Sparta Township, NJ

Sparta Girls Basketball Gets Past Montville

By Jenny Dericks
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 2 days ago

SPARTA, NJ – The Sparta High School gym was set for a battle between two strong teams on Monday night.  The Spartan girls finished with the win over Montville Mustangs 60-50. Ally Sweeney was unstoppable finishing the night with a double-double; 33 points and 12 rebounds.  Sweeney sunk 10 inside the paint, dropped in four from the foul line and hit three 3-pointers. She also had six assists.

Baily Chapman added 15 to the total, with six assists and five rebounds.  Molly Chapman, Mason Munier and Rylee Munier all contributed to the win in a game where every point mattered.

Both teams started the night with 11 wins.  They finished the first half within a point of each other; Sparta 19 to Montville’s 18.  The second half was a different story.

The Spartans roared onto the court adding 24 to their total with defense holding the Mustangs to 17 in the third quarter.  The two teams battled for every point in the final frame but Montville could not pull ahead.

Sparta’s record moves to 12-4 as they head to Morristown on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game. Sparta stands behind Pope John and Montville in the American Division and are ranked ninth in the NJAC standings with nine regular season games left on the schedule.

TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Tops Ridge,65-56

WARREN, NJ —Alec Graf led Watchung Hills with 22 points and John Kelly added 14 points as the Warriors defeated Ridge on Thursday, 65-56. “Our best game of the year…we have lost 5-6 games by one possession, so we know we are real close to having a tremendous season,” said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton. “This win puts us back on track for states. Hoping this gets us going.” Ridge’s Nik Borovicanin led all scorers with 24 points. Earlier this month, Ridge came out on top. SEE Watchung Hills is now 9-7 on the season and next plays at Hoboken on Thursday.
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Boys Basketball Win 6th Game in A Row After Defeating Parsippany Hills 74-49

MADISON, NJ - The Madison boys basketball  (11-5) defeated Parsippany Hills, 74-49, Wednesday night. Jackson Maloney hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Evan Colao, Sean Mariani and Jack Eckhard all finished in double figures. It was Madison’s sixth win in a row. Andrew Herre scored 10 points for Parsippany Hills. The Dodgers will travel to face Chatham on Tuesday January 31.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Varsity Basketball: Victory for Brearley on Senior Night

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Lady Bears won a thrilling game against Sayreville on Monday, Jan 23, and defeated the Bombers 37-34. That evening was also Senior Night and the Brearley Varsity Girls Basketball Team honored its senior captain Colleen Hannon. Highlights of the game from Head Coach Tim Ryan include: "Trailing by seven with just over one minute to play the Bears clawed their way to overtime, and made enough plays to win in the extra session. Bianca Sode led the Bears with 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Colleen Hannon had nine points, nine rebounds and two clutch steals in overtime to seal the win." The Bears are back in action today, Jan 26 at 4 p.m. to challenge Rahway in their final home game of the regular season.   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Verona Rallies to Beat Collegiate, 39-35, in Essex County Tournament

VERONA, NJ -- The Verona girls basketball team rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat Newark Collegiate, 39-35, in a preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday. Emily Baumgard hit a 3-pointer with 1:36 left to give Verona a 37-35 lead after the Hillbillies had trailed, 25-15, in the third quarter. Sabine Matta sealed the victory by sinking a layup with two seconds left in the game. Verona (13-3) will play at Columbia in the round of 16 on Saturday.
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Cedar Grove Eliminates East Side in Essex County Tournament

CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- The Cedar Grove girls basketball team opened an 11-point lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Newark East Side, 42-33, in a preliminary round game of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday. Lauren Rizzolo scored 15 points and came down with seven rebounds for the Panthers (4-11), who led, 15-4, after one quarter. Kaitlyn Wolff finished with eight points, four rebounds and two assists for Cedar Grove, who led, 20-7, at halftime. Marina Bryant and Lillian Blanchfield netted six goals apiece. Cedar Grove, the 15th seed, moves on to play second-seeded University on Saturday.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills Defeats Montgomery, Makes History at 10-0

SKILLMAN, NJ —Senior Morgan Groff led the way with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals as Watchung Hills topped Montgomery on Thursday, 45-24. Carly Allgor pitched in 10 points and 8 rebounds while Ava Lobozzo and Sofia Squizziato each added 7 points for the Warriors. With the win, Watchung Hills improved to 14-4 on the season and capped off an undefeated 10-0 record in the Skyland Conference’s Raritan Division. Senior Taylor Acker paced the Cougars (2-15) with 8 points.   “A historic win for the Lady Warriors who recorded a perfect 10-0 record in the Skyland Conference, Raritan Division,”said WHRHS head coach Reece Kirchofer. “They are not just Champions but undefeated Champions.  This has never been done before, and requires talent, teamwork and hard work. Could not be prouder of this group of athletes! Everywhere we go the high standards they bring on and off the court represent the Watchung Hills Community at the highest level.  So glad to take this ride with them, knowing what is required of this accomplishment.  They deserve every accolade they receive! “   Watchung Hills next plays at Hunterdon Central on Saturday.
WATCHUNG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Routs Perth Amboy, 84-47

