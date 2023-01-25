ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

DirecTV Officially Dumps Pro-Trump Channel Newsmax

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnqIJ_0kQLwlD700
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Negotiations hit a standstill on Tuesday between DirecTV and conservative cable channel Newsmax, prompting the pay-TV provider to cut loose the pro-Trump network from its lineup.

On the surface, this should have been a typical cable package negotiation in an era of cord-cutting, shrinking subscription numbers , and reduced television revenues. Instead, it looks like it will become yet another salvo in the ongoing culture wars and partisan gripes fueling American politics and cable news.

“On multiple occasions, we made it clear to Newsmax that we wanted to continue to offer the network, but ultimately Newsmax’s demands for rate increases would have led to significantly higher costs that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” a DirecTV spokesperson told The Daily Beast shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

“Anyone, including our customers, can watch the network for free via NewsmaxTV.com, YouTube.com and on multiple streaming platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Google Play. We continually evaluate the most relevant programming to provide our customers and expect to fill this available channel with new content.”

Just before DirecTV dumped the network, Newsmax published a preemptive article bashing the provider over the likely “deplatforming.” Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy also accused DirecTV of lying to media outlets about the network demanding carriage fees for its free streamed content.

“That is simply false. DirecTV knows that no operator pays a fee while Newsmax streams free,” Ruddy said.

Following the cancellation, Ruddy called the move “a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax” while complaining that the carrier was paying other channels.

“The most extreme liberal channels, even with tiny ratings, get fees from AT&T’s DirecTV, but Newsmax and OAN need to be deplatformed,” he proclaimed.

“AT&T DirecTV’s de-platforming of Newsmax is the second conservative channel to be cancelled in the past year,” the network said in a statement. “DirecTV believes Newsmax should receive ZERO cable fees, even though it is the 4 highest-rated cable news channel in the nation, according to Nielsen. Newsmax is also a top 16th ranked channel for all of cable in daytime.”

Newsmax also took an indirect shot at Fox News, the conservative cable giant it has attempted to pull viewers from over the past few years. “DirecTV carries 22 liberal or liberal-leaning channels, all of whom get fees. DirecTV believes only one conservative channel should get a fee,” the statement concluded.

DirecTV, a multichannel video programming distributor that currently boasts 13.5 million subscribers, has been locked in an impasse with Newsmax over the channel’s desire to receive carriage fees in a new deal. The current contract between the two companies expires at midnight on Wednesday.

The loss of DirecTV will take a huge chunk out of Newsmax’s current cable footprint, which currently sits at roughly 50 million households. (The network claims it is available in an additional 50 million homes via over-the-top and digital platforms.)

Under their current arrangement, Newsmax has not been paid any license fees to air its programming on DirecTV’s service. This is a typical deal between pay TV carriers and fledgling channels trying to expand their audience. At the same time, DirecTV has carried Newsmax since the channel’s launch in 2014, and the network hasn’t received carriage fees throughout its tenure. (In its recent renewals with Verizon, Dish Network, and NCTC, however, Newsmax now receives such fees.)

While Newsmax made barely a ripple in its first few years of existence, it saw its viewership surge in late 2020 after Fox News’ early (and accurate) election night call of Arizona for President Joe Biden. Blatantly appealing to MAGA viewers dissatisfied that Fox had seemingly abandoned Donald Trump, the channel dove headfirst into election denialism and pro-Trump propaganda and was rewarded with a sharp increase in viewers.

Though the channel’s ratings have crumbled since that brief high, Newsmax still pulls in a much higher viewership than before 2020 and remains fourth among cable-news outlets, behind Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC.

At the same time, the right-wing channel only garners a fraction of its rivals’ audiences, even as CNN and MSNBC have seen their own ratings dwindle in the post-Trump era. In Q4 2022 , Newsmax averaged 113,000 total viewers and 170,000 in primetime, and its programming features a bevy of Fox News and Trumpworld castoffs .

Amid the negotiations, DirecTV has made it clear that while it would offer Newsmax programming to its customers under the current arrangement, the network’s demand for additional fees was a bridge too far.

“We deliver Newsmax to our national base of satellite and IPTV customers today at no cost to the programmer or our customers, ultimately offering Newsmax the ability to generate considerable advertising revenue at no cost,” a DirecTV spokesperson said in an earlier statement. “We’ve discussed with Newsmax on several occasions that we’d like to offer their programming, however, the network is now seeking significant fees that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base. Additionally, the same programming offered by Newsmax today is already available at no charge to 100% of U.S. households including our customers via NewsmaxTV.com, YouTube.com and on multiple streaming platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Google Play.”

In recent years, DirecTV—like most other pay-TV providers—has seen its subscriber base shrink as more customers turn to streaming services and other OTT options. Besides losing tens of millions of subscriptions, the company recently shed hundreds of jobs .

As DirecTV continues to stand firm on not offering Newsmax any compensation, the network has contended that the carrier’s position is ideologically based. “While we cannot comment on negotiations, we expect DirecTV, and its majority owner AT&T, to treat Newsmax on a fair and equitable basis in relation to all of the channels it carries, especially after both companies de-platformed OAN last year,” the network said in a statement Monday night.

