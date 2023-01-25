Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
Plea For Help: Victims now have better chance to be heard by judges
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Efforts continue to fix flaws in the Pima County Pretrial system after 13 News discovered a breakdown in victim notifications after an arrest. The Pima County Sheriff has vowed to fix the problems that existed in his department. This all stems from our investigation...
Tucson Police Chief makes statement on Tyre Nichols case
Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar released a statement following further investigation into the Tyre Nichols case.
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
TPD makes arrest after investigating suspicious death on Benson Highway
On Sept. 2, 2022, TPD responded to an apartment complex located at 314 E. Benson Highway for a woman who was in distress.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a shooting at a Tucson cemetery Saturday, Jan. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to Holy Hope Cemetery in the area near North Oracle Road and West Prince Road for the report of a shooting. One...
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m. The TPD...
KOLD-TV
Man charged in murder of 21-year-old woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed a 21-year-old Tucson woman last year. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to an apartment complex at 314 East Benson Highway on Sept. 2, 2022. The 911 caller said a woman was in distress.
KOLD-TV
Man found dead in Pima County jail cell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found dead inside his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Monday, Jan. 23. According to a news release, a corrections officer found the man unresponsive in his cell and immediately took measures to...
Suspect, officer who shot him in Jan. 15 incident identified
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team identified a man who was hospitalized after a Tucson police officer shot him Sunday,Jan. 15 at a Prudence Road apartment complex.
fox10phoenix.com
Man allegedly opened fire inside Tucson health care facility
TUCSON, Ariz. - A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson health care facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on...
Police identify suspect, deputy in Swan Falls shootout
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released more information about an officer-involved shooting Sunday, Jan. 22 on Swan Falls Way.
Police: Second man arrested in deadly Dec. 31 hit-and-run
On Wednesday, police arrested 68-year-old William Lee Wesselink, who faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence.
KOLD-TV
Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a felony endangerment charge after he allegedly tried to hit an officer with his car earlier this month. Officers were conducting a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 12 in Tucson’s midtown when a sedan began speeding towards an officer who was standing at the back of his patrol car.
Man shot at Silverbell Road sports bar dies in custody
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to an unresponsive inmate in his cell Monday around 10:15 p.m. After life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after an armed suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers,...
KOLD-TV
Second man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident that happened in Tucson in late 2021. The Tucson Police Department said Manfred G. Rivas, 49, was hit near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road on Dec. 31, 2021. The TPD said Rivas was hit by two vehicles and neither remained at the scene.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona school goes on lockdown during search for suspect
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers, who has not...
azpm.org
City under scrutiny for alledged homeless encampment sweeps ahead of gem show
Community on Wheels, an advocacy group for unsheltered persons, has filed an injunction against the City of Tucson asking a court to block two ordinances that would remove homeless encampments in parks. The group claims that the city plans to use the statutes for removals in Santa Rita Park because of the start of the annual Tucson Gem and Mineral show.
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson councilman dies, flags to be flown at half-staff
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson city officials are mourning after the death of former city council member Paul Durham. Durham died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to a statement from the city, and flags at city buildings are flying at half-staff in his honor. “He was an incredible...
KOLD-TV
Man facing charges after fight with Tucson police officer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several charges after an altercation that left a Tucson Police Department officer injured on Friday, Jan. 20. Jorge Ivan Ruiz, 29, was booked on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count each of disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
Comments / 7