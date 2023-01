The transgender issue attracted about 500 people Saturday from two groups gathered in downtown Murfreesboro. The Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally began at 2 p.m. at Civic Plaza with speakers labeling the transgender group as "cult" members who were "grooming" children. Some of the speeches resembled a worship service with prayer, sermons and biblical scripture.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO