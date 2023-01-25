Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) Nathaniel Flower, a 2023 football prospect from Fairmont Senior High School, has committed to play for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers via Twitter. Flower, who comes to WVU as a preferred walk-on, will be a kicker and punter for the Mountaineers. He will complete a position room that is wide open heading into 2023 with the departure of Casey Legg.
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Auburn
Can the Mountaineers pull off the upset?
voiceofmotown.com
JUCO Edge Rusher Visits WVU
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) Neal Brown and his coaching staff are hot on the recruiting trail as of late. As many of you have probably seen all over social media, several players have been paying West Virginia University an official visit. Yesterday, one of the best edge rushers in the...
voiceofmotown.com
Why Nicco Marchiol and the Mountaineers Will Be the Surprise of the Big 12
The bar is as low as it has been in several years for the Mountaineers. In a season that will be make-or-break for Neal Brown in Morgantown, things have to turn around in a hurry. Should the direction of this program continue downward, we should expect Wren Baker to make a head coaching change following the 2023 season.
Quick Hits: Future of Big 12/SEC Challenge, Finding Minutes For Wilson & Okonkwo + More
WVU head basketball coach Bob Huggins meets with the media ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn.
College Football Program Rescinds Offer To Controversial Quarterback Recruit
An HBCU college football team decided to give a scholarship offer to a controversial recruit and their head coach appears to be paying the consequences for doing so. Albany State head coach Quinn Gray, who was only recently introduced as the Golden Rams' head coach for the 2023 season, made ...
247Sports
Pearl says Mountaineers will challenge Tigers like A&M did
AUBURN, Alabama–Looking to regroup after suffering their first home loss since the 2020-21 season, the Auburn basketball Tigers have a quick turnaround to get ready for a morning tipoff on Saturday at West Virginia. Coach Bruce Pearl said on Thursday his team will be tested in a major way by a veteran group of Mountaineers.
WVU's Youth is Starting to Make a Serious, Much-Needed Impact
WVU's young talent is growing up
voiceofmotown.com
Outlet Ranks WVU Last in Their 2023 Big 12 Predictions
It should be no shock to anyone that the Mountaineers will have virtually no expectations going into 2023. Following a 2022 season that saw the boys in Gold and Blue finish with a 5-7 record, the program will be under a plethora of scrutiny and Neal Brown will be firmly on the hot seat.
voiceofmotown.com
Charles Barkley Ate His Own Words
Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from sharing his opinion. Well, it seems as if that mentality has come back to bite him. According to WVU Assistant Coach DerMarr Johnson, was in a bar in Morgantown last night telling WVU fans that his Auburn Tigers were going to kick their “you know what.”
Prep Basketball: No. 2 Shady Spring avenges title game loss, throttles No. 1 Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring – Revenge is a dish best served cold and Saturday’s spread was too frigid for even a polar bear to stomach. In a rematch of last year’s Class AAA state championship game, one that was won on a Zycheus Dobbs floater at the buzzer, Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring avenged that agonizing defeat with an 85-65 victory over No. 1 Fairmont Senior at Shady Spring.
voiceofmotown.com
Where Does WVU Rank Among Party Schools?
West Virginia University is a big time party school – that’s no secret. For students all across the nation, this is a big draw to the school. Barstool Sports, one of the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry, recently revealed their top 25 party school rankings. As...
americanfarmpublications.com
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
WDTV
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners Connect Bridgeport. A popular cookie shop is coming to Clarksburg. A Bridgeport family is set to open a Crumbl Cookies franchise on Emily Dr. “We’ll be in the end cap beside Jersey Mikes and Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse),” said Bridgeport’s...
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
West Virginia Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
WDTV
Sunset Ellis Restaurant announces reopening date
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 2022 was a year of uncertainty for Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston, but in 2023, they’re looking toward new horizons. The popular Harrison County staple announced their grand re-opening will be on Feb. 16. The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m....
West Virginia traffic stop leads to high-speed 118-mile chase, suspect takes own life
Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.
2 facing charges after woman robbed, beaten and left on I-79, West Virginia
A man and a woman are facing charges after deputies say they stole a woman's phone and laptop after physically beating her, then left her on the side of the interstate.
Comments / 1