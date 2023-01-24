Read full article on original website
Defending Southland Tournament Champion Lion Baseball Opens Spring Practice
HAMMOND, La. – Coming off another Southland Conference Tournament championship and NCAA Regional appearance, expectations are running high as the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball program opens preseason practice Friday. Entering his 10th season as head coach, Matt Riser welcomes back 26 returners from last season's championship squad as preparations...
Southeastern Wins at Home, Giaratano Sets Career Record
HAMMOND, La – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's basketball team beat UNO 69-51 in the University Center Thursday evening at 5 p.m. The Lady Lions (11-7, 6-2 SLC) are now on a three-game win streak after a 69-51 win over the Lady Privateers (3-14, 2-6 SLC) Thursday evening at home.
Southeastern Hosts LSU Alexandria for Spring Opener
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's tennis team will open the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule Friday, hosting LSU Alexandria at noon at the Southeastern Tennis Complex. Three-time All-Southland Conference selection Putri Insani returns to lead the Lions on the singles court. Newcomers Gabrielle Dekkers and...
Lions Prepare for Double Duel with Privateers
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team looks to get a new win streak started this week as the Lions start and end their home-and-home series with New Orleans in three days, hosting the Privateers on Thursday before heading to the Lakefront on Saturday. Southeastern (11-9,...
Southeastern Hosts UNO, Travels to New Orleans Saturday
HAMMOND, La – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's basketball team will take on UNO Thursday at the University Center at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. in New Orleans. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats can be accessed on www.LionSports.net. Southeastern went 2-0 last...
Southeastern Picked Second in SLC Preseason Poll; Five Lady Lions Earn Preseason All-SLC notice
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University softball team was picked second in the 2023 Southland Conference preseason poll, which was released by the league office Thursday. The Lady Lions return six positional starters and 14 letter winners from last season's squad, which set a single-season school record for...
