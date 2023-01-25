Legal Public Notices 1/25/23
Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: February 10, 2023 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Davendra Narine - Totes, Boxes. Harry Gadson - Boxes, Books. Jason Todd Grace - Household goods. Joe Radcliff - Boxes, Bicycle. Jazmine Wilson - Totes, Boxes. Danielle Rosella - Household Goods. Todd Schlott -Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 7th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Terry Hogan -Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 8, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: David Roberts: lawn equipment and tools; Jessica Cain: homegoods; Keith Cruz: scooters guitar and boxes; Anthiony Morcilio: homegoods; Jamaris Martinez: homegoods; Sherray Wright totes and dresser. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 9, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Carmelo Torres, clothes, bag; Mya Little, sneakers, sewing machine, household items, tv; Whitney Mathis, household items, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Blonide Jonathas; table, chairs, boxes and totes. Alexandra Valderrama Figueroa; Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833 : Kristin Miller; household goods, Sandra Wilmeth; household Goods, The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Isaiah Ferguson: 2-bedroom house; Brandon Lee: appliances,boxes,bed; William Torres: barbershop items; Michelle Thomas: Household items; The Bridge at Orlando: furniture, paperwork, decorations; Angel Lopez: mattress and clothing; Jessica Oishi: clothes, boxes, TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: April Price: Bed, Dresser, Dryer, TV, Washer, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Vacuum Cleaner. Joshua Almodovar, Bed, Couch, Entertaiment Center, TV, Bags, Boxes, Sports Equipment, Totes, Desk. Folding Table, Canopy. Fish Poles. Joseph Glover 2 car door, car cleaning product and equipment. Joseph Glover: Boxesm hand tools, 2 car doors, cleaning supplies and equipment; Ruth Belghazi: household items, boxes, holiday decor, art work The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612 : Kaya Chipungu, Household goods; Brett Sherrill, Home furnishings. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Brandy Casella: household goods, mirror, chandelier, luggage; Justin Downs: guitar, nightstand, holiday decor, TV, entertainment center, tool box, clothes, boxes; Ricardo Brown: table, couch, chair, exercise bike, mirror, garden tools, boxes, totes, hydraulic car jack; Kareem Habib: mattress, boxes, chair, box spring, lamp. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated February 7th 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Krystal Haworth - massage tables & equipment, LaShalonda Robinson - Boxes, Furniture, Tammy Zaladonis - Dresser, household furniture, boxes, Hannah Fernandez - household furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 7th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Douglas Arnett-studio.-Courtney Peace-1 br, tools, tv stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 2/7/2023 @ 12:00PM: Ephrim Green- Couches. Tony Spratt- Vacuums. Marka Mccoy-Vintage items. Edinam Folikumah-Electric Piano. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 10, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Tina Jordan- Nelson- totes. Anh V Le- boxes. Noemi Morales- Toys. Teya Penrod- furniture. Charity Grace Hutton. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP22-349 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: N., C. DOB: 01/29/2016 N., S. DOB: 10/16/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION.TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Carldye Wimine Michel AKA: Wimine Michel/Carldye , Last Known Address: 4303 Georgetown Drive, Orlando, FL 32808. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Heather Higbee on February 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com.CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO: DP21-330 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.R. DOB: 07/09/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kyle Ruwe (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 3, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of January, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF Stacy.McDuffie@myflfamilies.com . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR, OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 IN THE INTEREST OF: CASE NO: 2022-DP-54 P.I.X. DOB: 06/01/2013 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Emilia Xol Cuc Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 9, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY “LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida - Statutes.” DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to: participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Kissimmee, Osceola County, Florida this 12th day of January, 2023. By /s/ Clerk of the Circuit Court, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-68 . IN THE INTEREST OF: W.H. DOB: 08/25/2005, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: WILLMON HONOR SR. , Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on February 22nd, 2023, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 12th day of January, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
January 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone, Currency 1500 Blk of Meeting Pl.
2. Cellphone 2500 Blk of S Kirkman Rd.
3. Cellphone North Lane/Seybold Ave.
4. Electronics, Cellphone 1600 Blk of Kirkman Rd.
5. Cellphone 50 Blk of W Church St.
6. Cellphone 1800 Blk of Lorena Ln.
7. Cellphone W Pine St./Garland Ave.
8. Electronics 700 Blk of Maguire Blvd.
9. Jewelry 2000 Blk of Dixie Belle Dr.
10. Electronics 1200 Blk of W South St.
11. Cellphone 60 Blk of W Pine St.
12. Cellphone 100 Blk of N Orange Ave
13. Tools 15 Blk of W Colonial Dr.
14. Cellphone 5400 Blk of International Dr.
15. Cellphone, Backpack 2500 Blk of N John Young Pkwy
16. Clothing, Electronics 4900 Blk of International Dr.
17. Cellphone, Currency 1400 Blk of S. Kirkman Rd
18. Currency 1500 Blk of Meeting Pl.
19. Bike 2500 Blk of Forest Club Dr.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the ''Fictitious name statute'' s.865.09, Florida Statutes, will register with the division of corporations, Department of state, state of Florida upon receipt of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name to-wit:
Signs Hut
under which we expect to engage in business at 7208 W. Sand Lake Rd. Suite 305, Orlando FL 32819 That the party interested in the said business enterprise is as follows:
Coro Industries, LLC
7208 W. Sand Lake Rd. Suite 305, Orlando FL 32819. Dated at Orlando, Orange County, Florida January 18th, 2023
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on February 2nd, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810 ; U118 kierra belgrave $281.25, AA7443K Olivia Alford $450.00, B59 george thornton $374.00, B55 Lahreesia Blackmon $472.00, C13 Sheila Ford $589.70, AA0952C JAY STRANGE $612.25, B48 Robert Long $292.70, AA4174P Olivia Alford $450.00, C28 BRUCE REAVIS $694.60, 0213 Ashley Montefusco $455.30, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,141.60, D26 Margaret Jenkins $558.60, U112 PAMELA GOSSE $397.85, B46 george thornton $334.25, AA6325E Olivia Alford $450.00, AA8695K Olivia Alford $450.00, 0203 cassandra antoniu $455.30, B05 Kecia Brown $766.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1174 BETTY TANZER $502.45, 1048 Alexys Thompson $906.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 ; AA4811K Alexandra Smith $1,876.40, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,427.30, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $753.65, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $3,074.00, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,367.70, B121 PAMELA CRUZ $1,115.25, AA1227T Michael Kachinski $379.40, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $753.65, AA8028H Alexandra Smith $1,876.40, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $3,074.00, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,389.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792 ; 1014 ilexius stephens $931.80, 2705 Amiri Woodruff $261.35, 1681 Kenosha blue $343.31, 1178 Joseph Phillips $755.91, 1417 Jennifer Colon $613.84, 2158 Deneil Mohammed $782.68, 1254 JAMES MOORE $439.31, 1098 VALLAN NEAL $458.84, 1454 clinton Thompson $399.28, 1240 MILENA NELSON $415.31, 1412 Jhoann Fernandez $518.85, 1221 Ruchelle Sutton $786.38, 1177 Corey Harrison $1,005.52, 2318 Richard Santiago $588.15, 1006 Clarisa Lopez Torres $740.08, 1062 Elizabeth Gonzalez $415.31, 1201 OLEG VYAZHEVICH $1,389.42, 2773 DWAYNE D KENT $420.60, 2703 Jasmine James $420.60, 2161 TIMOTHY LUCERO $7,682.36, 2182 TIMOTHY LUCERO $7,671.71, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $527.08 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750 ; C016 Juliah Jacob $762.60, A090 Christopher Brown $569.64, C049 Alfred Harris $853.83, A015 Karyelle Hanna $638.96, A012 Raymond Lopez $2,262.20, A022 Amy Noon $1,051.35, A085 Donald Burkey $378.04 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773 ; 1297 Tiffany Tillman $575.96, 2035-39 TRACY KEENAN $899.68, 1282 MARCIA JONES $730.84, 