court Center building were synonymous with Des Moines’ downtown entertainment. “Court Center is a landmark for downtown,” said Ted Hawley who owns both businesses. But numerous police calls within the last year to the gem of a historic […]
DES MOINES, IA

