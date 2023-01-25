ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Syracuse 70, Virginia Tech 85

A quick take on Syracuse’s 85-70 against Virginia Tech on Saturday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: The Hokies nailed 11 3-pointers in the first half and built a 53-32 lead going into halftime. Syracuse would whittle the lead down to 12 in the second half, but couldn’t crack into single digits as the Orange dropped a critical road game. Syracuse’s zone struggled to slow the Hokies, who shot 53 percent from the field and 13-32 from downtown.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Torched by Virginia Tech First Half Offensive Display

Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattour missed the first game against Syracuse earlier this season. His teammates shot just 3-of-19 from three-point range without him and the Orange led by as many as 22 on their way to an 82-72 win. Cattour was available for the Hokies (13-8, 3-7 ACC) Saturday night in the second contest and they shot 11-for-20 from three in the first half and led by as many as 22 points in routing the Orange (13-9, 6-5) in Blacksburg, 85-70.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
BlueDevilCountry

College GameDay coming to Durham for UNC game

ESPN's College GameDay will be in Durham next Saturday for the season's first meeting between the Duke basketball squad and the archrival UNC Tar Heels. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). But the show, free for anyone to attend and also to air on ESPN, takes place in Cameron Indoor Stadium ...
DURHAM, NC
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech

Matchup: Syracuse (13-8, 6-4) at Virginia Tech (12-8, 2-7) Location: Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, VA) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 27th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Wes Durham, Dan Bonner Odds: Syracuse +7/Over Under ...
SYRACUSE, NY
nique.net

Men’s basketball falls to the Orange 80-63

The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Trevor Roe about to join dad, sister in Fayetteville-Manlius 1,000-point club

The last name Roe has been synonymous with Fayetteville-Manlius basketball greatness for decades. It began with Matt and has carried on with his children, Lexie and Trevor. Matt starred for F-M from 1983-86 and scored 1,127 points before going on to play in college for Syracuse and Maryland. Lexie followed in her father’s footsteps and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at F-M as well. She played from 2017-21 and finished her high school career with 1,203 points and is now a sophomore on the Niagara University women’s basketball team.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
The Spun

College Hoops World Reacts To Jon Scheyer's Announcement

Duke basketball appears to have caught a break regarding one of its freshmen starters. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer told reporters today that first-year guard Dariq Whitehead did not suffer a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss at Virginia Tech.  Whitehead landed awkwardly after ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Syracuse.com

Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
SYRACUSE, NY
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill garners third Division I offer from ACC school

The offers keep pouring in for one of the most promising freshmen in the Mid-Penn. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill, a first-year offensive tackle for the Eagles, announced on Twitter that he had picked up his third college football scholarship offer, with Syracuse University extending him the opportunity.
SYRACUSE, NY
cbs17

Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Chronicle

Duke School of Medicine withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings

The Duke School of Medicine will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Medical Schools ranking. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the School of Medicine, and Edward Buckley, vice dean for education of the School of Medicine, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Friday release. Their statement cited concerns with the “value and validity of the rankings.”
DURHAM, NC

