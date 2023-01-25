Read full article on original website
Crew chief offers take on Lakers-Celtics controversy
While the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics played in one of the best games of the season on Saturday night, the end of regulation is memorable for all of the wrong reasons. LeBron James was clearly fouled going for a game-winning layup, but no foul was called. Then, Patrick Beverley was assessed a technical Read more... The post Crew chief offers take on Lakers-Celtics controversy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Durant and the Nets host the Pistons
Detroit Pistons (12-37, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -9; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the Detroit Pistons. Durant currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game.
NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants Revealed
The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is set to begin on Friday, February 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah and on Saturday, Feb. 18, these four players will participate in the much-anticipated AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.
NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game
The officials in Saturday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game got something wrong, but at least they’re not afraid to admit it. LeBron James was in utter disbelief that a foul was not called during his drive to the basket at the end of regulation with the game tied at 105 (video here). The officials... The post NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. New Jersey at...
Weekend Time Schedule
Denver at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. New York at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance's pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived in Kansas City ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship rematch with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium wearing pink denim, with a pink bear T-shirt wearing a shirt that says, "Sorry." The bear is holding a red tag that reads, "Sorry in Advance." ...
Football schedule, picks today: Championship Sunday Games
Football games, picks today: Schedule for Championship SundayAll times Eastern 49ers at EaglesNFC ChampionshipSun., Jan. 29 | 3 p.m. | Fox Point spread: Philadelphia comes into the game as 2.5 point favorites over San Francisco, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 45.5 | Over -110 | ...
Houston 117, Detroit 114
HOUSTON (117) Eason 7-15 1-1 16, Martin Jr. 7-11 1-2 15, Smith Jr. 2-12 3-4 7, Gordon 8-17 7-7 24, Nix 2-6 3-4 9, Garuba 3-3 0-0 8, Tate 6-10 1-1 13, Fernando 3-6 1-1 7, Christopher 4-8 2-4 11, Mathews 1-2 2-3 5, Washington Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-92 21-27 117.
