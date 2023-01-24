Sparta Girls Basketball Gets Past Montville

SPARTA, NJ – The Sparta High School gym was set for a battle between two strong teams on Monday night. The Spartan girls finished with the win over Montville Mustangs 60-50. Ally Sweeney was unstoppable finishing the night with a double-double; 33 points and 12 rebounds. Sweeney sunk 10 inside the paint, dropped in four from the foul line and hit three 3-pointers. She also had six assists.

Baily Chapman added 15 to the total, with six assists and five rebounds. Molly Chapman, Mason Munier and Rylee Munier all contributed to the win in a game where every point mattered.

Both teams started the night with 11 wins. They finished the first half within a point of each other; Sparta 19 to Montville’s 18. The second half was a different story.

The Spartans roared onto the court adding 24 to their total with defense holding the Mustangs to 17 in the third quarter. The two teams battled for every point in the final frame but Montville could not pull ahead.

Sparta’s record moves to 12-4 as they head to Morristown on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game. Sparta stands behind Pope John and Montville in the American Division and are ranked ninth in the NJAC standings with nine regular season games left on the schedule.































































































































