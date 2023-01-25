Read full article on original website
Action News Jax
Emails raise JEA conflict of interest questions about mayoral candidate Councilmember LeAnna Cumber
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Emails obtained by Action News Jax reveal Republican mayoral candidate and Jacksonville City Councilmember LeAnna Cumber's husband was involved in a bid during the attempted sale of JEA. That involvement has now raised questions about Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber's...
Jacksonville City Councilmember regrets voting for controversial development near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve spent hours pleading with Jacksonville City Council to nix a proposed housing development near the preserve. Close to 50 neighbors cited environmental concerns and gave personal accounts severe flooding and uncontrolled fires. "I had 55-gallon drums around my house and...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau Co. School Board, teachers’ union boost pay in new deal
The deal makes starting salaries higher than any of Nassau's surrounding counties. Nassau County is making moves, working to better compensate the school district's teachers. A new agreement with the local teachers' union is headed in that direction. The deal makes starting salaries higher than any of...
Northeast Jacksonville residents raise environmental concerns over proposed housing development
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jimmy Wood has lived on Black Hammock Island for 50 years and says forest burns and flooding are common. "My wife and I have had to stand out [in his yard] for three days at one point and throw feed sacks onto our house to keep it from burning."
Jacksonville cancels deal for new apartments at former River City Brewing site downtown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown Investment Authority has terminated a deal with the Related Group for building an apartment community on the downtown riverfront site where the River City Brewing Company restaurant was demolished to make way for the apartments. Jacksonville City Council approved an agreement in June 2021...
Action News Jax
Neighbors raise concerns over potential rezoning of church for new development
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in Mandarin are concerned about the potential rezoning of church owned property to allow for new development. Neighbors said they are fighting to preserve the character that's still left in mandarin. Rezoning signs...
Action News Jax
Clay County government looking to hire for multiple positions
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County government is looking to add new people to its team. Multiple positions are open including building inspector, E-M-T and paramedic. It's also offering tuition reimbursement. For a list of jobs being offered and about...
floridapolitics.com
Former Beaches Mayors back Donna Deegan’s campaign for Jax Mayor
Former leaders of Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach are on board. Two former Mayors of Duval County's beach communities are endorsing Democrat Donna Deegan in her campaign for Jacksonville Mayor. "I've known Donna for many years and have seen her leadership skills firsthand. She is the pragmatic, passionate problem...
Jacksonville Daily Record
BTI Partners: Big plans for Northeast Florida
BTI Partners of Fort Lauderdale isn't stopping with 4,600 acres, or an investment of $116 million, in Northeast Florida. "We're actively looking at other deals in Jacksonville and in the Northeast Florida area," said CEO and Managing Partner Noah Breakstone. BTI Partners plans to open a branch...
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in Middleburg
The Clay County Board of County Commissioners has approved the future land use designation for a parcel of land in Middleburg near Fox Meadow. The property owner would like to allow a communications company to erect a cell tower on his land. A change in the land use designation would allow the cell tower.
floridapolitics.com
Florida leaders express outrage over Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police
The global outrage over the murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police registered in Florida also, where Democrats and Republicans expressed emotions that haven’t been heard since the police murder of George Floyd nearly two years ago. Orlando Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member...
‘It's now or never’: County commissioners discuss land conservation in Clay County
Members of the North Florida Land Trust presented ideas for a land conservation referendum on Clay County’s 2024 ballot at Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners workshop.
csengineermag.com
FDOT Selects Superior to Revamp Jacksonville’s Arlington Expressway
Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has been selected by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) as the preferred contractor to provide significant structural upgrades to State Road 115/Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville. The heavy civil contractor was awarded the $26 million contract to complete improvements to the bustling corridor that would not only extend the life of the aging infrastructure but give the area a much-needed facelift.
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light cameras
Orange Park drivers can expect at least two more years of red light cameras. The council for the Town of Orange Park recently voted to enter into another 2-year agreement with Verra Mobility. The deal was set to expire in less than a month on Feb. 3, 2023.
Frustrated former clients of no-show Jacksonville attorney speak out
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Frustrated clients are speaking out about no-show lawyer Benjamin Buck. As First Coast News was the first to report, the Jacksonville attorney is currently under investigation by the Florida Bar after failing to show up for court, leaving paying clients without representation. Carl Gutzmer hired Buck...
Jacksonville Daily Record
UF Health-Jacksonville prepares to launch ER-urgent care center
UF Health-Jacksonville and Texas-based Intuitive Health cut the ribbon Jan. 27 to open UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Center-Baymeadows. It is the first of three hybrid medical facilities the health care partnership plans to open in Jacksonville. The Baymeadows center at 11251 Lamb Trail Lane off Interstate 295 and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
New NEFBA president respects and promotes the group’s role
This is a year of stabilization in the Northeast Florida building industry, according to Chris Wood, the 2023 Northeast Florida Builders Association president. He sees a year where the industry becomes more accustomed to the challenges of inflation and higher interest rates. Wood and business partner Matt Roberts started Riverside...
More than two dozen people summoned after not showing up for jury duty in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane said the community has acquired a bad habit of not showing up for jury duty. For those who failed to appear, he gave them a chance to explain why they should not spend the weekend in jail. The Clerk of...
tourcounsel.com
River City Marketplace | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida
River City Marketplace is a very quiet shopping center where you can spend a good shopping weekend. The shops in this place provide you with what you need for your day to day, and the restaurants that you will find are very diverse, so you will have tentative and varied options.
First Coast News
'It's very chilling:' Widow, brother of Jared Bridegan talk about new information in the case
The Microsoft executive and father of four was shot to death nearly a year ago in Jacksonville Beach. This week, an arrest was made in his murder.
