Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 3-month-old Batman. “Just because this guy has little legs doesn’t mean he can’t keep up! Batman is a sweet pup who loves to play with his dog and human friends. Although a tiny bit shy at first, Batman is quick to warm up and show you what a cuddly cutie he is!

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO