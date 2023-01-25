ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL

Gun attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran kills security chief

CNN — A gunman entered Azerbaijan's embassy in the Iranian capital and killed one person on Friday, the foreign ministries of Iran and Azerbaijan confirmed in separate statements, with both citing different motives for the deadly attack. Police and security forces arrested the assailant, who is now under investigation,...
WRAL

The world looks on as Erdogan jockeys for a third decade of power in Turkey

CNN — Turkey is less than four months away from a presidential election that could extend the 20-year rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan into a third decade. Analysts say that the result may be a close call for the long-term leader. The poll, which is expected May 14,...
WRAL

German parliament officially commemorates LGBTQ victims of Nazi regime for first time

CNN — The German parliament for the first time on Friday focused its annual Holocaust memorial commemorations on people persecuted and killed over their sexual or gender identity during World War II. Campaigners in Germany have worked for decades to establish an official ceremony to commemorate the LGBTQ victims...
WRAL

Drones attack military plant in Iran: Tehran

CNN — Drones attacked a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan, Tehran said on Sunday. "An explosion has occurred in one of the military centers affiliated to the Ministry of Defense," the deputy head of security for Isfahan Governorate Mohammad Reza Jan-Nesari told the semi-official Fars News Agency.
WRAL

Iran reports drone attack on defense facility in Isfahan

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Drones attacked an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, the state-run IRNA news agency reported early Sunday. It carried a Defense Ministry statement saying the attack occurred late Saturday and caused minor damage to a rooftop. The report said three drones were shot down by Iranian air defenses.
WRAL

Earthquake in Iran kills at least 2, injures hundreds

CNN — At least two people were killed, and more than 300 injured when a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Saturday night local time. Iran's state news agency IRNA reported the earthquake hit the city of Khoy, West Azerbaijan province, in northwest Iran, around 9:44 p.m. local time, citing the Iranian Seismological Center in Tehran.
WRAL

Spanish authorities believe fatal machete attack suspect acted alone

CNN — Spanish authorities believe the Moroccan suspect in a deadly machete attack at two churches in the southern port city of Algeciras Wednesday acted alone in the assault, which is being investigated as a suspected terror attack. "The police investigation is going at a rapid pace. There are...
WRAL

'A ginormous can of worms': How a fight over snow crabs could lead to a win for oil drilling access

CNN — A legal fight in Norway over snow crabs could end up having big implications for access to oil in the Arctic. This week Norway's Supreme Court is hearing a case about whether Latvian trawlers are able to catch snow crab -- a cold water species whose leg meat is popular in countries including the United States and Japan -- in a wide swath of water around Svalbard.
WRAL

China's reopening isn't all good news. Inflation could get a second wind

CNN — China's swift reopening after nearly three years of strict coronavirus controls could provide a much-needed boost to global economic growth, but may also stoke inflation just as it has shown signs of falling back. The revival of the world's second largest economy — and its biggest consumer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy