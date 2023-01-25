Read full article on original website
‘It created a community’: Local group publishes collective works of poetry, stories and art
A group of Brown County residents spent the last two years in their own sort of art colony, fusing the study of literature and poetry in the telling of their own life stories. The group ultimately created an anthology of writing and art that was published in October last year.
PET TAILS: $156k brought in for humane society in 2022, looking forward to 2023
Another year is in the books and with it, more than 700 animals were served by the Brown County Humane Society. And, it was only possible because of your shared compassion for homeless animals. Here are just a few things you made possible last year. Thanks to the generosity of...
NEW ON THE FORCE: Officer Q&A with Young
Editor’s note: We have been introducing new officers who have been sworn into the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Nashville Metropolitan Police Department also hired a new officer that took oath earlier this month. Heath Young. Age? I am 36 years old. Are you married? Do you have any...
