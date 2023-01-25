Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
9&10 News
Traverse City Central Tops Alpena in Girls Basketball
TRAVERSE CITY – The Traverse City Central Trojans girls basketball team notched their sixth win in seven outings, toppling Alpena 54-39. The Trojans started strong, jumping out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter while not allowing the Wildcats to make a field goal. Traverse City Central (11-2,...
9&10 News
Glen Lake Storms Past Benzie Central to Remain Unbeaten in Northwest Play
MAPLE CITY – The Glen Lake Lakers opened up a two-game lead in the Northwest Conference standings by knocking off Benzie Central 70-34 on Friday night. The Lakers jumped out to a 38-17 halftime lead on the way to their tenth consecutive win of the season. Glen Lake (10-1,...
9&10 News
Marion Boys Dominate in Conference Play
MARION - Marion defeated West Michigan D League opponent Bear Lake 57-22 on Friday night. The Eagles lead 38-10 at the half and didn’t slow down with Mason Salisbury (10), Braden Prielipp (13), Gavin Prielipp (9) and Collin McCrimmon (8) guiding the way. Marion improves to 9-3 and will...
9&10 News
Lake City Picks Up Road Win Over Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE - The Lake City Trojans jumped out to a big early lead and never looked back in a 45-23 win over Houghton Lake. The Trojans were led by Mackenzie Bisballe with 11 points. Alie Bisballe, Rylee Cohoon and Payton hogan all chipped in six points apiece. The Trojans...
9&10 News
McBain Builds Two-Game Lead in Highland Conference With Win Over Beal City
McBAIN - The McBain Ramblers picked up a crucial 60-43 win over Beal City on Friday night to build a two-game lead at the top of the Highland standings. McBain came into play with a one-game lead over the Aggies in the Highland Conference. So an Aggies victory would have moved the teams into a tie for first.
9&10 News
Cadillac Hockey Suffers Sixth Straight Loss
CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings fell to Ann Arbor Heron 3-2 in a back and forth race on Friday night. The Vikings’ were on the board first from a Zachary Beckhardt goal. Mitchell House scored the second Cadillac goal to tie the game up, but the River Rats topped the Vikings to put Cadillac at six straight losses.
9&10 News
LSSU Falls to Michigan Tech in Doubleheader
SAULT STE. MARIE - The women’s and men’s Lake Superior State basketball teams fell to Michigan Tech on Saturday afternoon. In the women’s game, the Lakers lead 30-28 at the half, but fell to the Huskies 66-58. Both Mattison Rayman (LSSU) and Isabella Lenz (Michigan Tech) lead with 18 points.
9&10 News
Bay Reps and Traverse City Central Hockey Programs Honor Veterans in 9th Annual Veterans Cup
Saturday, Traverse City Central and Bay Reps hockey programs participated in the 9th annual Veterans Cup. Donations went towards the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight and the game’s jerseys, which had the last name of veterans in attendance on the back, were gifted to the vets after the game. “I just...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
The blizzard of 1978: Commemorating the historic storm 45 years later
Take a look back on one of West Michigan's largest snowstorms in history, with interviews, pictures, video, newspapers and more.
9&10 News
More Hospice Volunteers Needed in Northern Michigan
A call for more volunteers is going out in Northern Michigan to help those dealing with the end of life. Kathy Lietaert is the volunteer program manager of the North Region. She said we should be apprehensive about volunteering. It can be a good experience. “If you enjoy people, you...
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
Yahoo!
Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023
Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
9&10 News
Traverse City in the Running for Two More “Best of” Titles
It’s no question that Northern Michigan is home to award winning communities. Now you can help a popular spot win bragging rights in two more ways.. Traverse City is being ranked in USA Today’s list for the Top 10 Best Midwest Small Towns, and Best Small Town Food Scene. As of Friday morning it was ranked number 2 for Best Town and at number 4 for Best Food.
Snowfall forecast for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon might have you surprised tomorrow
A widespread snow this afternoon and evening will transition to a robust spurt of lake-effect snow Thursday morning. If you are expecting Thursday morning to have quieter weather, you could be unpleasantly surprised while traveling. The widespread snow this afternoon will break down and taper fairly quickly early this evening...
New Irish pub set to open on Mackinac Island this spring
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - A new Irish pub set to open on Mackinac Island this spring is still a few months away from pouring its first pints, but the buzz is already beginning to build. Plans are for Patrick Doud’s Irish Pub to not only serve a selection of Irish...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 28-29
Winter Weather Advisories are up once again for much of Mid-Michigan this weekend, with a broad range of snowfall totals expected - from more than half a foot to barely anything - depending on where you are. Comparing the Forecasts. According to the National Weather Service, a broad swath of...
Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
wcsx.com
What Makes Up Michigan’s BEST Chili?
I love chili, especially in the winter. Chili is comfort food without the guilt. Usually, when I think of comfort food, I think of heavy, most likely unhealthy food like pizza or cake. Chili is actually pretty good for you AND delicious. How do you make your chili? What makes up Michigan’s best chili? What are Michigan’s favorite chili ingredients?
WNEM
High school snow carvers gear up for judging
John Shelton gives TV5 a rundown on the events scheduled to take place at Snowfest over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Political experts discuss whether “right-to-work” will be repealed. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has...
Comments / 0