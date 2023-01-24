Public Invited to Comment on Keep Somerset Moving Transportation Plan

SOMERVILLE, NJ – The Somerset County Planning Board invites residents to review its proposed “Keep Somerset Moving Transportation Plan 2045” at a virtual public meeting being held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Transportation is a priority for the Board of County Commissioners according to remarks by Director Shanel Y. Robinson at the county Reorganization meeting earlier this month.

“One major priority is improving our transportation systems and helping residents easily and affordably get to their classes, jobs, medical appointments, shopping, and other necessary appointments. This is not only about improving Somerset County’s program, but about partnering with NJ TRANSIT and our municipalities in a comprehensive effort,” Robinson said.

Registration is required by Jan. 31. To learn more and register for the meeting, visit: https://somersetcounty.mysocialpinpoint.com.

Following a brief presentation, there will be an opportunity for participants to share their thoughts in a breakout room and during a Q&A session. Spanish captioning will be provided, and the presentation will be recorded.

The Keep Somerset Moving Plan replaces the award-winning 2011 County Circulation Plan: Making Connections. The county Office of Planning, Policy and Economic Development will guide the development of the new transportation plan, which will be included as part of the County Master Plan.

The proposed plan seeks to improve mobility and travel throughout the County by:

- Maintaining and enhancing the countywide multi‐modal transportation network for the movement of people and goods;

- Considering the needs of all the County’s transportation system users and travel modes;

- Guiding transportation decision-making: plans, policies, projects;

- Using an equity-based approach to include underserved Environmental Justice communities within the transportation planning process;

- Developing projects for a six-year County Capital Improvement Program;

- Collaborating with municipal and state agency partners on coordinated land use and transportation planning decisions;

- Addressing environmental concerns, traffic congestion, and safety.

To learn more ways to get involved, submit your input and to register, visit: Keep Somerset Moving: Transportation Plan 2045 | Somerset County. Click here to register via a QR code.

Somerset County received a Sub-Regional Planning Studies grant from the New Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA) to update its 2011 County Circulation Plan.

Somerset County Office of Planning, Policy and Economic Development

The Somerset County Office of Planning, Policy and Economic Development helps government officials, business leaders, and citizens create communities that offer better choices for where and how people work and live by positively influencing the process of growth and change in the county.

The Office also helps build an optimum living and working environment for residents and employers by protecting the natural environment and preserving the county’s rich history, farmland, and natural beauty while supporting sustainable economic growth and job creation.