1047 jayna fox $1,149.80, 5024 Jamie Strickland $1,018.56, 2048 BLAS FABRE $379.80, 2552 Elizabeth Washburn $854.25, 1091 Mystery Room $1,422.24, 1258 latiyah hill $327.35, 1492 jozelain romero $409.80, 1726 Marie Carini $237.35, 1584 jose molina $591.05, 1033 Stephanie Youmans $793.20, 1306-08 leshanda black $834.93, 2591 Keiyshard Bobb $356.68, 0001 Angele Torres $1,463.85, 2702 Jeffrey Bey $311.36, 2614 Jeannine LaTour $244.90, 2554 Karen Hollister $327.35, 5072 Lisette Bolton $790.58, 1324 Jose Zouain $409.80, 2728 Demarcus Miller $488.51, 2247 mystery room mystery room $761.40, 5030 Torrence Evans $969.11, 2612 Jeannine LaTour $244.90, 1288 darrell coffee $409.80, 0005 Johnny Jones $1,676.75, 2401 colette hays $971.50, 0011 Mckenzie Schuler $399.35, 2512 shanice velazquez $378.00 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; AA4444G Andrew Bays $3,126.75, AB0725B JAKERIA BATTLE $214.70, 1781 Marianne werk $607.80, AA5359N steven johnson $1,726.70, AA8897K sandra Benda $1,348.25, AA5433F Anna Sieniarecki $391.00, 1528 TYLER ANDERSON $511.10, AA9245C Anna Sieniarecki $391.00, AA4635A Latichia Macon $1,883.15, AA1583F Anna Sieniarecki $391.00, AA9101H John Williams $385.85, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $3,088.85, AA9708N Anna Sieniarecki $391.00, 1274 M A QAYYUM MAZUMDER $248.45, AA1093H Jason Campbell $1,876.55, AA9808N Anna Sieniarecki $391.00, AA0770B steven johnson $1,726.70, AA2125A Jason Campbell $1,876.55, AA6914R Anna Sieniarecki $391.00, AB3446B JAKERIA BATTLE $214.70, 1321-23 ETHEL MCQUEEN $879.87, AA4750F John Williams $385.85, 0204 Kenadi DelaCerna $450.11, 0162 SAISLIH MORALES FRANCO $586.48 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 3134 karmetta chambers $841.54, 4050 Karis Justice $654.95, 3121 Jocqui Burrows $478.16, 4122 Saulene Rondil $452.40, 4006 LUIS PALMA $549.10, 3081 Sterle Scott $511.16, 3159 PORTIA WASHINGTON $558.88, 4037 kara Justice $648.80, 2143 Karis Justice $720.80.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haines City: 3307 U.S. Hwy 17-92 W, Haines City, FL 33844 February 14, 2023 H0920 JACQUELYNE ORRIS, G0785 YAMILEET ORTIZ, F0659 Luchen Gabriel, H0915 Daniel England, A0136 Edens Luma, H0927 PASCUAL MARTINEZ, A0074 JULIE STEPHENSON, G0701 Lakisha Watt, G0733 Ingrid Torres, G0721 Austin Funk. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Four Corners: 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747. February 14, 2023 1603 Felix Gonzalez, 2300 Strachan Kendah, 1636 Lasandra Smithinnis, 2211 Lasandra Smithinnis, 2213 Lasandra Smithinnis, 1245-49 Lasandra Smithinnis, 1726 ALICE GEORGE, 2164 DENISE CASEY, 1324 Katee Galgoczy, 2052 John Hay, 1146-48 Inez Spigner, 1330 Katee Galgoczy, 1106 MICHAEL MARTINI.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 10th, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A293- Sonia Roessel D114- Sonia Roessel C104- Ben Barber C133- James Tate B127- Jonathan Davila E136- Rebecca Raisor.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 34 Latonya Mychele Johnson 76 Tymika Causey 77 Gordon Pinchback Jr 132 Scott Zubarik Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 111 Maria Luz Dary Ibarra 129 Pedro Enrique Colon 228 Vanessa Dempster 236 Douglas Bottum 350 Jerard Wilder 358 Janine Chinnici 367 Adrian Ellis 418 Jose Barrios 453 Annette Butler 480 Wayne Rank Forsyth Storage Inc. 3941-3959 Forsyth Road Winter Park, FL 32792 B24 Jose Antonio Martinez Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 093 Tlacotia, Adrian 142 MCCUTCHEN, BERTRON 168 Moore, Amarhi 202 Bradford, Latanya 212 Valerin, Quenisha 226 Kaiser, Carole Yvonne 233 Moszelin, Orantil 256 Daniels, Keiyanna 306 Walker, Gloria 347 White, Cyntoria 425 Abney, Sharrice 442 Mosley, Tonya 447 Glass, Robert 450 Baptiste, Asnath Chrysolithe 474 Anthony, Mackie 553 White, Robert Leon 562 Taylor, LaToya 