An industry source close to Newsmax contended that every other top 75 cable channel that DirecTV carriers (including “liberal” news outlets) receive fees from the provider. This source claimed that Newsmax will end its free live stream in coming months, satisfying DirecTV’s seeming concern over paying the cable outlet for over-the-air content that Newsmax provides for free elsewhere.

During this contract fight with DirecTV, Newsmax has turned to House Republicans to exert pressure on the cable TV giant. Tying the provider’s hardline stance with Newsmax to its decision to drop little-watched conspiracy network One America News last year, GOP lawmakers have accused DirecTV of “actively working to limit conservative viewpoints on its system” while deferring to less-viewed left-leaning channels (specifically citing Vice TV, which is notably not a “news” network).

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX), who has been a frequent guest on Newsmax, authored a letter to DirecTV that was co-signed by 41 of his Republican colleagues. Alleging that DirecTV colluded with Democrats to “de-monetize” right-wing outlets, Hunt claimed the carrier was “moving to de-platform Newsmax by denying it cable fees on a fair and equitable basis.”

Suggesting that Republicans would seek to investigate DirecTV for silencing conservatives, Hunt demanded that the pay-TV provider give Congress the television ratings and “corresponding fees paid by your company” for Newsmax and comparable channels.

“If Newsmax is removed from DIRECTV, in less than a year House Republicans will have lost two of the three cable news channels that reach conservative voters on a platform that primarily serves conservative-leaning areas of the country,” the letter added.

Responding to Hunt , DirecTV reiterated that it had no problem keeping Newsmax under the current deal, pointing out that it allows the conservative channel to sell national advertising. Additionally, DirecTV noted that it provides Newsmax two more minutes of national advertising slots an hour that would otherwise be reserved for local sponsors.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 70

ReaDawn Camren
3d ago

oh that makes me happy, now get rid of the two commercials that INSP puts on, trumpy bear and Lyndell crap that he sells

Reply
12
Pamela Price
3d ago

let's see the ratings of Newsmax next to CNN, MSNBC, etc.This is clearly political shutting down the conservative VOICE.

Reply(7)
5
Say it ain't so Joe
3d ago

Well, Direct TV isn't known for quality to begin with. This company ruined my credit because they said I never returned some worthless equipment. Fitting for a failing company to try and go woke.

Reply(1)
3
Related
MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
Washington Examiner

'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire

Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
INDIANA STATE
SheKnows

Kellyanne Conway Revealed the Only Person Donald Trump Reportedly ‘Fears’ Is Melania Trump

As transcripts from the House’s Jan. 6 panel get released, the public is learning more of what went on behind the scenes during Donald Trump’s administration. While the former president was the boss at the White House, there was reportedly one person who was in charge of his personal life: Melania Trump. Former White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway’s testimony gave that insight to the investigative committee about how she tried to communicate with the then-first lady on the day of the insurrection for a very specific reason. “I texted Melania Trump that day, though, for sure,” she said to the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
OK! Magazine

Revealed: Donald Trump Jr.’s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Demanded $60K To Speak At Donald Trump's 'Stop The Steal' Rally

More details about what went down on January 6 are coming to light after transcripts were released in late December. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, demanded $60,000 to speak at former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, where he claimed he won the 2020 election. In the new documents, which were released after the former president was investigated for people storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, the TV host, 53, asked for a certain amount of money to make an appearance at the event. “You will pay us that's the deal so don't even think about it,"...
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Ex-CNN anchor Brian Stelter resurfaces in Davos to host disinformation panel

Canned CNN anchor Brian Stelter resurfaced in Davos on Tuesday to host a panel discussion on “disinformation” at the World Economic Forum’s ritzy summit. The Stelter-led event was dubbed “The Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation” and featured appearances by several prominent figures, including New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourová, Internews CEO Jeanne Bourgault and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.). Stelter mentioned his old job at the start of the panel, introducing himself to the crowd as “formerly of CNN.” The hour-long discussion in the Swiss resort town focused on how “the public, regulators and social media companies...
OK! Magazine

'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Former Donald Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany A 'Liar And An Opportunist'

Alyssa Farah Griffin has some fighting words for former top Donald Trump aide Kayleigh McEnany. Farah Griffin, who also once served as an aide to the 45th President of the United States before stepping back from the position in late 2020, slammed the ex press secretary as "a liar and an opportunist" for standing by Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen" from him. "I am a Christian woman, so I will say this," Farah Griffin stated in transcripts that were made public on Thursday, December 29, by the January 6 House Select Committee. "I wish her the...
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Jr. Ripped Apart For Not Making Sense In Latest Instagram Post: 'Your Grasp Of English Is Embarrassing At This Point'

Donald Trump Jr. was ripped apart for not making sense in his latest Instagram post.On Wednesday, January 25, the political guru, 45, uploaded a picture of Donald Trump Jr., President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton which read, "Select all squares with people who can declassify documents." In the photo, the only picture checked off was his father's. "Yup. Fact check disclaimer this uses the tent has as opposed to had while they were in power so I just want to make sure we are clear that it had the power when the documents and question were taken because while everyone...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
39K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy