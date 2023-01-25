WINSTON SALEM, N.C. -- The comeback was completed behind big man D.J. Burns as the Wolfpack earned a quad-1 win on the road against Wake Forest by a final score of 79-77. After being down 10 at a point in the first half, D.J. Burns finished with a career high 31 points and 9 rebounds as the Wolfpack finished the month of January 6-1 which, is the best calendar month for NC State since the 1988-1989 team that went 8-1 in January 1989. NC State moves to 17-5 (7-4 ACC) following the victory and will look to keep the momentum going as Florida State will come to PNC this upcoming Wednesday.

