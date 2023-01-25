ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Lands Local Talent

(Photo via WVU Recruiting) Nathaniel Flower, a 2023 football prospect from Fairmont Senior High School, has committed to play for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers via Twitter. Flower, who comes to WVU as a preferred walk-on, will be a kicker and punter for the Mountaineers. He will complete a position room that is wide open heading into 2023 with the departure of Casey Legg.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

JUCO Edge Rusher Visits WVU

(Photo via WVU Recruiting) Neal Brown and his coaching staff are hot on the recruiting trail as of late. As many of you have probably seen all over social media, several players have been paying West Virginia University an official visit. Yesterday, one of the best edge rushers in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why Nicco Marchiol and the Mountaineers Will Be the Surprise of the Big 12

The bar is as low as it has been in several years for the Mountaineers. In a season that will be make-or-break for Neal Brown in Morgantown, things have to turn around in a hurry. Should the direction of this program continue downward, we should expect Wren Baker to make a head coaching change following the 2023 season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Pearl says Mountaineers will challenge Tigers like A&M did

AUBURN, Alabama–Looking to regroup after suffering their first home loss since the 2020-21 season, the Auburn basketball Tigers have a quick turnaround to get ready for a morning tipoff on Saturday at West Virginia. Coach Bruce Pearl said on Thursday his team will be tested in a major way by a veteran group of Mountaineers.
AUBURN, AL
voiceofmotown.com

Outlet Ranks WVU Last in Their 2023 Big 12 Predictions

It should be no shock to anyone that the Mountaineers will have virtually no expectations going into 2023. Following a 2022 season that saw the boys in Gold and Blue finish with a 5-7 record, the program will be under a plethora of scrutiny and Neal Brown will be firmly on the hot seat.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Charles Barkley Ate His Own Words

Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from sharing his opinion. Well, it seems as if that mentality has come back to bite him. According to WVU Assistant Coach DerMarr Johnson, was in a bar in Morgantown last night telling WVU fans that his Auburn Tigers were going to kick their “you know what.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: No. 2 Shady Spring avenges title game loss, throttles No. 1 Fairmont Senior

Shady Spring – Revenge is a dish best served cold and Saturday’s spread was too frigid for even a polar bear to stomach. In a rematch of last year’s Class AAA state championship game, one that was won on a Zycheus Dobbs floater at the buzzer, Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring avenged that agonizing defeat with an 85-65 victory over No. 1 Fairmont Senior at Shady Spring.
SHADY SPRING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Where Does WVU Rank Among Party Schools?

West Virginia University is a big time party school – that’s no secret. For students all across the nation, this is a big draw to the school. Barstool Sports, one of the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry, recently revealed their top 25 party school rankings. As...
americanfarmpublications.com

West Virginia wants more dairies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners Connect Bridgeport. A popular cookie shop is coming to Clarksburg. A Bridgeport family is set to open a Crumbl Cookies franchise on Emily Dr. “We’ll be in the end cap beside Jersey Mikes and Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse),” said Bridgeport’s...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNT-TV

Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Sunset Ellis Restaurant announces reopening date

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 2022 was a year of uncertainty for Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston, but in 2023, they’re looking toward new horizons. The popular Harrison County staple announced their grand re-opening will be on Feb. 16. The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m....
SHINNSTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy