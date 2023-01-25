Read full article on original website
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Friday, Jan. 27
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Reconstruction of Fruit Street’s Interstate 495 bridge will begin in the late spring as an...
hopkintonindependent.com
Marathon Fund Committee offers scholarships
The Marathon Fund Committee will award six $1,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are residents of Hopkinton. Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office in Town Hall and the Hopkinton High School Guidance Department as well as on the town’s website (hopkintonma.gov) or by calling 508-497-9701.
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Jan. 26
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. About 20 people attended Tuesday’s forum for the Elementary School Building Committee, with a few...
hopkintonindependent.com
Letter to the Editor: No trail along Hayden Rowe
I support Peter LaGoy’s assessment that running the Upper Charles Trail down Hayden Rowe will be of limited usefulness. Not only will it put people’s lives in danger, it will further increase the congestion on a main thoroughfare. The proposed trail route crosses approximately 15 driveways. Right now, trying to back out of a driveway onto Hayden Rowe can be dangerous as cars routinely travel at 40-50 mph. Imagine that the Upper Charles Trail is at the head of all these driveways. The driver now not only has to estimate the speed of the cars traveling on Hayden Rowe but simultaneously watch for hikers, bikers or skateboarders who might be coming in either direction. It is a recipe for disaster. Not long ago, a young man on a bike was hit by a car on Hayden Rowe and passed away. Also, let us not forget the woman crossing Hayden Rowe with a baby carriage who was struck by a vehicle. Does it make any sense to put the Upper Charles Trail on Hayden Rowe when it is proposed that those using it must cross this road three times?
hopkintonindependent.com
Photo contest winner, Jan. 25 edition
The Hopkinton Independent presents “A Slice of Hopkinton” photo contest, sponsored by Bill’s Pizzeria. Readers are encouraged to submit photos of people, places or things in Hopkinton. The Independent staff will select one winner for each issue. The winner will have their submitted photo published in the paper and will receive a $25 gift certificate to Bill’s Pizzeria.
hopkintonindependent.com
Garden Club accepts applications for scholarship
The Hopkinton Garden Club is soliciting applications for its $1,000 scholarship. Preference is given to graduating high school seniors pursuing the fields of horticulture, floriculture, landscape design, forestry, conservation, environmental sciences and related fields. Applicants must be current Hopkinton residents (at least one year). Applications, due by April 22, may...
hopkintonindependent.com
MassDOT: Fruit Street I-495 bridge reconstruction to begin in late spring
Reconstruction of Fruit Street’s Interstate 495 bridge will begin in the late spring as an initial step to remodel the interchange between I-495 and I-90, representatives from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced at a two-hour virtual meeting Wednesday night. Fruit Street’s other bridge — it sits about 1...
hopkintonindependent.com
Independent Thoughts: Restaurant’s demise leaves bad taste
When he opened Lone Wolf BBQ on Main Street a year ago, Dirk Kiefer really wanted to make things work in Hopkinton. After a nightmarish year, however, Kiefer is moving on. The veteran restaurateur said he will stick around for a while to help the new owners, whom he said are planning to open a Mexican restaurant at the 22-24 Main Street location.
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Batman
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 3-month-old Batman. “Just because this guy has little legs doesn’t mean he can’t keep up! Batman is a sweet pup who loves to play with his dog and human friends. Although a tiny bit shy at first, Batman is quick to warm up and show you what a cuddly cutie he is!
