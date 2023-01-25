Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
How to watch Mizzou vs. No. 12 Iowa State basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time
The Missouri and Iowa State men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet during the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT. Iowa State, ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press Poll, enters the contest 15-4 overall. Most recently, ISU...
cbs2iowa.com
Eavon Woodin retires as Iowa's winningest volleyball coach
WAVERLY, Iowa — Waverly-Shell Rock's legendary volleyball coach Eavon Woodin has announced that she's retiring from coaching to spend more time with her grandkids. Woodin led the Go-Hawks to two State championships, and leaves volleyball as the state's all-time leader in wins with 1,214 total.
Pen City Current
Kemper makes statement at regionals
CEDAR RAPIDS – Hailey Kemper has learned a valuable lesson in reckoning. The Lady Hound sophomore beat two wrestlers who had beaten her multiple times earlier this year as she worked her way through the 100 lb .bracket at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Region 5 state qualifier in Cedar Rapids.
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: vs Rutgers
OPPONENT Rutgers (14-6, 6-3) at Iowa (12-8, 4-5) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa (12-8, 4-5) returns to action on Sunday against Rutgers (14-6, 6-3). Tipoff is slated for 1:07 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids executive chef named semifinalist for Prestigious James Beard Award
A Cedar Rapids executive chef has been selected as a semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Award, a nomination likened to the Oscars of the culinary industry. Samuel Charles is the restauranteur behind Rodina's elevated comfort food establishment in Cedar Rapids' Czech Village. Charles is nominated for best chef in...
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 26
Ice thickness is around 8 inches at the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Use a small hook with a minnow or a small piece of crawler or powerbait fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
cbs2iowa.com
Mercy Cedar Rapids to build new emergency department in Marion
MARION, Iowa — Mercy Cedar Rapids announced the health facility will expand its emergency services with a second off-site, hospital-based emergency department extension in Marion. The new site will be located at 3701 Katz Dr. off 10th Ave. next to the MercyCare Marion clinic. In a press release sent...
cbs2iowa.com
KETO Kitchen opens new location in downtown
Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, KETO Kitchen staff held a grand opening of their new space in the Armstrong Development Building after winning the Race For The Space competition. KETO Kitchen won the Race for the Space program back in September during a “Shark Tank” style event last fall...
cbs2iowa.com
Early morning fire leaves four without a home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A home in northeast Cedar Rapids has been damaged after an early morning fire Thursday. Cedar Rapids Fire Department says four people, three adults and a minor, along with a dog, were all able to escape the home. One person did have smoke inhalation injuries.
cbs2iowa.com
Roundabouts to double in Cedar Rapids
The City of Cedar Rapids announced it will be constructing 10 new roundabouts in areas they deem as safety issues. After analyzing car crashes and high-speed studies, the city determined the best way to limit traffic incidents is by removing the stop signs and adding the roundabouts. Eleven have been...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids to add 11 new roundabout to scale back on traffic and major crashes
Cedar Rapids will be adding 11 more roundabouts to the city's road network in hopes of clearing some congested intersections. Roundabouts are also known to cut down on serious crashes, but not everyone is a fan. The city says it is the solution to reducing traffic and major crashes. But...
cbs2iowa.com
Social justice coalition to host I Am Devonna Walker Town Hall Sunday
Cedar Rapids — A townhall meeting hosted by a coalition of social justice activists will take place Sunday, January 29th from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. “I Am Devonna Walker” Town Hall. Sunday, January 29, 2023. 2:00 - 4:30pm. Cedar Rapids Public Library...
KCCI.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital
A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A snow emergency has been declared in Cedar Rapids starting at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday the 29th. The City of Cedar Rapids sent out a press release Saturday afternoon, reminding community members that cars should not be parked on emergency snow routes and are subject to being ticketed or towed.
