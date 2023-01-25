Read full article on original website
Willard, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
richlandsource.com
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
wktn.com
Woman Arrested on Two Offenses Monday in Kenton
A woman with a New London, Ohio address was arrested on Monday at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility on Jacob Parrott Boulevard after receiving a call about a suspicious person. At the scene, officers arrested Robin...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
Yahoo Sports
High-speed chase led by state trooper through Akron ends in Cuyahoga Falls cornfield
A high-speed chase that began when a state trooper tried to stop a U-Haul truck and trailer near the Akron Interchange ended Saturday evening in a cornfield in Cuyahoga Falls when the last of two suspects was found hiding in brush. Police from Akron and Cuyahoga Falls joined the chase...
Knox Pages
Body of Ashland man, found Friday in vacant home, was shot with a weapon
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man, whose body was found in a vacant home Friday afternoon, was shot with a weapon, according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. Kurtis Harstine, 41, of Ashland, was discovered by deputies who acted on a call at 3:38 p.m.
wyso.org
Ohio officials react to reports of Nazi homeschooling group in Upper Sandusky
A Nazi homeschooling group is being run by a couple out of Upper Sandusky in northwest Ohio, according to reporting from Vice and HuffPost. The detailed reporting from those outlets said the group has 2,500 members in search of “Nazi-approved material” for their home-schooled children. The reports have...
WSYX ABC6
Video: Confused hawk steals stuffed chicken toy from dog in Granville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you think a hawk can't steal something from your backyard, then think again!. A hawk was scoping out the Granville area during a snowstorm, looking for its next meal, when it landed in Nancie Snyder's backyard. Her dogs started barking when the hawk appeared...
WHIZ
The Buckeye Lake Winery Hosted Their 9th Annual Polar Plunge
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH – Many faced the cold at the Buckeye Lake Winery on January 29th as they hosted their 9th annual Polar Plunge. The Polar Plunge was a very, very cool way to raise money for charity. This was a record-breaking year for the plunge with over 200 registered jumpers, including our WHIZ sports anchor Chris Towle, leaping into the icy waters of Buckeye Lake.
Yahoo Sports
There will be no surprises this season
Jan. 30—NORWALK — They were looking for good news at Monday's Norwalk Rotary Club meeting. Jim Rosenhaus, the radio voice of the Cleveland Guardians along with Tom Hamilton, was quick to speak up. "The Guardians have not lost a game this season." That drew a cheer from a...
ocj.com
Extremely Early Soybean Planting Date and Cover Crops
By Dusty Sonnenberg CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off. For the last two years, in two separate locations, a study has been conducted to determine how early soybeans can be planted in Ohio. In the past, studies have looked at early planting at the end of April or early May. Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Small Grains and Soybean Specialist, is looking at an earlier planting date than the past, and also the interaction between very early planting and the presence of cover crops.
Knox Pages
Knox County grand jury indicts 12
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County grand jury handed down 12 indictments during its latest session on Monday Jan. 30. --Joshua Bias, Centerburg, tampering with evidence, third-degree felony.
crawfordcountynow.com
New names on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
wbnowqct.com
Lawson Case Update
A Bellevue man involved in a Henry County pursuit is scheduled for a hearing here in Napoleon Municipal Court on 10 charges, including two felonies. Everett Lawson is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The charges stem from an incident last week on U.S. 6 near McClure where the vehicle Lawson was driving struck a tree.
cleveland19.com
Missing Ashland man found dead inside vacant home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing Ashland man was found dead inside a vacant home on Friday afternoon. Police searched the home, located in the 500 block of Township Road 851, at around 3:38 p.m., according to Sgt. Matt Neff of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the...
WHIZ
Maple Avenue lane closures
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced on Tuesday that crews will be performing a. survey of Maple Avenue in preparation for waterline improvements and pavement. The survey work will be completed on Thursday, February 2, on Maple Avenue from Taylor Street to Bell Street and will require temporary lane closures in the area.
crawfordcountynow.com
Avita announces new Board Officers
BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – January 30, 2023 – The Avita Health System Board of Directors announced the recent election of the following new officers: Mark Schneider, Board Chair; Jeff Underwood, Vice Chair; Linda Smith, Treasurer; and Sherri Clevenger, Secretary. Board officers are elected to a two-year term.
Drizzle, mild weather about to turn more wintry
Colder air will filter into Ohio tonight, accompanied by drizzle and patchy fog, as readings dip into the low to mid-30s by daybreak. Some light snow will mix with the rain north and west, with the potential for a few slick spots. A ripple in the flow behind a sagging cold front will bring a […]
