Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
msn.com
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Yardbarker
Should The Raiders Reunite Davante Adams With Aaron Rodgers In 2023?
The Green Bay Packers will reportedly attempt to trade franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Or, at the very least, they’ll explore some trade options. Well, one team that suddenly needs a new starting quarterback is the Las Vegas Raiders. With Derek Carr on the outs, maybe it’d be wise to reunite Davante Adams with the quarterback he’s had the most success with.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Legend James Harrison Absolutely Terrified One Loudmouth Bengals Player
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had many defenders that have given opposing teams nightmares. From Jack Lambert, and Joe Greene to Greg Lloyd. But not many were scarier than James Harrison. The 2008 AP Defensive Player of the Year was pretty good too, racking up a total of 84.5 sacks in 16 seasons. Harrison established himself as one of the scariest players in the league.
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Yardbarker
Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields
We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
Yardbarker
Deion Sanders confirms former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer joining staff at Colorado
Sanders did not say what role Zimmer would have on staff. Sanders has already hired former Alabama co-DC Charles Kelly as his defensive coordinator, so it appears Zimmer won’t be running Colorado’s defense. “Coach Zimmer’s coming too, by the way. So another two head coaches [Willie Taggart],” Sanders...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
How much money do the New York Giants have to spend in 2023?
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has his team in an excellent financial position entering the offseason. Per Pro Football Focus, the Giants have the most effective cap space between now and 2024. This offseason, the Giants have the third-most effective cap space in the NFL, giving Schoen plenty of money to spend on in-house talent in addition to free agents.
Lawyers for Steve Wilks release scathing statement in response to Panthers' hiring of Frank Reich
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as head coach, deciding not to keep Steve Wilks, who had held the position on an interim basis. While the Panthers may have been preparing to move forward, they may not be able to just yet. Hours after the announcement of Reich's hiring, Wilks' attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis, released a statement voicing shock over the Panthers' decision while threatening action against the team in the future.
Look: Robert Saleh Makes Clear Statement About Jets' Quarterback Plans
The New York Jets announced the hire of their new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, on Thursday. With that box checked, there's one major hole left to patch: the quarterback. The Jets rotated through four quarterbacks this season — Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, Mike White and Chris ...
Yardbarker
Steelers President Art Rooney II Does Not Commit To Another Extension For Mike Tomlin As Head Coach
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had the same leader since 2007 when Mike Tomlin was hired as the head coach of the proud franchise. He has been in charge of a model of consistency that has not seen a losing season throughout his entire tenure. He most recently signed a three-year extension back in 2021 and is under contract through 2024. This off-season would be an ideal time for him to sign another extension, but after a scarcity of playoff wins the last decade or so, it's not a foregone conclusion that he will be here for much longer.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Letting Go Of Four More Assistant Coaches Including OL Coach Joe Philbin
In addition to moving on from LB coach George Edwards and RB coach Skip Peete, the Cowboys will not be bringing back OL coach Joe Philbin, assistant DL coach Leon Lett and assistant HC Rob Davis, per Clarence Hill. Todd Archer adds offensive assistant Kyle Valero will not return. Philbin,...
Yardbarker
Steelers Need To Look At A Former Pitt Teammate Of Kenny Pickett Not Named Jordan Addison
It is mock draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers fan base and mostly all others throughout the NFL currently. All but four teams have nothing to play for and in the next few months, speculations will swarm surrounding which players are the right fits in specific organizations. Pittsburgh has needs all over the field and after a 7-2 finish to the season and a relatively easy schedule in 2023, as far as the eye tests go, the draft could make a huge difference right away. It is anybody's guess which direction general manager, Omar Khan and the franchise will go early on come April.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Make Curious Roster Moves For AFC Championship Following Travis Kelce News
The Kansas City Chiefs made some interesting roster moves Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs ensured they would have extra depth at tight end and wide receiver for Sunday. The Chiefs will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game for the chance to go to their third Super Bowl in four seasons. But they’ll have some injury adversity to overcome during the game.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
Allen Lazard says goodbye to Green Bay?
Two words might not mean a lot on the surface, but considering Lazard has seemingly had one foot out the door for most of the season, if this is goodbye, it's not a surprise. Following the Packers' season finale earlier this month, Lazard sounded like a guy who will be playing elsewhere next season.
Yardbarker
New info indicates Buccaneers' Tom Brady wanted to play for Dolphins in 2022
There's yet another indication that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thought he'd join the Miami Dolphins last offseason. According to a piece by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times published on Friday, recently retired Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen "was disappointed prior to the start of the 2022 season" when Tampa Bay blocked him from becoming Miami's offensive coordinator. That opportunity reportedly came with "a significant pay increase."
Yardbarker
Chiefs' WR headlines potential Browns free-agent additions
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Browns disappointed in 2022, finishing 7-10 after acquiring franchise QB Deshaun Watson last offseason. Cleveland must make splashy moves to contend in the AFC North. Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders. Signing Payne to a multi-year deal could solidify a longtime...
Comments / 0