'Outright Bigotry': Over 10,000 Disabled, Sick, Poor, Mentally Ill People Euthanized Under New Laws, 30% Rise from 2020
Euthanasia is now a leading cause of death in the country. Euthanasia, where doctors administer drugs to end a patient's life, is legal in several countries, including Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Spain, as well as some states in Australia.
Gallego holds first events of Arizona Senate campaign
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Ruben Gallego held the first public events of his U.S. Senate campaign Saturday, taking aim at independent incumbent Kyrsten Sinema and casting his candidacy in a patriotic appeal to the American dream. The fifth-term congressman recounted his journey from a poor family in Chicago to...
Judge trashes, blocks California COVID-19 misinformation law
The judge wrote that the law's definition of what classifies as "misinformation" is "grammatically incoherent."
Schiff goes all in on MAGA hatred in launch of California Senate bid
Adam Schiff said Thursday that he would run for the Senate in 2024.
Alleged serial liar George Santos had backing from FTX executives
Two FTX executives with sparse political donations gave big to Rep. Santos, according to FEC filings.
How to fix a howitzer: US offers help line to Ukraine troops
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A MILITARY BASE IN SOUTHEASTERN POLAND (AP) — On the front lines in Ukraine, a soldier was having trouble firing his 155 mm howitzer gun. So, he turned to a team of Americans on the other end of his phone line for help.
Nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of missile crews
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Air Force general in charge of the nation's air- and ground-launched nuclear missiles has requested an official investigation into the number of airmen who are reporting blood cancer diagnoses after serving at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. The illnesses became publicly known this...
Election losses only deepen Arizona Republicans' insistence on fraud
PHOENIX - As Republicans in Arizona's largest county gathered earlier this month, the routine task of choosing new party leadership and setting priorities for the year ahead devolved into chaos. Assembled inside a megachurch, longtime local party leaders beseeched the crowd of hundreds to mark their choices on ballots and...