588 Garcia Medina, Frances 249A Johnson, Janelle Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 54 Ryon Tavares 82 William Watkins 340 Stanley Ofosu-Addo 346 Torianna Ricketts 708 Alfred Benyard - 2001 SUZI - VL1500K1 Intruder LC* - Maroon motorcycle - VIN: JS1VY51A212102922 1008 Amanda Kinnemand Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 131 Amber Perkins 440 Rose Marie Tremblay 632 AnthonyClark 732 Lisa Kay Huber 747 Willie Lamor Culver 421 Allan Sears 836 Tiffany Theophile 851 Jalaina Alaysha Jones 1006 Rose Marie Tremblay 1010 Roger Belcourt 1108 Roodny Orisme 1520 Herbert West 1539 Nancy Bell Lewis 1705 Victor Richardson 1721 Russell Niel Nusynowitz 1804 Willys Fernandez Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1012 Demekia Hill 1109 Evensia Jean Pierre 1046 James Richard Benderson, Eatonville Cultural & Heritage Foundation 1129 Ebony Walker 3025 Carlos Quezada 3297 Alexsis Johnson 4051 Karla Rodriguez 4099 Felipe Henderson, Jr. 4111 Latoya Jackson 5061 Charles Swearingen, II 5068 Gerard Pinkard 7103 Mhichel Anthony Felucien 8025 Clayton Lee Cameron.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 10, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1100 Julio Gomez 1113 Enid Sanchez 1311 Marcos Jimenez 1407 Carlos Avendano 2035 Nadia Ortiz 2202 Keith Aguirre 2211 Julio Gomez 2326 Gerardo Morales 2408 Alexis Iparraguirre. 1/25/2023 and 2/1/2023 issues.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 10, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 2047 -Miguel Nieves 2059-Julisa Ovejero 3016-Monica Saurez 1160-1169 – Joanne LaComb 1161-1168-Joanne LaComb.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 10th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1119 - Danette Ford 1346-John Wills 2200-Miguel Ventura 2202-Jordan Monosa 2224-Cristian Mendez.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: February 15th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1090-Boxes, #1018- Households, #D225-Boxes, #2083-Households, #2092-Households, #2131-Furniture, #I212-Households, #J210-Boxes, #K219-Households, #K221-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 10th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824 , will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
SJKCH5CP2JA046546
2018 / INFI
JYA5AHE02YA020083
2000 / YAMA
2C3CDZBT6KH708432
2019 / DODG
1N4AL3AP7FN314142
2015 / NISS
KMHCT5AE1EU165126
2014 / HYUN
KNADM4A39D6128131
2013 / KIA
1FMCU0GD2HUE90239
2017 / FORD
1C4RJEAG6JC175236
2018 / JEEP
WMWSV3C58DT478154
2013 / MINC
JM1CW2BL7E0165100
2014 / MAZD
3FA6P0H76GR251046
2016 / FORD
WA1BY74L38D016786
2008 / AUDI
3GNFK16T91G253186
2001 / CHEV
1GKEK13R3VJ708054
1997 / GMC
2C3CDXCT1FH745820
2015 / DODG.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE : NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 12, 2023
1HGCM56864A052147
2004 HOND
FEBRUARY 13, 2023
1HGCM66564A050815
2004 HOND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC . gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824 , pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 9, 2023
1G1ZS58F77F275646
2007 CHEVROLET
3GNCA23B29S525707
2009 CHEV
FEBRUARY 10, 2023
WBA8E1G56GNT35270
2016 BMW
FEBRUARY 11, 2023
2HKYF18784H576226
2004 HOND
FEBRUARY 17, 2023
1G2NW12E45M169736
2005 PONT
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 10th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 68 – Alexander Walz 162 – Jennifer Pastoriza 229 – Jennifer Pastoriza 151A – Terri Warren.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing . gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744 , pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2/13/2023
2T1BURHEXEC072449
2014 TOYT
1FMFU17L44LB91474
2004 FORD
2HGFC4B02JH303480
2018 HOND
3GNAXKEV3LS510783
2020 CHEV
3GNCA63X58S704664
2008 CHEV
KM8JM12B27U646734
2007 HYUN
1FTSW21R58EA89112
