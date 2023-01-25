Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
NBC Sports
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships scores, results
Full scores and results from the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose …. 4. Valentina Plazas/Maximiliano Fernandez — 63.45. 4. Christina Carreira/Anthony Ponomarenko — 77.37. 5. Lorraine McNamara/Anton Spiridonov — 76.23. 6. Emily Bratti/Ian Somerville — 75.91. 7. Eva Pate/Logan Bye — 75.52.
Australian Open day 13: Aryna Sabalenka wins first grand slam singles title
Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam singles trophy in style in a pulsating Australian Open final.The 24-year-old produced an awesome display of power tennis before holding her nerve to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4.Britain’s Alfie Hewett claimed a long-awaited first Melbourne title in the wheelchair singles, adding to his doubles crown and making it seven singles slams in total.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayProbably eating everything I couldn't eat during these weeks.Aryna Sabalenka on how she will celebratePoint of the dayTennis of the highest quality 🙌What a point!@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis •...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka reach Melbourne final
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has another shot at a major title after reaching the Australian Open final...
Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open women’s final
Follow live updates from the Australian Open women’s final as Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka for the first grand slam title of the year. In a battle of two powerful big-hitters, Wimbledon champion Rybakina is aiming to add a second grand slam title in six months while Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a set so far this tournament, will be playing in her first major final.The 23-year-old Rybakina defeated grand slam champions in world No 1 Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka to reach the Australian Open final for the first time. The Kazakh, who was born...
tennisuptodate.com
"My level is great, it’s perfect. It’s 110 percent. Stefanos, see you in two days!": Djokovic sends ominous message to Tsitsipas after Paul win
Novak Djokovic was very confident after beating Tommy Paul in straight and he sent an ominous message to Stefanos Tsitsipas whom he'll face on Sunday. The final on Sunday will be great in many ways. We might not get the best final tennis-wise but it should be one filled with emotion. That was the case when Tsitsipas and Djokovic contested their only previous grand slam final. Djokovic is looking very strong and he has full belief that he'll win the match.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic breaks record for longest winning streak at the Australian Open
Novak Djokovic has now the longest winning streak in Australian Open victory as his win over Tommy Paul was the 27th in a row. Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times, making him the tournament's most successful tennis player ever. On Sunday, he'll compete for number 10 and will have the advantage against Tsitsipas, who has never claimed a grand slam.
Tennis-Australian Open final 2023: date, time of men's, women's and doubles tennis finals
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev to lift his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last year, while Ash Barty won the women's singles final to end Australia's 44-year wait for a home singles winner at the tournament.
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Novak Djokovic is a huge favorite ahead of his Australian Open final vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday
The stage is set. Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Novak Djokovic on Sunday in Melbourne in the men’s singles final at this year’s Australian Open. Tsitsipas, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, will enter the championship match as the clear underdog despite holding a higher seed than the fourth-seeded Djokovic. BetMGM might be taking into account the fact that Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion, which would explain his (-500) odds at the sportsbook.
Tennis-Djokovic battles Tsitsipas in high stakes Australian Open final
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic will look to rise above the drama that has engulfed him at Melbourne Park and claim a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday in a generational clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
tennismajors.com
“These are the moments that I’ve been working for” – Tsitsipas will play for first major title and the No 1 ranking on Sunday in Melbourne
As a child, Stefanos Tsitsipas remembers watching his idol Marcos Baghdatis make history for Cyprus by reaching the Australian Open final in 2006. Nearly two decades later, 24-year-old Tsitsipas has put himself in the exact same position, toppling Russia’s Karen Khachanov, 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 on Friday in Rod Laver Arena to book his second major final appearance, and his first in Melbourne Park.
Comments / 0