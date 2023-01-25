Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Pike; Walthall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Tylertown affecting Walthall and Pike Counties. Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Tylertown. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, The road through the middle of Hidden Springs Resort Park will begin to flood along with low-lying farm and pasture land near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday afternoon to a crest of 16.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:21:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeil affecting Pearl River County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeil. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Some roads in the county inundated but passable. Homes in Westchester Subdivision, Picayune will be threatened. Water over a few roads in the city of Picayune will cause traffic problems. School bus traffic may need alternate routes. Beech Street and Westchester Subdivision below the confluence of the east and west branches will be subject to flooding in low places. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 17.0 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 20:21:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, Beaumont...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Saturday was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
