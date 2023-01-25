Effective: 2023-01-30 04:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:21:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeil affecting Pearl River County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeil. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Some roads in the county inundated but passable. Homes in Westchester Subdivision, Picayune will be threatened. Water over a few roads in the city of Picayune will cause traffic problems. School bus traffic may need alternate routes. Beech Street and Westchester Subdivision below the confluence of the east and west branches will be subject to flooding in low places. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 17.0 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO