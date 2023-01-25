ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Crew chief offers take on Lakers-Celtics controversy

While the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics played in one of the best games of the season on Saturday night, the end of regulation is memorable for all of the wrong reasons. LeBron James was clearly fouled going for a game-winning layup, but no foul was called. Then, Patrick Beverley was assessed a technical Read more... The post Crew chief offers take on Lakers-Celtics controversy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game

The officials in Saturday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game got something wrong, but at least they’re not afraid to admit it. LeBron James was in utter disbelief that a foul was not called during his drive to the basket at the end of regulation with the game tied at 105 (video here). The officials... The post NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Post Register

Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second...
Post Register

NFC title game a Philly reunion for 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' influence on the NFC championship runs through both locker rooms. Ryans finished his playing career as a linebacker for Philadelphia, earning the nickname “Mufasa” (from “The Lion King”) for the leadership skills that he taught the handful of teammates still on the Eagles that have been carried forward to today.
ABC4

Utes lose to Oregon for 11th straight time, 68-56

EUGENE, Ore. (ABC4 Sports) – The Runnin’ Utes’ struggles against the Oregon Ducks continue. Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Oregon beat Utah 68-56 on Saturday night for its 11th straight win in the series. Couisnard was 7-of-14 shooting and had five rebounds and four assists. He has scored nine-plus points in each of his three […]