PERTH AMBOY, NJ -- The South Brunswick boys basketball team scored more than 20 points in each of the first three quarters on its way to an 84-47 victory over Perth Amboy on Thursday. Kalani Antoine scored 24 points for the Vikings (11-5), who outscored the Panthers, 24-7, in the second quarter to open a 47-20 halftime lead. Bruce Muniz and Harmehar Chhabra scored 11 points apiece and Daniel Swirad had eight points for the Vikings. Lorenzo Perez paced Perth Amboy (8-8) with 13 points.  
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin HS girls basketball battles Gill St. Bernard's, boys hoops win at Hunt. Cent.

Playing without its head coach, the Franklin High School boys basketball earned a 77-63 win on the road over Hunterdon Central in Flemington on Thursday night. Tony Mento, who missed his first game coaching in 22 due to an illness, stayed home and watched his boys on a livestream in angst. Assistant coach Calvin Lyles was in charge on the sidelines. Hunterdon Central (8-11) led early and took a lead into the second quarter, but Franklin (10-8) tallied 30 points in the second quarter and 19 more in the third, outscoring the Red Devils in those two frames 49-27 to take control...
FRANKLIN, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball Preview: Phillipsburg Boys Basketball to Take on Montgomery

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Current basketball players Jason Martinez and Jaylen Miller and former Phillipsburg High School basketball player Harry Morra and will be acknowledged tonight on Senior Night and Harry Morra Youth Night before and at halftime when the Stateliners take on Montgomery at 7 p.m. on Thomas Fisher Court tonight. Martinez is a two-year starting point guard and Miller comes off the bench to give the Stateliners backcourt depth. “Jason is the heart and soul of the team and one of the hardest workers I’ve seen,” P’burg coach Todd Sigafoos said. “Every player has his respect and listens to him. This...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Holds Off Colonia, 63-56

COLONIA, NJ -- Despite typically terrific performances from Colonia's dynamic duo of Taylor Derkack and Mattison Chiera, East Brunswick came back from an early seven-point deficit and led wire-to-wire in the second half en route to a 63-56 girls basketball victory over the Patriots Thursday night. Senior center Tamea El scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for East Brunswick (7-9), which avenged a loss to Colonia (10-8) earlier this season. On Jan. 5, Colonia defeated the Bears, 46-33. El had nine points that night, but, after East Brunswick fell behind 9-2, three minutes into Thursday night's game, she had a huge...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Regional Ice Hockey Records 4-0 Victory Over Lacey on Wednesday

TOMS RIVER - Southern defeated Lacey 4-0 on Wednesday at the Winding River Ice Rink. Andrew Buda scored a goal and had an assist. Julia Wheeler recorded two assists. Nicholas Wheeler, Ben Gautier and Matthew Brock added solo goals. Aidan Rowland had 21 saves in the net. First Period 9:48  Matthew Brock   Assists: Siek Callie, Andrew Buda 3:45  Andrew Buda   Assists: Aidan Ruiz Second Period: 10:29  Nicholas Wheeler   Assists: Julia Wheeler, Daniel Georgeson Third Period: 9:09 Ben Gautier   Assists: Andrew Buda, Julia Wheeler
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside Ghosts and Kennedy Knights Earn Victories on Court, Paterson Charter Takes Losses

PATERSON, NJ – The Paterson Eastside Ghosts traveled to Passaic County Tech on Tuesday to take on the Bulldogs in an important Big North matchup. The No. 17 Ghosts were able to outlast Passaic County Tech by a score of 64-55, including 23 points in the second quarter in what was a close game throughout.  The game featured senior guard Bryce Stokes putting up his fifth 20 point game this season as he dropped 21 points while adding six rebounds, two assists and one steal. Senior guard Preston Brown also added 19 points to the offense while grabbing two rebounds and dishing out four assists,...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Shut Out by Nottingham-Hamilton West

WEST WINDSOR, NJ - The Chargers-Bears-Rams ice hockey team was shutout by Nottingham-Hamilton West High School 11-0 Wednesday night at the Mercer County Park Ice Skating Center. CBR ended the first period down by two. Nottingham-Hamilton West burst the game open with nine unanswered goals in the second period, taking advantage of penalties by CBR. Colin St. John scored a hat trick for Nottingham-Hamilton West and Nikita Kuzmin and Colin Philips both scored two goals. Brendan Colantoni and Anthony DiMeglio also had goals for Nottingham-Hamilton West.CBR's Eryk Miastkowski faced 30 shots and made 19 saves. Troy Callahan made 15 saves for Nottingham-Hamilton West to earn the shutout. CBR returns to the ice on Tuesday at the Old Bridge Municipal Complex to face off against Old Bridge High School. Old Bridge has an overall season record of 2-7-2. The puck drops at 4:30 p.m. 
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Wrestlers Fall to New Brunswick on the Mat

