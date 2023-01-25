ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladbrook, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Eavon Woodin retires as Iowa's winningest volleyball coach

WAVERLY, Iowa — Waverly-Shell Rock's legendary volleyball coach Eavon Woodin has announced that she's retiring from coaching to spend more time with her grandkids. Woodin led the Go-Hawks to two State championships, and leaves volleyball as the state's all-time leader in wins with 1,214 total.
WAVERLY, IA
Pen City Current

Kemper makes statement at regionals

CEDAR RAPIDS – Hailey Kemper has learned a valuable lesson in reckoning. The Lady Hound sophomore beat two wrestlers who had beaten her multiple times earlier this year as she worked her way through the 100 lb .bracket at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Region 5 state qualifier in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
hawkeyesports.com

MBB Game Notes: vs Rutgers

OPPONENT Rutgers (14-6, 6-3) at Iowa (12-8, 4-5) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa (12-8, 4-5) returns to action on Sunday against Rutgers (14-6, 6-3). Tipoff is slated for 1:07 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late

Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 26

Ice thickness is around 8 inches at the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Use a small hook with a minnow or a small piece of crawler or powerbait fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Mercy Cedar Rapids to build new emergency department in Marion

MARION, Iowa — Mercy Cedar Rapids announced the health facility will expand its emergency services with a second off-site, hospital-based emergency department extension in Marion. The new site will be located at 3701 Katz Dr. off 10th Ave. next to the MercyCare Marion clinic. In a press release sent...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

KETO Kitchen opens new location in downtown

Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, KETO Kitchen staff held a grand opening of their new space in the Armstrong Development Building after winning the Race For The Space competition. KETO Kitchen won the Race for the Space program back in September during a “Shark Tank” style event last fall...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Early morning fire leaves four without a home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A home in northeast Cedar Rapids has been damaged after an early morning fire Thursday. Cedar Rapids Fire Department says four people, three adults and a minor, along with a dog, were all able to escape the home. One person did have smoke inhalation injuries.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Roundabouts to double in Cedar Rapids

The City of Cedar Rapids announced it will be constructing 10 new roundabouts in areas they deem as safety issues. After analyzing car crashes and high-speed studies, the city determined the best way to limit traffic incidents is by removing the stop signs and adding the roundabouts. Eleven have been...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital

A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A snow emergency has been declared in Cedar Rapids starting at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday the 29th. The City of Cedar Rapids sent out a press release Saturday afternoon, reminding community members that cars should not be parked on emergency snow routes and are subject to being ticketed or towed.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

