247Sports

Wisconsin's slump continues with loss to Illinois

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men's basketball team's promising start to the season continued to drift further away Saturday. The Badgers (12-8, 4-6) Big Ten) lost for the sixth time in seven games as they fell 61-51 to the Illinois Fighting Illini (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) in front of 17,071 at the Kohl Center. It was their second loss to Illinois this month and their fourth double-digit defeat in this slump.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin crumbles in another incomplete performance

MADISON, Wis. — As soon as the Wisconsin men's basketball team started to make shots during one stretch of another ugly offensive performance, its defense quickly faltered. Both factors led to another uneven performance in another defeat. The second half of the Badgers' 61-51 loss to Illinois on Saturday...
MADISON, WI
Eleven Warriors

Jake Diebler Says Ohio State’s Effort Against Illinois Was “Not Acceptable” And Zed Key’s Performance Has Been Impacted By Injuries

Chris Holtmann wasn’t pleased with Ohio State’s effort in practice leading up to Tuesday’s matchup with Illinois. It resulted in one of the Buckeyes’ worst performances of the season, as Ohio State trailed by 17 in the last few minutes on the road before cutting the Illini lead to nine at the final buzzer. Ohio State assistant coach Jake Diebler said Friday that practice has been better as the Buckeyes prepare for Saturday’s contest at Indiana, but only after some serious conversations took place behind closed doors.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Illinois signee Amani Hansberry talks relationship with staff

BEL AIR, Md. — Illinois signee Amani Hansberry has been in consistent contact with the staff since committing to the program in late August. Assistant coach Chester Frazier was the lead man for Hansberry during his recruitment process and has been in consistent contact ever since. “My relationship with...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
NORMAL, IL
wmay.com

College tuition increasing for some, not others, across Illinois

College tuition is on the rise for some in Illinois this academic year – but for those attending the University of Illinois Springfield, that hike will not be felt. Meanwhile, for incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, as well as Chicago, students’ personal budgets will likely be more constrained than ever before.
CHICAGO, IL
wznd.com

Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended from ISU through 2025

NORMAL, Ill. – The Kappa Sigma chapter at Illinois State University has officially been suspended by the university’s Dean of Students office January 25, 2023. The official suspension will begin effective immediately until December 31, 2025. This decision comes in the wake of a superfluity of derogatory actions...
NORMAL, IL
