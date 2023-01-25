ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinleyville, CA

humboldtsports.com

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS — A night to savor for local basketball fans

And they had every reason to be. On Thursday night, the McKinleyville Panthers hosted the Arcata Tigers in the showdown of the season thus far, with the visitors winning 71-57 and securing at least a share of the Big 5 championship in the process. The game was close throughout, with...
ARCATA, CA
humboldtsports.com

Fortuna boys get back to winning ways, close in on Niclai berth

The Huskies got back to winning ways in boys basketball on Thursday night, ending a two-game losing skid with a 51-49 over Eureka in a closely-contested game at Fortuna. The Fortuna boys came storming out of the gates and held the Loggers to just five points in the opening quarter on the way to opening up a 12-point lead.
FORTUNA, CA
humboldtsports.com

LITTLE 4 ROUNDUP — Cubs top Crusaders to keep title hopes alive

The race for the little 4 championship will go down to the final week of action after the South Fork Cubs handed the St. Bernard’s Crusaders their first league loss on Thursday night. So too will the race for the third and final Dick Niclai tournament berth, after the...
HOOPA, CA
humboldtsports.com

Corsairs win at Shasta, remain the frontrunners in GVC

The College of the Redwoods men’s basketball team won its third straight Golden Valley Conference game on Saturday and secured the season sweep over the Knights at Shasta College. The Corsairs won 86-79 to go to 5-1 in conference and 21-3 overall. “Shasta gave us all we could handle...
EUREKA, CA
humboldtsports.com

ATHLETES AND TEAM OF THE WEEK — Fans make H-DN basketball special once again

By Ray Hamill — On a night that made us remember why we love a good high school basketball game atmosphere, the Arcata and McKinleyville fans stole the show. Admittedly, the Arcata and McKinleyville players also a good night — Brandon Bento-Jackson, Kalani Butor and Cody Whitmer in particular — but this was an occasion just as much for the fans after being forced to endure so many empty gymnasiums and arenas in recent winters.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
humboldtsports.com

No shortage of local wrestlers ranked among the section leaders

By Ray Hamill — Several H-DN wrestlers are highly ranked in the North Coast Section as we head towards the postseason tournaments, including six grapplers from four different local high schools ranked in the top three within their weight divisions. No surprise that the two local defending section champions...
ARCATA, CA
North Coast Journal

Green Water Awaits Weekend Steelhead Anglers

If you're in search of your first winter steelhead of the season, you'll want to be on a river this weekend. The lack of rainfall for the past two weeks, both a blessing and a curse, has allowed most rivers to drop and turn the shade of green that keeps steelhead anglers awake at night. Another reason to make this weekend count is these ideal conditions could be short-lived. Rain is predicted to return early next week and signs are pointing toward above normal rainfall for the next eight to 14 days.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand

In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Robert E. Neely, 1947-2022

Robert Eugene Neely died December 31, 2022 at his home in McKinleyville at the age of 75, with loved ones at his side. Bob was a truly kind, honest man with many friends. He loved playing the monthly poker game with the same friends for over 30 years. He looked forward to golfing with friends weekly at Baywood and going on yearly golf trips with the rowdy bunch. Mostly he loved being with his family and enjoying the peaceful Mad River.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police

Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Says Man in Willow Creek Area Had Meth and a Loaded Gun

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 25, 2023, at about 11:18 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

