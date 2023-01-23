South Plainfield Employee Recognized for Heroic Efforts

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – The quick-thinking actions of a South Plainfield School District employee recently helped save a student choking on her lunch.

Back on Dec. 20, MaryAnn Burns, a retired licensed practical nurse (LPN) who currently works as a duty aid at Franklin Elementary, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a fourth grader and dislodged a piece of bagel from her throat.

“I would like to recognize Mrs. MaryAnn Burns for her heroic efforts in saving one of our fourth-grade students from choking during lunch,” Franklin School Principal Shannon Colucci stated during a Jan. 18 board of education (BOE) meeting.

“Mrs. Burns...immediately reacted to the student’s distress and performed the Heimlich maneuver. Mrs. Burns’ quick actions [successfully] dislodged a piece of bagel and her gentle, level-headed demeanor kept the student calm during this stressful situation,” added the principal.

Burns, who assists in the lunchroom at Franklin, said that on the day of the incident a classmate of the fourth grader came running up to her panicking that her friend was choking.

“I turned around and the [student] is red as a beet,” Burns said, telling TAPinto South Plainfield that she immediately began administering the Heimlich and, after the third time, the bagel came flying out.

“All I was thinking was I hope this works; I just wanted her to be okay,” she said, admitting that it was the first time in her decades-long career as a LPN that she had to perform the maneuver. “I never thought I would have to use it here.”

Immediately following the incident, the student was taken to the main office and checked out by the school nurse.

“The student was visibly shaken and upset by the incident; however it was comforting to know that a tragic outcome was avoided because of Mrs. Burns’ professional response,” said Colucci during the BOE meeeting. “Franklin School is very proud of Mrs. MaryAnn and commends her for her lifesaving actions.”

Members of the South Plainfield Board of Education (SPBOE) also extended their thanks and congratulations to Burns during the meeting.

“I want to congratulate Mrs. Burns...That was just super fantastic,” said member Doug Chapman.

Member Sharon Miller added, ““Thank you to MaryAnn Burns for her brave act; not everyone would have jumped to help. Congratulations and thank you so much.”



