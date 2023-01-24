Read full article on original website
Laura Meyers Heckman obituary 1931~2023
Laura Meyers Heckman, aged 91 years 260 days, entered into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ at the Brookview Health Care Center at Menno Haven on January 10, 2023. Laura was born April 26, 1931, in St. Thomas Township to the late Amos and Minnie (Wenger) Meyers. She married...
