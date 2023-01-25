ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Closing dates set for these Fresno County COVID-19 testing centers

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jry0R_0kQLo7KO00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno County officials announced Tuesday that the decision has been made to shut down the fixed and drive-thru Optum Serve Test to Treat sites.

Following meetings with the California Department of Public Health CA Testing Task Force, the Fresno County Department of Public Health decided to end operations at the Fresno City College site on January 31 – and close the Test to Treat mobile busses in February.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health website , testing sites at Sanger Branch Library, West Fresno Regional Center, Coalinga Regional Medical Center, Reedley College, and Mendota Branch Public Library will be closing on February 5.

Details about other COVID-19 testing centers can be found here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Auberry Road in Fresno County has reopened

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following weeks of closure, Auberry Road in Fresno County has reopened. The road, which links the Fresno city area to communities including Auberry, Meadow Lakes, and Alder Springs, was closed on January 2. Images taken by Fresno County officials from Auberry Road showed evidence of a landslide and cracks in […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno

The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno FD says number of fires decreased since last year

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A string of recent fires have kept Fresno fire crews busy during the past week, but even with the recent fire activity, officials with the department said numbers show fire activity has gone down from last year. Fresno fire’s Jonathan Lopez told us today that compared to last year at this […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno warming centers to remain open into February

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s warming centers will continue to be available until the first week of February, the City of Fresno officials announced on Thursday. Due to the continuous cold temperatures, the centers will be open until Feb. 9 at 8:00 a.m. City officials say they provide cots, blankets, and pet cages. This is […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County

The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
KINGSBURG, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
FRESNO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Marketplace at El Paseo | Shopping mall in Fresno, California

Marketplace at El Paseo, is an outdoor space that is open 24 hours a day. This shopping center has several department stores, where you can find exactly what you are looking for. Whether you want to buy a new garment or look for something for your home. Featured Shopping Stores:...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno coroner’s office seeking relatives of man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating relatives of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez. Lopez was recently admitted to a Fresno hospital where he later passed away, officials say. Although officials say they have little information on him they do know that he has previously lived in […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

'Suspicious package' found outside Selland Arena had clothes inside, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police have given the all clear after confirming a suspicious package found east of Selland Arena, in Downtown Fresno, had clothes inside. Workers with the Fresno Convention Center alerted Fresno Police just after 7 p.m. Thursday, after staff found the package on a loading dock near Selland Arena and Valdez Hall.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

VA officially deploys larger clinic in Visalia

VISALIA – A new VA clinic in Visalia is now marching toward its goal of having a larger facility to serve more veterans. At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Visalia Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a new Veterans Affairs clinic to be located in the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance office, now part of Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The site, 500 N Santa Fe St. in Visalia, will replace the current VA community-based outpatient clinic in Tulare and expand primary care and specialty services to local military veterans. The clinic will take up 25,000 square feet of the 32,000 square foot building.
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2 Near Madera

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident occurred on State Route 99 near the Madera area on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2, investigators said. Details on the Deadly Pedestrian Collision on SR-99 Near...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD Chief condemns actions of former Memphis officers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma released a statement condemning the “unprofessional, inexcusable, and reprehensible,” actions of Memphis police officers who contributed to Tyre Nichols’ death. In the chief’s statement, he reiterates that the acts of the five former Memphis police officers do not reflect those who serve the community. Chief Balderama […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy