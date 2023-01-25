Read full article on original website
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
World Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Returns to Rockford This Weekend
The iconic vehicle shaped like a hot dog on a bun, called the "Wienermobile", used to promote Oscar Mayer products in the United States is coming to Rockford. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin just a few miles from, the now-defunct, Oscar Mayer meat processing plant. This catch little Oscar Meyer wiener song has been around my entire life. I was one of the catchiest jingles on TV. Plus, their hotdogs were a pretty regular part of my summertime childhood diet.
Pritzker visits Rockford to announce major local investments
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made two stops in Rockford on Thursday to announce funding for major projects in the city. First, the governor stopped off at Forest City Church, at 1280 S. Alpine Road, to announce a $1.5 million project to resurface South Alpine Road this spring. “I’m proud to announce […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford’s last locally owned camera store is for sale as owner Tom Brady plans to retire this spring
ROCKFORD — You shouldn’t be surprised if Tom Brady knows your name the moment you walk into Camera Craft for a second time. He might even know what camera you shoot with and what new gear is on your mind. Brady, who has owned the camera store he...
‘Go Fund Me’ Set up For Rockford’s 15th & Chris After Devastating Fire
After a devastating fire destroyed Rockford's "15 & Chris" Burgers, on 15th Ave...The outpouring of love and community support has come in droves! Not only are Rockford folks a big fan of the food, but apparently LOVE Chris (James "Boogie" Purifoy) as well. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with mounting costs, after the fire.
WIFR
Rockford Community Investment Fund gives abandoned homes new life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A program that restores abandoned homes brings hope and economic strength to some of Rockford’s neighborhoods. “This really is one of those rare opportunities that we can say it’s a win win win for everyone,” said Mayor of Rockford Tom McNamara. More than...
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Rochelle News-Leader
Owner of Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC reacts to firearm legislation
ROCHELLE — Matt Gerard estimates that 10 percent of his sales since opening Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC in May 2022 came from guns and items that will now be illegal under new state gun legislation that bans the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois. If...
WTF?! Did Illinois Man Steal A Walmart Register For His Home!?
Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It has the ability to transport us back in time to a simpler, more innocent era where things were just a little bit more fun. It's why so many of us love to collect and display nostalgic items in our homes, even if they're not something you'd ordinarily find in a modern home.
rockrivercurrent.com
UW Health has renamed its clinic on Marchesano Drive in Rockford
ROCKFORD — UW Health has officially renamed its Riverwest Clinic to UW Health Marchesano Dr. Clinic. The name change is part of UW Health’s work to create consistency across facility names for the health system formerly known as SwedishAmerican to UW Health in Wisconsin. The name changes began in September 2021 with the main hospital on East State Street being renamed UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Chicago Public Radio
Environmentalists work to save Bell Bowl Prairie, some of Illinois’ last remaining prairieland
Only one hundredth of one percent of Illinois’ original prairieland still exists today. And a rare dry gravel prairie still left in Rockford is at risk of being destroyed if the Chicago Rockford International Airport goes ahead with its current expansion plan that will build a road through the prairie.
rejournals.com
Avison Young negotiates sale of multi-tenant 650,000-square-foot industrial building
Avison Young has negotiated the sale of a multi-tenant 35-acre land site at 4500 Kishwaukee Street in Rockford, Illinois, on behalf of HSA Commercial Real Estate. Avison Young Principals Erik Foster and Mike Wilson, based in the firm’s Chicago office and leaders of Avison Young’s U.S. industrial capital markets team, represented the seller, HSA Commercial Real Estate; the buyer was a private investor.
nrgmediadixon.com
The City of Oregon Will Not Take No for an Answer and Will Try to Change IDOT’s Mind
A month or two ago a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 64 in Oregon resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery. The business sits on the corner of the intersection. At the time, city officials said they dodged a...
WIFR
Deputies to patrol Temporary Hard Rock Casino for at least another year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office agrees to keep up its patrol efforts at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford for at least another year. This comes on the heels of a shooting in the parking lot last May that ended with one person dead. Since...
WIFR
Veterinarian shortage leads to pet owners having longer wait times for sick pets
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Longer wait times in animal hospitals may be forcing people to travel farther away just to get their sick pet checked out. Wait times at vet clinics keep increasing as veterinarians keep leaving the industry to retire, protect their mental health or take care of their families.
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
27 People Injured in One of Multiple Pileups Near Illinois-Wisconsin Border: Authorities
Multiple pileups near the Illinois-Wisconsin border Friday, including one that sent 27 people to the hospital, shut down multiple major roadways ahead of the afternoon rush hour and as bands of snow made their way across the area. Illinois State Police said one accident was reported around 1:45 p.m. on...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
BREAKING: Interstate 39/90 Closed in Wisconsin After Major Pileup
Traffic on Interstate 39 / 90 is reportedly backed up for several miles after the road was closed in both directions after dozens of cars and trucks were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon (1/27). At 2:12 pm on Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on its...
Channel 3000
Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened
BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
Viscosity Tubes Exhibit in Rockford’s Discovery Center: A STEM Adventure for Kids
The Discovery Center Museum in Rockford, Illinois has recently unveiled a new hands-on science exhibit, thanks to the support of Thermo Fisher Scientific. The exhibit, called the Viscosity Tubes exhibit, explores the concept of viscosity in a fun and engaging way for children of all ages. Understanding Viscosity through the...
