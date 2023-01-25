ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anthony Davis returns, helps Lakers defeat Spurs

LeBron James amassed 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Anthony Davis added 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a right foot injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 113-104 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in his...
LeBron chosen as captain for NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book.James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers' star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.This is the sixth year the NBA has...

