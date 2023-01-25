ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley solid in return from knee injury

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Immanuel Quickley’s sore left knee still wasn’t 100 percent on Tuesday night, but it was good enough for him to help the Knicks snap a four-game losing streak.

The Knicks’ sixth man returned to action after missing his first game of the season on Sunday, and played 27 key minutes in the 105-103 win over the Cavaliers at the Garden.

“[It felt] pretty good,” said Quickley, who had nine points, six assists, five rebounds and was a team-best plus-14. “A little sore, but overall, it was OK.”

Quickley doesn’t like missing games. He appeared in 78 contests a season ago and was hoping to play in the previous game against the Raptors two days earlier in Toronto. But there was too much discomfort for him to be available after warming up pregame.

“I take pride on trying to help my teammates, I take pride in playing basketball,” Quickley said. “I take pride in that.”

Quickley said he has been feeling discomfort in the knee in recent weeks. It has been building up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pg0MP_0kQLzIPr00
Immanuel Quickley, who scored nine points, drives on Evan Mobley during the Knicks’ 105-103 win over the Cavaliers.
Corey Sipkin

“More soreness over time, nothing too crazy,” he said.

The combo guard has not undergone an MRI exam on the knee.

Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was injured on the final play of the game when his driving layup was blocked by Isaiah Hartenstein .

He was cramping in both legs and his groin tightened up on him. He had missed the previous three games with a left groin strain. Mitchell, the Elmsford, N.Y., native whom the Knicks tried to trade for in the offseason, had 24 points and eight assists in the loss.

Evan Fournier (personal reasons) wasn’t available after his wife gave birth. … Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and Iona Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino were among the celebrities in attendance.

The Cavaliers’ 103 points were the fewest the Knicks have allowed since holding the Suns to 83 points on Jan. 2. … Julius Randle equaled a career-high with eight made 3-pointers on 12 attempts. … Jalen Brunson will have his No. 1 jersey retired by Villanova, where he won two national championships, at halftime of its Feb. 8 game against DePaul. The Knicks will be in Philadelphia at the time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Why Nets-Knicks are no rivalry

This may be NBA Rivals Week, but Nets-Knicks is no rivalry. And it won’t be until the two teams have history that counts in games that matter. And until the Knicks start holding up their end of the bargain. The Nets led damn near wire-to-wire Saturday in a 122-115 victory before a sellout crowd of 18,100 at Barclays Center and now have won nine straight in the series — their best active run against any team in the NBA. The Nets have owned the Knicks so thoroughly they haven’t lost to the team across the East River since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Sure, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NBA refutes Reddit theory on defensive stats for Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr.

Something isn’t adding up for one NBA fan on Reddit. Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s campaign for NBA Defensive Player of the Year has been called out by the Reddit user, who pointed out that the Grizzlies star’s defensive statistics during home games are suspiciously higher than road matchups. The NBA has not found any mistakes on their end, however, and disputed suspicion that the Grizzlies’ home-court scorekeeper was awarded Jackson illegitimate blocks and steals to pad his stats. “In order to ensure the integrity of our game statistics, auditors, independent of the statisticians on-site, review all plays and stats decisions in real-time...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Ben Simmons to miss Nets’ clash against Knicks with knee soreness

The Nets will again be without Ben Simmons as they take on their cross-town rivals. Simmons is expected to be out for Brooklyn’s matchup against the Knicks on Saturday night with left knee soreness, according to ESPN. He previously exited the Nets’ loss to the Pistons on Thursday with the injury. On Friday, the Nets listed Simmons as questionable for the game, but were optimistic that he had avoided the worst with his injury and labelled it soreness. Simmons has missed 11 games this season due to injury, several of which have involved his left knee. Simmons has struggled to elevate his role since Kevin Durant went down with a sprained MCL, and the Nets have dropped six of their eight games without their superstar.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

76ers’ James Harden runs onto court from bench mid-game vs. Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden didn’t get the memo in time. During the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 126-119 win over the Denver Nuggets, Harden forgot to check in after a timeout, leaving the 76ers with four men on the floor.  So, after realizing his mistake, Harden tried to sneak onto the court – and got hit with both the ball and a technical foul. The mistake aside, the 33-year-old guard put up 17 points and dished out 12 assists during the 76ers’ victory. Joel Embiid, who was snubbed from an NBA All-Star starter spot, carried his team with a monster game that consisted of putting up 47 points and grabbing 18 rebounds. With the help of its two stars, Philadelphia is placed second in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Knicks have no answers for Kyrie Irving in loss to Nets

