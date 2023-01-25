ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Yahoo Sports

Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State time, TV, Zach Edey watch

No. 1 Purdue basketball has little time to rest, as another challenge from Michigan State awaits. The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) held off Michigan 75-70 on Thursday behind a balanced effort. Zach Edey scored 19 points, Fletcher Loyer 17 and Braden Smith 10. Purdue's bench produced 23 points. The...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

