Washington State

foxbaltimore.com

CASH Campaign of Md. kicking off 22nd Anniversary of free tax preparation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Creating Assets, Saving and Hope (CASH) Campaign of Maryland celebrated National Earning Income Tax Credit Awareness day by kicking off their 22nd Anniversary of free tax preparation. The non-profit said they expect to "help working Marylanders who made $60,000 or less in 2022 save money."
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Soggy Sunday before arctic air takes over Maryland this week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 29 — A wet and mild end to the weekend before arctic air takes over next week. Sunday starts dry with showers arriving during the afternoon with our next weather-maker. Highs rise into the low 50s. Monday is mostly dry and much...
MARYLAND STATE

