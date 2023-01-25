Read full article on original website
Kevin Keatts after win at Wake Forest: "It was a great road win for us"
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. -- The comeback was completed behind big man D.J. Burns as the Wolfpack earned a quad-1 win on the road against Wake Forest by a final score of 79-77. After being down 10 at a point in the first half, D.J. Burns finished with a career high 31 points and 9 rebounds as the Wolfpack finished the month of January 6-1 which, is the best calendar month for NC State since the 1988-1989 team that went 8-1 in January 1989. NC State moves to 17-5 (7-4 ACC) following the victory and will look to keep the momentum going as Florida State will come to PNC this upcoming Wednesday.
Jon Scheyer talks win over GT; Updates Whitehead's prognosis
Following another tough loss on Monday, Duke was afforded a relatively long week of practice before returning to action on Saturday afternoon against Georgia Tech. And whatever the team installed over those four days of work was just what the doctor ordered. The Blue Devils saw five players reach double...
Kenny Payne criticism continues from media after Louisville basketball gets squashed by Notre Dame
Kenny Payne's tumultuous first season as Louisville's head men's basketball coach continued Saturday at Notre Dame, where the Fighting Irish led comfortably throughout a 76-62 victory. Notre Dame (10-12, 2-9 ACC) snapped a four-game skid and sent Payne's Cardinals (2-19, 0-10) to their 10th consecutive loss as the ACC's only remaining winless team.
Watch: Kenny Payne, Mike James following Louisville's loss at Notre Dame
Louisville remains winless in ACC play, falling to 0-10 in the league, and 2-19 overall in a 76-62 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals trailed by 30 points during the early moments of the second half before slowly trimming the large deficit. UofL debuted newcomer Emmanuel Okorafor...
Blue Devils dismantle Georgia Tech 86-43 for second road win of the season
Duke Basketball earned a win on the road for only the second time this season, beating Georgia Tech 00-00 on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Kyle Filipowski had a team high 18 points and seven rebounds while point guard Tyrese Proctor added seven points and eight assists with no turnovers as Duke used a huge mid-game run to blow the game open and improve to 15-6 overall and 6-4 in ACC play.
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes post-NC State press conference Q&A
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes chatted with the media Saturday afternoon after the Demon Deacons fell 79-77 to NC State at Joel Coliseum. Here's the full press.
How to Watch: NC State vs. Wake Forest
After hard-fought 85-82 home win over Notre Dame Tuesday, NC State (16-5, 6-4 ACC) travels to rival Wake Forest (14-7, 6-4 ACC) Saturday for a critical conference matchup. The Demon Deacons, which are 10-1 at home this season, enter Saturday's game on a two game losing streak, including 81-79 defeat at Pittsburgh Wednesday night.
George Lynch Interview: Reflections on 1993, the Carolina Family, Today's Tar Heels
At halftime of the North Carolina vs. NC State game on Jan. 20, the 1993 National Champion Tar Heels were honored in front of a sellout Smith Center crowd. George Lynch, one of the captains of that team, joined hosts Tommy Ashley and Joey Powell on Inside Carolina Live! to discuss the 30-year reunion of coach Dean Smith's second title team and reflected back on that season, his legendary career in Chapel Hill, and shared his thoughts on Hubert Davis' current team.
Caleb Love Enlists UNC Assistant Coach For Shooting Cure
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has no shortage of basketball coaches on staff who could double as shot doctors or shooting consultants, and guard Caleb Love has enlisted the help of Jeff Lebo while seeking a cure for the slump that has lingered. Love’s 15-point effort in the...
East Carolina extends offer to local Goldsboro forward
In the age of the transfer portal, quality Division I-caliber high school players can often simply be overlooked in the recruiting process. East Carolina may have stumbled upon a gem in its own backyard recently as a result of such an instance. Head coach Michael Schwartz and all of his assistant staff recently showed up at Goldsboro High School in Goldsboro, located around an hour away from campus, to watch 2023 prospect Ta'Korrie Faison, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward.
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
Former Notre Dame signee Brady Dunlap discusses his release request
Earlier this week, one of the top shooters in the national senior class announced his intentions to request a release from his National Letter of Intent. Top150 senior Brady Dunlap backed out of his pledge to Mike Brey and Notre Dame. "I never really grew up anywhere near the campus,"...
