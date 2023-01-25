ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County shuts down athletic fields after light fixture collapses at Estero park

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — After losing part of the fall little league season, parents and players in Lee County thought the spring season would be canceled too.

Lee County shut down athletic fields until an inspection could prove the fields are safe to play on.

“Usually there’s a lot of people here,” said quarterback coach Niko Hroncich as we met him on South Fort Myers Little League Field.

The closure of the fields stemmed after a light fixture collapsed at an Estero park over the weekend.

Linemen and crane trucks were seen on South Fort Myers Little League Field fixing the lights.

According to a Lee County spokesman, all work should be completed by Friday, and the fields should be reopening on Saturday.

