Closing dates set for these Fresno County COVID-19 testing centers

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno County officials announced Tuesday that the decision has been made to shut down the fixed and drive-thru Optum Serve Test to Treat sites.

Following meetings with the California Department of Public Health CA Testing Task Force, the Fresno County Department of Public Health decided to end operations at the Fresno City College site on January 31 – and close the Test to Treat mobile busses in February.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health website , testing sites at Sanger Branch Library, West Fresno Regional Center, Coalinga Regional Medical Center, Reedley College, and Mendota Branch Public Library will be closing on February 5.

Details about other COVID-19 testing centers can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.