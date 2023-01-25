Read full article on original website
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 70, Virginia Tech 85
A quick take on Syracuse’s 85-70 against Virginia Tech on Saturday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: The Hokies nailed 11 3-pointers in the first half and built a 53-32 lead going into halftime. Syracuse would whittle the lead down to 12 in the second half, but couldn’t crack into single digits as the Orange dropped a critical road game. Syracuse’s zone struggled to slow the Hokies, who shot 53 percent from the field and 13-32 from downtown.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Torched by Virginia Tech First Half Offensive Display
Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattour missed the first game against Syracuse earlier this season. His teammates shot just 3-of-19 from three-point range without him and the Orange led by as many as 22 on their way to an 82-72 win. Cattour was available for the Hokies (13-8, 3-7 ACC) Saturday night in the second contest and they shot 11-for-20 from three in the first half and led by as many as 22 points in routing the Orange (13-9, 6-5) in Blacksburg, 85-70.
Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
College GameDay coming to Durham for UNC game
ESPN's College GameDay will be in Durham next Saturday for the season's first meeting between the Duke basketball squad and the archrival UNC Tar Heels. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). But the show, free for anyone to attend and also to air on ESPN, takes place in Cameron Indoor Stadium ...
How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech
Matchup: Syracuse (13-8, 6-4) at Virginia Tech (12-8, 2-7) Location: Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, VA) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 27th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Wes Durham, Dan Bonner Odds: Syracuse +7/Over Under ...
nique.net
Men’s basketball falls to the Orange 80-63
The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.
Terquavion Smith honors hometown, fallen friends while elevating NC State one step at a time
You could walk a mile in Terquavion Smith's shoes or you could just read them. On his pair of white and red Adidas is a custom paint job designed by NC State art and design major Will Whitley. The two collaborated on the look before the season. "The shoes you...
syracuse.com
Trevor Roe about to join dad, sister in Fayetteville-Manlius 1,000-point club
The last name Roe has been synonymous with Fayetteville-Manlius basketball greatness for decades. It began with Matt and has carried on with his children, Lexie and Trevor. Matt starred for F-M from 1983-86 and scored 1,127 points before going on to play in college for Syracuse and Maryland. Lexie followed in her father’s footsteps and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at F-M as well. She played from 2017-21 and finished her high school career with 1,203 points and is now a sophomore on the Niagara University women’s basketball team.
College Hoops World Reacts To Jon Scheyer's Announcement
Duke basketball appears to have caught a break regarding one of its freshmen starters. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer told reporters today that first-year guard Dariq Whitehead did not suffer a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss at Virginia Tech. Whitehead landed awkwardly after ...
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
Duke, Jon Scheyer seek answers amid ‘backlash’ after underwhelming start
Life for Duke in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era has been anything but smooth. After Monday’s 78-75 loss to Virginia Tech, Duke dropped to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in ACC play. A Duke squad that opened the season ranked No. 7 in the country and climbed into the top 10 on KenPom in late November has slipped outside the top 30 nationally.
Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill garners third Division I offer from ACC school
The offers keep pouring in for one of the most promising freshmen in the Mid-Penn. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill, a first-year offensive tackle for the Eagles, announced on Twitter that he had picked up his third college football scholarship offer, with Syracuse University extending him the opportunity.
cbs17
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
Section III wrestlers make history at first-ever girls wrestling state invitational (49 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — History was made at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena Friday when the New York State Public High School Association hosted the first-ever state-recognized girls wrestling invitational. 208 girls from around the state made their way to Syracuse to etch their names in history.
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina
The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
cbs17
Pinehurst Resort & Country Club breaks ground on first new golf course in nearly 30 years
PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) – Pinehurst Resort & Country Club breaks ground on its first new golf course in nearly 30 years. Course No. 10 will be four miles south of the main clubhouse at the country club. It will feature an 18-hole layout with streams and ponds. Designers said it will be distinct and drastically different from anywhere in Pinehurst.
Chronicle
Duke School of Medicine withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings
The Duke School of Medicine will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Medical Schools ranking. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the School of Medicine, and Edward Buckley, vice dean for education of the School of Medicine, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Friday release. Their statement cited concerns with the “value and validity of the rankings.”
Thousands in taxpayer dollars used to fix state auditor’s Toyota after crash, NC agency says
The North Carolina Department of Administration tells CBS 17 they spent thousands of tax payer dollars to repair a vehicle involved in a collision with state auditor Beth Wood.
