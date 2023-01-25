Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
humboldtsports.com
VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS — A night to savor for local basketball fans
And they had every reason to be. On Thursday night, the McKinleyville Panthers hosted the Arcata Tigers in the showdown of the season thus far, with the visitors winning 71-57 and securing at least a share of the Big 5 championship in the process. The game was close throughout, with...
humboldtsports.com
Fortuna boys get back to winning ways, close in on Niclai berth
The Huskies got back to winning ways in boys basketball on Thursday night, ending a two-game losing skid with a 51-49 over Eureka in a closely-contested game at Fortuna. The Fortuna boys came storming out of the gates and held the Loggers to just five points in the opening quarter on the way to opening up a 12-point lead.
humboldtsports.com
LITTLE 4 ROUNDUP — Cubs top Crusaders to keep title hopes alive
The race for the little 4 championship will go down to the final week of action after the South Fork Cubs handed the St. Bernard’s Crusaders their first league loss on Thursday night. So too will the race for the third and final Dick Niclai tournament berth, after the...
humboldtsports.com
Corsairs win at Shasta, remain the frontrunners in GVC
The College of the Redwoods men’s basketball team won its third straight Golden Valley Conference game on Saturday and secured the season sweep over the Knights at Shasta College. The Corsairs won 86-79 to go to 5-1 in conference and 21-3 overall. “Shasta gave us all we could handle...
humboldtsports.com
ATHLETES AND TEAM OF THE WEEK — Fans make H-DN basketball special once again
By Ray Hamill — On a night that made us remember why we love a good high school basketball game atmosphere, the Arcata and McKinleyville fans stole the show. Admittedly, the Arcata and McKinleyville players also a good night — Brandon Bento-Jackson, Kalani Butor and Cody Whitmer in particular — but this was an occasion just as much for the fans after being forced to endure so many empty gymnasiums and arenas in recent winters.
humboldtsports.com
No shortage of local wrestlers ranked among the section leaders
By Ray Hamill — Several H-DN wrestlers are highly ranked in the North Coast Section as we head towards the postseason tournaments, including six grapplers from four different local high schools ranked in the top three within their weight divisions. No surprise that the two local defending section champions...
North Coast Journal
Green Water Awaits Weekend Steelhead Anglers
If you're in search of your first winter steelhead of the season, you'll want to be on a river this weekend. The lack of rainfall for the past two weeks, both a blessing and a curse, has allowed most rivers to drop and turn the shade of green that keeps steelhead anglers awake at night. Another reason to make this weekend count is these ideal conditions could be short-lived. Rain is predicted to return early next week and signs are pointing toward above normal rainfall for the next eight to 14 days.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Jan. 27, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: Another earthquake — which reminds us that Humboldt has been declared a disaster and you may be entitled to benefits. Also, the latest on Redway residents water woes, weekend happenings and more on today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand
In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Robert E. Neely, 1947-2022
Robert Eugene Neely died December 31, 2022 at his home in McKinleyville at the age of 75, with loved ones at his side. Bob was a truly kind, honest man with many friends. He loved playing the monthly poker game with the same friends for over 30 years. He looked forward to golfing with friends weekly at Baywood and going on yearly golf trips with the rowdy bunch. Mostly he loved being with his family and enjoying the peaceful Mad River.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Construction of Indianola Undercrossing and Other Safety Corridor Improvements Set to Begin This Spring
More than 20 years after Caltrans established the “safety corridor” between Arcata and Eureka, lowering the speed limit and installing digital “Your Speed” signs as a temporary fix aimed at reducing deadly collisions, construction is nearly set to begin on the final components of a wholesale redesign of this section of Hwy. 101.
Road to Humboldt Redwoods State Park closed after landslide, earthquakes
Park officials describe the situation as "active," warning of an ongoing landslide risk.
kymkemp.com
Home Invasion in Burnt Ranch Last Night Leaves One With a Head Injury
Last night, a man was injured and his home was robbed in the northwestern edge of Trinity County. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, “Dispatch received a 911 call about 8pm last night reporting a home invasion in the area of Burnt Ranch.”. The three suspects, Saxon explained had “tied...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California awake, geologists say
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Humboldt County area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The nearly 11-mile deep quake hit about 2 miles from Fortuna at 2:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, according to the USGS. More than 250 people from as far away as Eureka and Redcrest reported feeling...
kymkemp.com
Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police
Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Says Man in Willow Creek Area Had Meth and a Loaded Gun
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 25, 2023, at about 11:18 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Woman Arrested in Shelter Cove on Charges Related to Vandalism of Home and Business
On Jan. 24, 2023, at about 4:16 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 400 block of Machi Road in Shelter Cove for the report of a disturbance. According to employees at the business, 41-year-old Elena Elaine Stanley, reportedly entered the business in distress....
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:39 a.m. Friday] Warrant Suspect Refusing to Exit Vehicle Taken Into Custody
Law enforcement surrounded a wanted man in his Toyota Tundra in Eureka between 4th and 5th this afternoon about 3:15 p.m. According to Eureka Police spokesperson, Brittany Powell, the suspect refused to exit his vehicle. Traffic, she said, was “being blocked due to the large law enforcement presence.”. By...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Facing a Collapsed Economy and a Wave of Nonpayment, Redway Community Services District Starts Shutting Off Water to Customers
Enduring economic struggles in Southern Humboldt forced the Redway Community Services District (RCSD) to shut off water and wastewater services for 16 customers on Thursday. Another 126 customers – more than 20 percent of the district’s service area – are expected to receive shut-off notices next month.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THANKS, WINTER STORMS! Due to the Devastation Wrought Upon Humboldt County During the Recent Rains, You Now Have Until May 15 to File Your Taxes
Somehow this only just now rose to our attention. Maybe it hasn’t risen to yours yet. In any case, know that you, Humboldt County taxpayer, officially have an extra month to file your taxes this year. This is due to the recent winter storms that nearly flattened every standing...
Comments / 0