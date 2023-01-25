Read full article on original website
Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville
A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
Daily Iowan
Local emerging artist to design bus stop bench in Iowa City South District
The City of Iowa City is searching for an Iowa City artist to design a bench for a new bus stop along Highway 6 East in the South District Neighborhood. The project was announced earlier this month and is a partnership between the Iowa City Public Art Advisory Committee and the South District Neighborhood Association.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids To Add 11 New Roundabouts
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids is adding 11 new roundabouts to help lower the number of serious crashes across the city. The project will cost between 750-thousand to 1-point-5 million dollars. Majority of the funds will come from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City West steal all the bragging rights in sweep over Iowa City High
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa City West Trojans went home happy after rivalry night against the Iowa City High Little Hawks, winning both girls and boys varsity basketball games. The girls matchup went without a hitch as the Trojans were on cruise control, winning the game 49-30. The...
wvik.org
Youth Unstoppable at Davenport North High School
Hello, my name is Paige and I’m a member of the Davenport North High school’s environmental club, the Green Team. We focus on our local impact on the environment and community. I wanted to tell you about an exciting opportunity that we have coming up. In efforts to get more young people involved with the QC Environmental film series sponsored by River Action our Green Team was offered the opportunity to host one of the series films on February 5th. We chose to show Youth Unstoppable, a documentary by Jewell Kemker Slater. The documentary showcases many obstacles youth activists around the world face while fighting against the ongoing climate crisis over a twelve-year period. It documents the challenges that Youth activists are facing and the power and impact youth are making around the world. Our team at north is very excited to host this event and show people in our community how they can make a difference in our world. We have been actively focusing on local impacts on the environment. We’ve done this by focusing on environmental cleanups, reducing waste, and offsetting carbon footprints. We’ve amped up our recycling initiative, encouraged students to refuse single-use plastics and choose more sustainable ways to gift give and gift wrap, and we are currently working to offset our carbon footprint by 25% by getting people to plant trees. You can see more about these by coming to the North High School auditorium on February 5th. Doors will open at 1:30 and we will be displaying many of the projects that our team at Davenport North have participated in as well as other environmental clubs from Central and West High School. Our Green Team wants to motivate change and show that we as youth can make a difference. We will also be having our very own Miss Scott County, Brittany Costello as our reflection speaker for after the film discussion and Q & A. She is an amazing activist for our waterways and the issues that are facing our local community in the Quad Cities. Brittany has her own initiative, Watersheds: Think Global, Act Local. Brittany focuses on improving the water quality for Iowans to improve their health and the health of the oceans. We hope to see you there at Davenport North High School’s Auditorium for the environmental film series on February 5th, doors open at 1:30, film begins at 2 pm. The movie is free and open to the public. For more information on the QC Environmental Film series go to riveraction.org. We hope to see you there because with our unstoppable youth, another world is possible!
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Chef Recognized as Among the Best in the Midwest
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids chef is being recognized as one of the best in the Midwest. Samuel Charles, a chef at Rodina in Cedar Rapids, is a semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard Award for best chef in the Midwest. Rodina is located in the Historic Czech Village in Cedar Rapids. The James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 and include 23 different categories. The Best Chef Midwest Award includes chefs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
KCRG.com
McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
KCJJ
Group that supplied officials for City High/Fairfield game speaks out on accusations
The group that supplied the officials for Monday night’s City High at Fairfield boys basketball game has released a statement about allegations that one of its referees used racially-charged language with Little Hawk coach Brennan Swayzer. A statement issued to City High parents, students and staff indicates the incident...
homegrowniowan.com
City using eminent domain to acquire Cedar Rapids man’s home; more could follow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Matt Robinette’s home survived Iowa’s hurricane-strength derecho in 2020 and the devastating 2008 flood, but the city of Cedar Rapids has started the process of eminent domain to take his home and large double lot against his consent. The city intends to move...
ourquadcities.com
QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list
The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
See The Davenport House That’s Been Called A “Nightmare On Zillow Street”
A Davenport house that's on the market is drawing attention for it's fixer-upper looks. A group on Facebook, called "Nightmare On Zillow Street", looks at different homes in different parts of the country that have pretty rough listing pictures. In the last few months, there has been one in Geneseo and one in Garner.
NebraskaTV
Former GIPS superintendent Grover takes job in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Dr. Tawana Grover has been named superintendent of schools at a large Iowa district as the Cedar Rapids Community School District announced the former Grand Island school leader will take over there effective July 1 according to NTV's sister station Iowa News Now. “The Board...
KCJJ
Iowa City Animal Services investigating reported dog bite
Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a reported dog bite. According to a news release, Animal Services received notification of a bite that occurred around midnight Wednesday morning outside a residence on the 600 block of South Dodge Street. The victim was attempting to break up a fight between their dog…who was on a leash…and a brindle pit bull-type dog. The loose dog was with his owner, but unleashed. The owner was observed as a slender male. Another man was at the scene inside the residence.
iheart.com
Mercy Cedar Rapids Planning Marion Emergency Department
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Mercy Cedar Rapids is planning an Emergency Department near its Marion clinic, at 3701 Katz Drive. It's expected to open in 2024. Mercy opened it's first off-site Emergency location in Hiawatha in 2020. “Patient and public response to the Hiawatha location has been extremely positive,” said...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At Thursday’s board meeting, The Cedar Rapids Community School District voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Tawana Grover as the District’s new superintendent. She will take over for Art Sathoff, who has been in the role as the interim since November. The district is...
KCJJ
Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality
Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
ourquadcities.com
Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
Daily Iowan
UI faces lawsuit for alleged breach of public/private utility contract
Three years after entering a 50-year-long deal, the University of Iowa Energy Collaborative, which oversees the utilities across campus, filed a federal lawsuit against the UI for a breach of contract. The lawsuit claims the UI refused to make payments and rescinded approvals for repairs to the utility systems. The...
siouxlandnews.com
C6-Zero continues to deny DNR access, former GOP officials lobbied for plant before blast
MARENGO, Iowa — Iowa's News Now learned Wednesday the explosion and fire at C6-Zero in December will be ruled accidental. 15 workers were hospitalized after the blast. Fortunately, no fatalities. The Iowa DNR also tried to conduct another inspection of the site on Tuesday, January 24 but was again turned away in violation of a DNR emergency order,
