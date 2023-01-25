DES MOINES, Iowa — Gang-related violence claimed two more Des Moines youth this week. This time, it felt different. Eighteen-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed at “Starts Right Here." R&B and Hip-Hop artist Will Keeps launched the nonprofit education center to help at-risk youth reach their full potential. And this week, the violence Will has been working to stop showed up at the door of his organization.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO