Related
Tennessee defends injunction to halt to transgender sports competition, use of facilities
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed a brief defending an injunction which prevents transgender individuals from competing on sports teams or use locker rooms of the opposite biological sex. The brief supports a 2022 injunction by the Eastern District of Tennessee and 19 other states pausing guidance from the...
CASH Campaign of Md. kicking off 22nd Anniversary of free tax preparation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Creating Assets, Saving and Hope (CASH) Campaign of Maryland celebrated National Earning Income Tax Credit Awareness day by kicking off their 22nd Anniversary of free tax preparation. The non-profit said they expect to "help working Marylanders who made $60,000 or less in 2022 save money."
Proposed 'Gas Price Gouging Act' to mandate visible credit, debit, cash prices at the pump
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new bill could alter how gas stations display prices to drivers, possibly ending the lure to low cash prices per gallon. The new regulations are being sponsored by Senator Kagan and were introduced for the first time in this legislative session on January 20, 2023.
Soggy Sunday before arctic air takes over Maryland this week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 29 — A wet and mild end to the weekend before arctic air takes over next week. Sunday starts dry with showers arriving during the afternoon with our next weather-maker. Highs rise into the low 50s. Monday is mostly dry and much...
Woman accused of stealing millions from Holocaust survivor, 87, she met on dating site
CHAMPIONS GATE, Fla. (TND) — A woman in Florida is accused of stealing the life savings of millions of dollars from an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor. The feds say Peaches Stergo, 36, engaged in the scheme for several years, from 2017 through October 2021. The two met on a dating...
