First Coast News

Jacksonville City Councilmember regrets voting for controversial development near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve spent hours pleading with Jacksonville City Council to nix a proposed housing development near the preserve. Close to 50 neighbors cited environmental concerns and gave personal accounts severe flooding and uncontrolled fires. "I had 55-gallon drums around my house and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau Co. School Board, teachers’ union boost pay in new deal

The deal makes starting salaries higher than any of Nassau’s surrounding counties. Nassau County is making moves, working to better compensate the school district’s teachers. A new agreement with the local teachers’ union is headed in that direction. The deal makes starting salaries higher than any of...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County government looking to hire for multiple positions

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County government is looking to add new people to its team. Multiple positions are open including building inspector, E-M-T and paramedic. It’s also offering tuition reimbursement. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For a list of jobs being offered and about...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Former Beaches Mayors back Donna Deegan’s campaign for Jax Mayor

Former leaders of Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach are on board. Two former Mayors of Duval County’s beach communities are endorsing Democrat Donna Deegan in her campaign for Jacksonville Mayor. “I’ve known Donna for many years and have seen her leadership skills firsthand. She is the pragmatic, passionate problem...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

BTI Partners: Big plans for Northeast Florida

BTI Partners of Fort Lauderdale isn’t stopping with 4,600 acres, or an investment of $116 million, in Northeast Florida. “We’re actively looking at other deals in Jacksonville and in the Northeast Florida area,” said CEO and Managing Partner Noah Breakstone. BTI Partners plans to open a branch...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
csengineermag.com

FDOT Selects Superior to Revamp Jacksonville’s Arlington Expressway

Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has been selected by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) as the preferred contractor to provide significant structural upgrades to State Road 115/Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville. The heavy civil contractor was awarded the $26 million contract to complete improvements to the bustling corridor that would not only extend the life of the aging infrastructure but give the area a much-needed facelift.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

UF Health-Jacksonville prepares to launch ER-urgent care center

UF Health-Jacksonville and Texas-based Intuitive Health cut the ribbon Jan. 27 to open UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Center-Baymeadows. It is the first of three hybrid medical facilities the health care partnership plans to open in Jacksonville. The Baymeadows center at 11251 Lamb Trail Lane off Interstate 295 and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

New NEFBA president respects and promotes the group’s role

This is a year of stabilization in the Northeast Florida building industry, according to Chris Wood, the 2023 Northeast Florida Builders Association president. He sees a year where the industry becomes more accustomed to the challenges of inflation and higher interest rates. Wood and business partner Matt Roberts started Riverside...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

River City Marketplace | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

River City Marketplace is a very quiet shopping center where you can spend a good shopping weekend. The shops in this place provide you with what you need for your day to day, and the restaurants that you will find are very diverse, so you will have tentative and varied options.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