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - The Spotswood High School wrestling team lost to New Brunswick High School on Wednesday 48-30. Spotswood's loss dropped the team's overall season record to 9-10. The results including weight class from the meet with the Zebras are as follows: 106 - James Gonzalez (New Brunswick) over Valerie Cicero (Spotswood) by a fall 113 - Hans Cipriano (New Brunswick) over Aidan Rizzuto (Spotswood) by a fall 120 - Brandon Snyder (Spotswood) over Christopher Gutierrez Cruz (New Brunswick) by a fall 126 - Emely Hernandez Paz (New Brunswick) by forfeit 132 - James Ratajczak (New Brunswick) over Colton Schmitz (Spotswood) by a fall 138 - Paul...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Allstate Westfield Athlete of the Week: Brandon Ribeiro

WESTFIELD, NJ — The high school senior wrestling in the 132-pound weight class won the Union County Tournament. Brandon Ribeiro, 17, had last year fallen short after going into that competition as the number one seed, he said, so securing the victory on Saturday felt that much sweeter. Ribeiro is this week’s Andy Heinz and The Westfield Legacy Agency Allstate Westfield Athlete of the Week. “I fought different,” Ribeiro said. “I wanted to win it, and I did — had a lot of fun wrestling in it too, especially with the atmosphere at Kean University.” Head coach Glen Kurz said Ribeiro gets better...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Watchung Hills Girls Soccer Earns All State, Player of the Year and Coach of the Year Honors

WARREN, NJ —Two Watchung Hills girls soccer players and their coach were recognized by New Jersey Girls Soccer Coaches Association this week. Ava Prisco and Jenna Tobia were named to the all-state team, and Tobia was named player of the year for North Jersey Section 2. Coach Brian Figueriedo was named coach of the year for North Jersey Section 2.   2022 Sectional Player of the year are:   South - Kennedy Garcia RV Central - Reagan Schubach Hunt Central N1 - Alex Barry IHA N2 - Jenna Tobia Watchung Hills   2022 State Coach of the Year are: South-Katina Anthony CH West Central-Dave Patterson-Freehold  Twp N1-Eric Pfeifer- IHA N2-Brian Figueiredo- Watchung Hills
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison High School Boys Ice Hockey to Hold Adult Fundraiser

MADISON, NJ -  The Madison High School Boys Ice Hockey Booster Club will be hosting a "GOT ICE" Fundraiser on Friday February 10. The fundraiser will help defray the cost of team essentials such as ice time. The adult social will take place at Grach Church, 4 Madison Avenue from 7pm - 10pm.  All are invited. There will be a tricky tray and silent auction. Prices are $40 per person and $75 per couple which includes food, drink and 1 set of tricky-tray tickets. To RSVP, contact Jen Gero at jgero12@gmail.com
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling Recap: The Phillipsburg Pit Re-Opened for Hanover Park and Lived Up to the Hype

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It just wouldn’t be right to recap with anything other than, Welcome to the PIT.   The Stateliner fans and opponents returned to what is now the Phillipsburg Middle School’s notorious “PIT” for the first match at the PIT since 2019. The new high school setting has given Phillipsburg fans what they asked for years, a larger venue, hosting HWS, hosting districts, regions, and even state tournaments. But, it still isn’t the PIT.   The intensity delivered, like P’Burg fans do, with a rowdy crowd standing from the floor to the ceiling, ready to cheer, jeer and chant. It ended as...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
theobserver.com

Weaver & Mullen capture Bergen County wrestling championships

Damian Weaver and Jimmy Mullen once again made history at the BCCA George Jockish Bergen County Wrestling Tournament. On Sunday at Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY, Weaver, Lyndhurst’s star middleweight, won his second Bergen County championship when he defeated Westwood’s Gavin Seiler by a 7-1 decision in the 157-pound final.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Leading the Way: Bloomfield's KIra Pipkins Setting Milestones, But Always Looking Ahead

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--For the past four years, Kira Pipkins has accomplished some marvelous feats for the Bloomfield High wrestling program. In 2020, as a freshman, Kira won her school's first NJSIAA championship in the sport, in 33 years. A year later, she became the school's first two-time champion and a year after that, the first three-time state champion. This past Sunday, Jan. 22, Pipkins won her 100th career high school match, in the 126-pound category, at the BCWCA Tournament. No other female wrestler in New Jersey has reached the century mark for victories. She was also named the tourney's Outstanding Wrestler.  And, on March 4,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
