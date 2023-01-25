ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville

A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Local emerging artist to design bus stop bench in Iowa City South District

The City of Iowa City is searching for an Iowa City artist to design a bench for a new bus stop along Highway 6 East in the South District Neighborhood. The project was announced earlier this month and is a partnership between the Iowa City Public Art Advisory Committee and the South District Neighborhood Association.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids To Add 11 New Roundabouts

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids is adding 11 new roundabouts to help lower the number of serious crashes across the city. The project will cost between 750-thousand to 1-point-5 million dollars. Majority of the funds will come from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
wvik.org

Youth Unstoppable at Davenport North High School

Hello, my name is Paige and I’m a member of the Davenport North High school’s environmental club, the Green Team. We focus on our local impact on the environment and community. I wanted to tell you about an exciting opportunity that we have coming up. In efforts to get more young people involved with the QC Environmental film series sponsored by River Action our Green Team was offered the opportunity to host one of the series films on February 5th. We chose to show Youth Unstoppable, a documentary by Jewell Kemker Slater. The documentary showcases many obstacles youth activists around the world face while fighting against the ongoing climate crisis over a twelve-year period. It documents the challenges that Youth activists are facing and the power and impact youth are making around the world. Our team at north is very excited to host this event and show people in our community how they can make a difference in our world. We have been actively focusing on local impacts on the environment. We’ve done this by focusing on environmental cleanups, reducing waste, and offsetting carbon footprints. We’ve amped up our recycling initiative, encouraged students to refuse single-use plastics and choose more sustainable ways to gift give and gift wrap, and we are currently working to offset our carbon footprint by 25% by getting people to plant trees. You can see more about these by coming to the North High School auditorium on February 5th. Doors will open at 1:30 and we will be displaying many of the projects that our team at Davenport North have participated in as well as other environmental clubs from Central and West High School. Our Green Team wants to motivate change and show that we as youth can make a difference. We will also be having our very own Miss Scott County, Brittany Costello as our reflection speaker for after the film discussion and Q & A. She is an amazing activist for our waterways and the issues that are facing our local community in the Quad Cities. Brittany has her own initiative, Watersheds: Think Global, Act Local. Brittany focuses on improving the water quality for Iowans to improve their health and the health of the oceans. We hope to see you there at Davenport North High School’s Auditorium for the environmental film series on February 5th, doors open at 1:30, film begins at 2 pm. The movie is free and open to the public. For more information on the QC Environmental Film series go to riveraction.org. We hope to see you there because with our unstoppable youth, another world is possible!
DAVENPORT, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Chef Recognized as Among the Best in the Midwest

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids chef is being recognized as one of the best in the Midwest. Samuel Charles, a chef at Rodina in Cedar Rapids, is a semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard Award for best chef in the Midwest. Rodina is located in the Historic Czech Village in Cedar Rapids. The James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 and include 23 different categories. The Best Chef Midwest Award includes chefs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list

The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
DAVENPORT, IA
NebraskaTV

Former GIPS superintendent Grover takes job in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Dr. Tawana Grover has been named superintendent of schools at a large Iowa district as the Cedar Rapids Community School District announced the former Grand Island school leader will take over there effective July 1 according to NTV's sister station Iowa News Now. “The Board...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Animal Services investigating reported dog bite

Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a reported dog bite. According to a news release, Animal Services received notification of a bite that occurred around midnight Wednesday morning outside a residence on the 600 block of South Dodge Street. The victim was attempting to break up a fight between their dog…who was on a leash…and a brindle pit bull-type dog. The loose dog was with his owner, but unleashed. The owner was observed as a slender male. Another man was at the scene inside the residence.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Mercy Cedar Rapids Planning Marion Emergency Department

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Mercy Cedar Rapids is planning an Emergency Department near its Marion clinic, at 3701 Katz Drive. It's expected to open in 2024. Mercy opened it's first off-site Emergency location in Hiawatha in 2020. “Patient and public response to the Hiawatha location has been extremely positive,” said...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At Thursday’s board meeting, The Cedar Rapids Community School District voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Tawana Grover as the District’s new superintendent. She will take over for Art Sathoff, who has been in the role as the interim since November. The district is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality

Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
WQAD

Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital

Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
DAVENPORT, IA
Daily Iowan

UI faces lawsuit for alleged breach of public/private utility contract

Three years after entering a 50-year-long deal, the University of Iowa Energy Collaborative, which oversees the utilities across campus, filed a federal lawsuit against the UI for a breach of contract. The lawsuit claims the UI refused to make payments and rescinded approvals for repairs to the utility systems. The...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy