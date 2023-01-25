Read full article on original website
The Hoosiers React: Ohio State
Watch and listen to what IU’s Kaleb Banks and Malik Reneau had to say following Indiana’s win over Ohio State.
Indiana will be without forward Jordan Geronimo, center Logan Duncomb vs. Ohio State
Indiana junior forward Jordan Geronimo is out tonight for the Hoosiers against Ohio State. Indiana plays the Buckeyes at 8 p.m. on Fox. A 6-foot-6 athletic forward, Geronimo is averaging 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Geronimo aggravated a previous left leg injury. Indiana also will be without...
Quick hits: Despite cold start, Illini stay hot with win at Wisconsin behind career-high from Mayer
Wins are never easy in Madison, but Kohl Center no longer is a house of horrors for Illinois. Matthew Mayer scored a career-high 26 points to lead Illinois — which had lost eight straight at Wisconsin during the 2010s — to its third straight victory at Kohl Center on Saturday with a 61-51 victory.
Recap: Indiana blows out Ohio State, 86-70, for fifth-straight win
Indiana continued its winning ways Saturday night as it blew out Ohio State, 86-70, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The victory extends the Hoosiers' (15-6, 6-4) win streak to five-straight games and moves them into a tie for fourth place in the Big Ten standings. Freshman point guard...
Listen: Murphy on Laurinaitis hiring, spring practice, basketball concerns
It's not often there is late-January news when it comes to Ohio State football. But that was the case on Friday evening when the Buckeyes announced the hiring of James Laurinaitis as a graduate assistant who will help coach the linebackers. This news was met with an immediate positive reaction....
Wisconsin's slump continues with loss to Illinois
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men's basketball team's promising start to the season continued to drift further away Saturday. The Badgers (12-8, 4-6) Big Ten) lost for the sixth time in seven games as they fell 61-51 to the Illinois Fighting Illini (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) in front of 17,071 at the Kohl Center. It was their second loss to Illinois this month and their fourth double-digit defeat in this slump.
Wisconsin crumbles in another incomplete performance
MADISON, Wis. — As soon as the Wisconsin men's basketball team started to make shots during one stretch of another ugly offensive performance, its defense quickly faltered. Both factors led to another uneven performance in another defeat. The second half of the Badgers' 61-51 loss to Illinois on Saturday...
Overtime: When it Rains, it Pours...Just Not With Baskets for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- It got interesting for a minute, but Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6) dropped its sixth game in seven tries on Saturday, falling 61-51 to Illinois (15-6, 6-4) at the Kohl Center. The Badgers suffered through another dreadful offensive performance, shooting a season-low 33.3 percent from the field, including 9-of-27...
Coach TV: Ohio State
Watch and listen to what IU head coach Mike Woodson had to say following IU’s 86-70 win over Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
Jake Diebler Says Ohio State’s Effort Against Illinois Was “Not Acceptable” And Zed Key’s Performance Has Been Impacted By Injuries
Chris Holtmann wasn’t pleased with Ohio State’s effort in practice leading up to Tuesday’s matchup with Illinois. It resulted in one of the Buckeyes’ worst performances of the season, as Ohio State trailed by 17 in the last few minutes on the road before cutting the Illini lead to nine at the final buzzer. Ohio State assistant coach Jake Diebler said Friday that practice has been better as the Buckeyes prepare for Saturday’s contest at Indiana, but only after some serious conversations took place behind closed doors.
Rival Reaction: Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann talks about the loss to Indiana
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann discusses the 86-70 loss to Indiana. The Hoosiers used a 17-0 run at the end of the first half into the beginning of the second to separate themselves from the Buckeyes. Here is what Holtmann said about the game, the metal piece falling from the video board before the second half, and his team's performance.
Tanner Arkin excited for 'opportunity to get coached by some of the best coaches around' at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — For Tanner Arkin to go where he wants to go, he had to decide to leave the comfort of his home; to fly to the east coast for a quick visit and only to turn around and make a stop in the Midwest. Change can be uncomfortable,...
Reaction: Illini hire Charlie Bullen as OLBs coach
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner reacts to Illinois football's hire of longtime NFL assistant Charlie Bullen as outside linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator.
What Illini transfers did at new schools during 2022 season
There always is attrition after a new head coach takes over a program, and that was no different in Champaign. After Bret Bielema's first season in Champaign, more than a dozen players left the program. Most of those players were toward the bottom of the depth chart and transferred to...
Illinois signee Amani Hansberry talks relationship with staff
BEL AIR, Md. — Illinois signee Amani Hansberry has been in consistent contact with the staff since committing to the program in late August. Assistant coach Chester Frazier was the lead man for Hansberry during his recruitment process and has been in consistent contact ever since. “My relationship with...
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
wmay.com
College tuition increasing for some, not others, across Illinois
College tuition is on the rise for some in Illinois this academic year – but for those attending the University of Illinois Springfield, that hike will not be felt. Meanwhile, for incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, as well as Chicago, students’ personal budgets will likely be more constrained than ever before.
wznd.com
Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended from ISU through 2025
NORMAL, Ill. – The Kappa Sigma chapter at Illinois State University has officially been suspended by the university’s Dean of Students office January 25, 2023. The official suspension will begin effective immediately until December 31, 2025. This decision comes in the wake of a superfluity of derogatory actions...
