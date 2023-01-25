Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Yardbarker
LeBron James Matches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Surpasses Kobe Bryant For The Most All-Star Selections In NBA History
LEBRON JAMES - 19 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 19 His selection as a starter is not surprising considering his production at 38. The veteran averages 29.9 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists this season, and earned a whopping 7.4 million votes. LeBron James And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are Set To...
This Clippers-Knicks Trade Features Luke Kennard
In the NBA, market size is supposed to be an advantage. It doesn’t always look that way. Just ask the New York Knicks. This team plays in the league’s biggest market. Unfortunately, they don’t have a championship to show for it since the 1970s. Meanwhile, the Los...
LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Celtics Game
LeBron James is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.
Lakers: Three Years Later, Kobe Bryant's Legacy Looms Large Over LA
The world lost the Black Mamba three years ago today.
LeBron James’ Career-High Against Every NBA Team
LeBron James is the only player in history to score 40 or more points against every NBA team. King James is one of the greatest scorers ever.
Lakers, Clippers, Timberwolves Linked To Mike Conley Trade
It took longer than anticipated, but the Utah Jazz have begun their descent down the Western Conference standings. They got off to a surprisingly hot start, but things have cooled off in recent weeks as they barely hold onto the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. This is a...
Clayton News Daily
Anthony Davis returns, helps Lakers defeat Spurs
LeBron James amassed 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Anthony Davis added 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a right foot injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 113-104 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in his...
LeBron chosen as captain for NBA All-Star Game
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book.James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers' star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.This is the sixth year the NBA has...
Lakers: Double-Doubles From LeBron James, Anthony Davis Help LA Down Spurs
Anthony Davis returns, Rui Hachimura debuts.
Anthony Davis adds to star power as Lakers visit Celtics
Two of the NBA’s marquee players will face each other Saturday night when Jayson Tatum and the slumping Boston Celtics
Lakers: Injury Status Revealed for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker Against Boston
The Lakers are starting to get healthier.
Detroit Pistons crumble in 117-114 loss to NBA-worst Houston Rockets: Game thread recap
Detroit Pistons (13-37) vs. Houston Rockets (11-38) When: 7 p.m. Saturday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
Celtics-Lakers Rivalry: Boston’s Miraculous Comeback Shifts the 2008 NBA Finals
Game 4 of the 2008 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers was the ultimate momentum changer. The post Celtics-Lakers Rivalry: Boston’s Miraculous Comeback Shifts the 2008 NBA Finals appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