2008 FORD
2/14/2023
WDBRF40J63F426992
2003 MERZ
5UXWX9C58F0D51296
2015 BMW
2/15/2023
1N6AD0ER5GN904131
2016 NISS
1GCRWBEH8KZ261486
2019 CHEV
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, February 7, 2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com : Kimberly Jo Small Aileen Santiago Oliveras Lisbeth Fernandez Gilivette Rivera Shelby Crawford Randall Norrice Blow NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, February 7, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com : Takisha Lasha Cornelius-Coachman Brett Avery Tipton LATORI FRANKLIN Darren Shivers Jr Matthew Jay Angel Daniel Alvarez Jorge A Miranda Jesus Cintron Teriem Beckham NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, February 7, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com : Janet Hernandez Michael David Strumlauf Brandy Lynn Ward Victor Reyes Amber Nicole Contreras Dana Lin Bennett Wilson Joe Alexander Delgado NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, February 8, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com : Barbara Karen Piakis Freeman Ryan Michael Neacosia Jacob Robert Badenna Kristine Marsden Jasmine Lee Tammy South NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, February 8, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com : Mounia Joseph / Mounia Iman Joseph Jody Bailey-Mason Simonne Meradin Lebrun / SML Nacarra Chee Trishunda Peterson Tatiana Aurora / TV Shaquan Anthony Walters / Shaquan Walters Jacklyn Pearce / J Gina N Ford / Gina Ford James Cutliff Lystasia Washington / Lystasia Frisnel Mauvais / EN NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, February 8, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com : Myesha Austin Makeshia L Leno Javonda L. Skinner Francharia A Williams Nancy Bell Lewis Salem M Mann Orinette Legros Caprice Floyd Rhianna King Rodrina Phillip / Rodrina B Phillips NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, February 8, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com : Cedric Watkins/ Cedric Lanier Watkins Antony Gervais Acarya Jackson/ Acarya S Jackson christopher c MADRID/ Christopher Madrid Candy Regina Franklin Carolyn Michelle Kiser Bayo Rasul Nya Krigger Shagne Wong NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, February 9, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com : Meagan Marie Furber/ Mulugetta Ketema/ Christepher Gonzalez/ Malik Baerga/ Guy Cherenfant NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart #351 – 10425 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, February 9, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com : Cherita Philips NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, February 9, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com : John Jr Galati Joshua Cepeda Matos Rosa Melendez Tammy Mabee Miguel Colon Douglas Crumm Enio Visalden Machen Bennett Tierra Hernandez Dayshonn Logan Latangela Brown-Hyman Steve Alexandre Sophia Becerril Naomi Agunanna NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 – 7720 Osceola Polk Line Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, February 9, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com : Crystal Campbell Johathan Quijano
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 10, 2023 at 9:00 am at National Towing and Recovery, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2019 KAWK
JKBEJCC18KA000596
2012 HOND
5FNRL5H41CB024378
2004 FORD
1FAFP406X4F206307
2015 FORD
1FADP3F20FL384527
2006 MERZ
WDBRF52H56F795296
1998 FORD
1FTYR10CXWPB07775
2007 NISS
3N1AB61E17L696475
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2016 Honda
VIN: 5FNRL5H33GB108926
2012 Ford
VIN: 1FAHP3K22CL370521
2017 Nissan
VIN: 1N4AL3AP8HC196732
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on February 8, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
Comments / 0