ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Killings, UAlbany keep their focus on the court

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKRv6_0kQLr3Xt00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — UAlbany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings spoke with the media on Tuesday, one day after pleading not guilty to an assault charge during a virtual arraignment in Kentucky.

While he didn’t talk about the charge specifically, Killings did talk about leading the team while dealing with his legal situation off the court. “My only focus for these guys is giving them everything that I have to make them better players, better students, and better men,” said Killings. “That’s it. My only focus is our program. That’s it. Anything that goes on in the outside world, and like I think I’ve shared with you guys before, these kids in this gym go through a lot of different things in their life… My job is to only try and heal and help guide them through. We focus on getting the best grades that we can get, having the best performance that we can have in games, and being the best people we can be.”

Killings was arraigned on a charge of fourth degree assault with no visible injury, a Class A misdemeanor, by the Madison County District Court in Kentucky. He is due back in court on March 20th.

The charge stems from the same locker room incident that led to a five game suspension and a $25,000 fine for Killings . The school’s investigation found Killings made inappropriate contact with a student athlete in a pre-game hype circle.

The incident has also resulted in a lawsuit filed by the former player , Luke Fizulich, against Killings, UAlbany Athletic Director Mark Benson, and the university. The incident took place on November 24th, 2021 prior to a game against Eastern Illinois in Richmond, Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in Troy

TROY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The Capital Region watched in terror and disbelief when the Memphis police worn bodycam video was shared for all to see Friday night. The video shows five Memphis police officers attack 29-year-old father and husband Tyre Nichols. Nichols died in the hospital three days later from his injuries.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Siena women overwhelmed at Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac responded by out-scoring the Saints, 26-8, in the remainder of the first half, and not letting the team come within six points for the duration of the game.
HAMDEN, CT
NEWS10 ABC

Longtime Cohoes Fire Captain retires

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Captain Otto Madsen took his last ride after 28 years of service at the Cohoes Fire Department. Madsen began his career in July 1994, serving as the EMS Coordinator for 20 years. The Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes held a walkout ceremony for Captain Madsen this morning, celebrating his accomplishments and […]
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ms. Wheelchair New York 2022 reflects on her reign

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Heather Horwedel is redefining what it means to be a pageant queen. As Ms. Wheelchair New York, she’s spent the past year advocating for a more inclusive community. Ms. Wheelchair America is a competition based on advocacy, achievement and presentation rather than appearance. Since 1972, the nonprofit organization has been crowning […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Quilts and blankets sought for marathon dance

The Moreau Community Center is collecting donated quilts and afghan blankets to serve as gifts to members of a school district working hard to raise money for a beloved community cause. The community center is seeking donations for the students who are part of 2023's annual South High Marathon Dance - which comes home for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy