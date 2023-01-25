Read full article on original website
No. 12 ISU falls to unranked Missouri
The Iowa State men's basketball team lost 78 to 61 to its old conference competitor Missouri in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Cyclones turned the ball over 19 times in the 17-point loss. Jaren Holmes led Iowa State with 19 points, while Gabe Kalscheur added 14. With the loss, Iowa...
Ashley Joens takes over as No. 18 Iowa State knocks off No. 14 Oklahoma
AMES, Iowa — No. 18 Iowa State women's basketball beat No. 14 Oklahoma 86-78 on Saturday behind a 33-point performance from Ashley Joens. Lexi Donarski had 15 points, while Emily Ryan and Denae Fritz each had 14 points in the win. With the win, the Cyclones improve to 15-4...
Iowa wrestling tournament provides a new avenue for girls competition
DES MOINES, Iowa — You could describe the action at Hy-Vee Hall Friday as wild as the first-ever Iowa girls' high school regional wrestling tournament hit the mat. This is the first year girls' wrestling is a sanctioned sport in Iowa. This is one of four regional tournaments being held across the state, featuring teams from around central and south-central Iowa. More than 400 athletes from 50 teams competed.
Des Moines soccer team raises over $11,000 for trip to regional showcase
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hard work is paying off for a Des Moines soccer team. A 17U team at Des Moines Soccer Club is raising money to represent Iowa in an important regional showcase. Since many of the families of the players are new to the U.S. and Iowa,...
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
Hometown Tragedy Episode Examines the Disappearance of Iowa Paperboys
Hometown Tragedy, a true-crime series streaming free on the Very Local app, examines the disappearances of two central Iowa paperboys, Johnny Gosch in 1982 and Eugene Martin in 1984. Both cases remain unsolved. In 1982, West Des Moines paperboy, Johnny Gosch, did not return home from his route. Two years...
Starts Right Here students return to DMPS' Options Academy on Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Starts Right Here students have been out of school since the shooting at the nonprofit on Monday. A spokesman with Des Moines Public Schools says teachers have been keeping in touch with those students through email, but next week those students will be back in class, in a different building.
Editorial: We are praying for a swift and full recovery for Will Keeps
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gang-related violence claimed two more Des Moines youth this week. This time, it felt different. Eighteen-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed at “Starts Right Here." R&B and Hip-Hop artist Will Keeps launched the nonprofit education center to help at-risk youth reach their full potential. And this week, the violence Will has been working to stop showed up at the door of his organization.
Teen pleads guilty in deadly East High shooting, faces deportation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another teen has pleaded guilty in thedeadly East High shooting from March 2022. Braulio Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon. The teen faces 20 years in prison. He could also face deportation. Hernandez-Salas will be sentenced on Feb. 22.
Dotdash Meredith announces job cuts
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dotdash Meredith announced it's cutting nearly 300 staff members, which is about 7% of its total employees. The company says the cuts are in response to challenges of the advertising industry and the economy. Dotdash Meredith says employees laid off will get severance, continued health...
Wi-Fi back in Des Moines Public Schools Monday after cyberattack
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's out with the stacks of paper and pencils and the "old school" way of learning in Des Moines Public Schools, Wi-Fi is back starting Monday in school buildings. "It's going to be a big benefit for staff, as well as students," said director of...
Supreme Court allows interviews to be used in Gowun Park murder trial
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday morning ruledevidence obtained during four interviews of a murder suspect may be used in the suspect's murder trial. West Des Moines police have charged Gowun Park, a former professor at Simpson College, with the 2020 murder of her husband, Sung Nam. Nam was found dead and tied to a chair in the couple's home.
Pieper Lewis set to accept plea deal for escape from women’s center
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teenager who admitted to killing a man she says repeatedly raped her will accept a plea deal for escaping the women's center she was sentenced to. Pieper Lewis was 15 when she was arrested for the stabbing death of Zachary Brooks in...
Candlelight vigil for two teens killed in Des Moines inspires community to make change
DES MOINES, Iowa — In front of a crowd of more than one hundred people Friday night, the families of 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron stood as a candlelight vigil carried on. Both Carr and Dameron were killed on Monday while at the Starts Right Here building....
Property owners push back against development of The Family Leader complex
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Some property owners near Bondurant are pushing back on a proposal for The Family Leader to build a rural campus. The Family Leader is a socially-conservative Christian organization based in the Des Moines metro. Its mission is to "strengthen families, by inspiring Christ-like leadership in the home, the church, and the government," according to its website.
Mother of student who fell from ceiling says school employees did everything they are trained to do
DES MOINES, Iowa — The mother of a Des Moines 10-year-old says school staff did what exactly what they were trained to do after her son climbed a desk and a cabinet before falling from a classroom ceiling. "When I got there, I asked 'is he OK?' And they...
Man killed by explosion, fire in Polk County has been identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The man who died during anexplosion Wednesday at the Metro Motors building has been identified. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Tad Costello, of Johnston, died from his injuries. Costello operated his own repair business, Eastown Tire and Auto, in the back of the...
Second man arrested in Starts Right Here deadly shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a second man in connection with thedeadly shooting at Starts Right Here that killed two teenagers and seriously injured a well-known rapper and community activist. Police have charged 19-year-old Bravon Michael Tukes with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder...
Here's how much snow we are expecting on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — A winter storm is set to impact portions of the state on Saturday. This system will bring a swath of moderate to heavy snowfall generally over northern portions of the state, with a sharp cutoff on either side of the swath of heavier snow. A...
