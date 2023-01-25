ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Returns to Rockford This Weekend

The iconic vehicle shaped like a hot dog on a bun, called the "Wienermobile", used to promote Oscar Mayer products in the United States is coming to Rockford. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin just a few miles from, the now-defunct, Oscar Mayer meat processing plant. This catch little Oscar Meyer wiener song has been around my entire life. I was one of the catchiest jingles on TV. Plus, their hotdogs were a pretty regular part of my summertime childhood diet.
Rockford Community Investment Fund gives abandoned homes new life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A program that restores abandoned homes brings hope and economic strength to some of Rockford’s neighborhoods. “This really is one of those rare opportunities that we can say it’s a win win win for everyone,” said Mayor of Rockford Tom McNamara. More than...
WTF?! Did Illinois Man Steal A Walmart Register For His Home!?

Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It has the ability to transport us back in time to a simpler, more innocent era where things were just a little bit more fun. It's why so many of us love to collect and display nostalgic items in our homes, even if they're not something you'd ordinarily find in a modern home.
UW Health has renamed its clinic on Marchesano Drive in Rockford

ROCKFORD — UW Health has officially renamed its Riverwest Clinic to UW Health Marchesano Dr. Clinic. The name change is part of UW Health’s work to create consistency across facility names for the health system formerly known as SwedishAmerican to UW Health in Wisconsin. The name changes began in September 2021 with the main hospital on East State Street being renamed UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Avison Young negotiates sale of multi-tenant 650,000-square-foot industrial building

Avison Young has negotiated the sale of a multi-tenant 35-acre land site at 4500 Kishwaukee Street in Rockford, Illinois, on behalf of HSA Commercial Real Estate. Avison Young Principals Erik Foster and Mike Wilson, based in the firm’s Chicago office and leaders of Avison Young’s U.S. industrial capital markets team, represented the seller, HSA Commercial Real Estate; the buyer was a private investor.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened

BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