It doesn’t matter how many Knicks fans fill the seats or how many key Nets are sidelined. When the two teams meet, the team from Brooklyn can basically roll the ball out and prevail. Until further notice, the Nets own the on-court aspect of this city rivalry. It continued Saturday. The Knicks were coming off two of their best wins of the season, over the Cavaliers and the Celtics. The Nets were without Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. It was hard to tell, however, that the Nets were short-handed. They were that much better for the majority of the first three quarters, toying...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway details bizarre injury: ‘My balls exploded’

Clemson basketball guard Brevin Galloway added some painful details to what the university labeled an “abdominal issue” Thursday night. Galloway doesn’t know why “my balls and my nut sack were exploded.” All Galloway did was lift in the morning and take a nap. Then, just three hours later, he had undergone surgery to reduce his testicles back to their normal size. “I don’t know what happened to my balls,” Galloway said in a video posted to his Instagram. “I guess they were trying to be like basketballs. “But we made it. Now, I’m going to be spoiled for the next 48 hours, and...
CLEMSON, SC
New York Post

Shaq and Charles Barkley roast Rui Hachimura, Lakers after trade

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley weren’t impressed by the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura earlier this week. During TNT’s postgame show on Thursday, the pair took a few jabs at the 24-year-old forward and his new team, with O’Neal saying he didn’t even know who the former Wizards player was. Meanwhile, Barkley botched the pronunciation of Hachimura’s last name and poked fun at Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka. “This could be the best trade deadline ever this year” Barkley said. “Aye, Shaq, can I give the Lakers a compliment? You know how much I hate the Lakers and we show them...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Dre Davis sparks Seton Hall off the bench to rout of Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Dre Davis scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Seton Hall past Butler 70-49 on Saturday night. Davis was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) for the Pirates (13-9, 6-5 Big East Conference). Al-Amir Dawes was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 8 from distance) to add 11 points. Kadary Richmond recorded 10 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field. Simas Lukosius led the Bulldogs (11-12, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Jalen Thomas added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Butler. Manny Bates had six points and two blocks. Seton Hall took the lead with 16:44 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-18 at halftime, with Richmond racking up eight points. Seton Hall pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 27 points. Dawes led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
New York Post

Giants, Jets hosting twin conference title games would be a dream

Is this a fever dream? Of course it’s a fever dream.  But then, so many of the real-life things that happen to and for us in sports begin as fever dreams, don’t they? The very best moments are the ones that, even as they’re happening, make you shake your head in wonder.  And ask: “Did that really happen?”  And the odds? Forget about the odds. Don’t even bother looking it up on FanDuel or Caesars. But that’s also part of it, right? The improbability. What were the odds the U.S. hockey team would beat the Russians? What were the odds the ball would...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kyle Palmieri’s return giving Islanders spark of life

Kyle Palmieri was forced to sit and watch as the Islanders’ season slipped out from underneath their feet. As he dealt with an injury suffered right before Thanksgiving, the Islanders stayed afloat. Then, in mid-December, Palmieri returned for a game at Arizona, but was injured again on a hit up high from Nick Ritchie. The Islanders took a disastrous 5-4 loss to the Coyotes and by the time Palmieri returned for good this past Monday, his team, which was 12-8-0 when he first got hurt, had fallen to 23-21-5. On Friday, in his third game back in the lineup, he had two...
ELMONT, NY
New York Post

NHL’s stupid playoff format very definition of insanity

We know that it has been said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly while expecting a different result. I’m not sure whether that definition applies to the NHL and its playoff format or to me for writing about just about annually for the last decade. Both, I suspect. I get that the NHL does nothing to provide rewards for success and everything in its power to level the playing field. The punitive hard cap, of course, is the essence of the league’s commitment to imposing restrictions that most significantly hamstring successful teams more quickly than others. So too is...
New York Post

Billy Packer was center of ridiculous backlash as sports world began decline

I recall thinking, then writing, “It has come to this?” Not sure he’d have chosen it as part of his legacy, but Billy Packer, who died Thursday at 82, helped remind us that the sports world had gone — and remains — nuts. No bottom in sight on which to bottom out. The selection committee for the 2004 NCAA Tournament, which was being called on CBS in large part by Packer (as a longtime NBC court-side presence with Dick Enberg and Al McGuire, he followed the Tournament to CBS, and in 2008 he was dumped, replaced as lead analyst by Clark Kellogg)...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Ex-NBA star Robert Horry escorted from son’s game by police after heckling refs

Robert Horry was tossed from his son’s high school basketball game on Friday night in L.A. after screaming at referees, video obtained by TMZ Sports shows. He was also escorted from the gym by police, according to NBC Los Angeles. The 52-year-old seven-time NBA champ can be seen in the video repeatedly shouting “you suck” at a referee during the game. A referee then reportedly pointed at Horry, who was standing in the bleachers, and threw him out. Horry continued shouting, yelling “Hey ref, you talking about me? You suck! Oh, you’re mad at me because I said you suck?” The incident took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
173K+
Followers
76K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy