ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Wednesday Elmira City Police officers stopped a vehicle on the city's east side for various violations of the vehicle and traffic laws. The occupants threw a handgun from the vehicle prior to the stop. The gun was thrown into a residential area and identified as a 9 mm gun. The occupants of the vehicle, Elliot Barner, 37, and Ryan Bashore, 24 were taken into custody without incident.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO