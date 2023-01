Legal Public Notices 1/25/23

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Davendra Narine - Totes, Boxes. Harry Gadson - Boxes, Books. Jason Todd Grace - Household goods. Joe Radcliff - Boxes, Bicycle. Jazmine Wilson - Totes, Boxes. Danielle Rosella - Household Goods. Todd Schlott -Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 7th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Terry Hogan -Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:David Roberts: lawn equipment and tools; Jessica Cain: homegoods; Keith Cruz: scooters guitar and boxes; Anthiony Morcilio: homegoods; Jamaris Martinez: homegoods; Sherray Wright totes and dresser. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Carmelo Torres, clothes, bag; Mya Little, sneakers, sewing machine, household items, tv; Whitney Mathis, household items, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Blonide Jonathas; table, chairs, boxes and totes. Alexandra Valderrama Figueroa; Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Kristin Miller; household goods, Sandra Wilmeth; household Goods, The personal goods stored therein by the following:Isaiah Ferguson: 2-bedroom house; Brandon Lee: appliances,boxes,bed; William Torres: barbershop items; Michelle Thomas: Household items; The Bridge at Orlando: furniture, paperwork, decorations; Angel Lopez: mattress and clothing; Jessica Oishi: clothes, boxes, TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following:April Price: Bed, Dresser, Dryer, TV, Washer, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Vacuum Cleaner. Joshua Almodovar, Bed, Couch, Entertaiment Center, TV, Bags, Boxes, Sports Equipment, Totes, Desk. Folding Table, Canopy. Fish Poles. Joseph Glover 2 car door, car cleaning product and equipment. Joseph Glover: Boxesm hand tools, 2 car doors, cleaning supplies and equipment; Ruth Belghazi: household items, boxes, holiday decor, art work The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Kaya Chipungu, Household goods; Brett Sherrill, Home furnishings. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Brandy Casella: household goods, mirror, chandelier, luggage; Justin Downs: guitar, nightstand, holiday decor, TV, entertainment center, tool box, clothes, boxes; Ricardo Brown: table, couch, chair, exercise bike, mirror, garden tools, boxes, totes, hydraulic car jack; Kareem Habib: mattress, boxes, chair, box spring, lamp. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Krystal Haworth - massage tables & equipment, LaShalonda Robinson - Boxes, Furniture, Tammy Zaladonis - Dresser, household furniture, boxes, Hannah Fernandez - household furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageDouglas Arnett-studio.-Courtney Peace-1 br, tools, tv stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Ephrim Green- Couches. Tony Spratt- Vacuums. Marka Mccoy-Vintage items. Edinam Folikumah-Electric Piano. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Tina Jordan- Nelson- totes. Anh V Le- boxes. Noemi Morales- Toys. Teya Penrod- furniture. Charity Grace Hutton. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP22-349 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: N., C. DOB: 01/29/2016 N., S. DOB: 10/16/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION.TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, Last Known Address: 4303 Georgetown Drive, Orlando, FL 32808. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Heather Higbee on February 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com.CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.R. DOB: 07/09/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 3, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of January, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF Stacy.McDuffie@myflfamilies.com . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR, OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 IN THE INTEREST OF:P.I.X. DOB: 06/01/2013 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 9, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY “LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida - Statutes.” DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to: participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Kissimmee, Osceola County, Florida this 12th day of January, 2023. By /s/ Clerk of the Circuit Court, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: W.H. DOB: 08/25/2005, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on February 22nd, 2023, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 12th day of January, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Cellphone, Currency 1500 Blk of Meeting Pl.2. Cellphone 2500 Blk of S Kirkman Rd.3. Cellphone North Lane/Seybold Ave.4. Electronics, Cellphone 1600 Blk of Kirkman Rd.5. Cellphone 50 Blk of W Church St.6. Cellphone 1800 Blk of Lorena Ln.7. Cellphone W Pine St./Garland Ave.8. Electronics 700 Blk of Maguire Blvd.9. Jewelry 2000 Blk of Dixie Belle Dr.10. Electronics 1200 Blk of W South St.11. Cellphone 60 Blk of W Pine St.12. Cellphone 100 Blk of N Orange Ave13. Tools 15 Blk of W Colonial Dr.14. Cellphone 5400 Blk of International Dr.15. Cellphone, Backpack 2500 Blk of N John Young Pkwy16. Clothing, Electronics 4900 Blk of International Dr.17. Cellphone, Currency 1400 Blk of S. Kirkman Rd18. Currency 1500 Blk of Meeting Pl.19. Bike 2500 Blk of Forest Club Dr.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the ''Fictitious name statute'' s.865.09, Florida Statutes, will register with the division of corporations, Department of state, state of Florida upon receipt of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name to-wit:under which we expect to engage in business at 7208 W. Sand Lake Rd. Suite 305, Orlando FL 32819 That the party interested in the said business enterprise is as follows:7208 W. Sand Lake Rd. Suite 305, Orlando FL 32819. Dated at Orlando, Orange County, Florida January 18th, 2023for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.