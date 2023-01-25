Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local historians still digging into Michigan's Underground Railroad sites
There are 34 confirmed sites in Michigan linked to the Underground Railroad, and likely many more unofficial sites that aided in the network to help enslaved people seek freedom.
Former candidate for Genesee County Commissioner charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot
FLINT, MI – A former candidate for Genesee County Commissioner has been charged in a federal indictment in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill in 2021, according to online court records. Isaac A. Thomas, who ran against Amy Miller in the Republican primary election for the...
Yes, a Flint councilwoman called residents ‘janky’ — but not all residents
Councilwoman Ladel Lewis says she was only referring to nonvoters, but others are still offended
DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Michigan Daily
Whitmer gives State of the State Address in Lansing, discusses education policy, gun reform and climate change
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the first State of the State Address of her second term from the House Chamber of the Michigan Capitol Wednesday evening. The speech marked the first in-person State of the State Address since 2020, following virtual speeches in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs
FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
A new Ann Arbor church aims to be a place where people are ‘seen, heard and loved’
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new church has recently launched in Ann Arbor and is welcoming anyone who wants to join. Emmaus Lutheran Church officially began its work at 420 W. Liberty St. and had its first Sunday service on Jan. 22. The new church was created with the help of two existing Ann Arbor churches, University Lutheran Chapel and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
police1.com
Nearly 200 Mich. school districts receive $25M in state grants to hire SROs
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Nearly 200 Michigan school districts, including five in Oakland County, will receive $25 million in state grants to hire school resource officers for the next three years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that the money may be used for salaries, benefits, and training for school resource...
wdet.org
Former Michigan Secretary of State discusses the current Republican minority in Lansing
For the first time in several decades, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate. But even now, Republicans have already signaled some of their priorities — including urging Democrats not to repeal a 2015 law that could automatically reduce the state’s income tax rate as early as this year.
Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?
Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
Michigan Daily
Ford School hosts Jelani Cobb to discuss American journalism and racial politics
The Ford School of Public Policy hosted Jelani Cobb, dean of the Columbia University School of Journalism, for a conversation with Celeste Watkins-Hayes, dean of the Public Policy School, in the University of Michigan’s Rackham Auditorium Tuesday night. The event was part of a series titled “Democracy in Crisis,”...
Self-proclaimed ‘sovereign citizen’ sentenced for paying taxes with fake $1M checks
LANSING, MI – A self-proclaimed sovereign citizen – who claims he is exempt from paying state taxes – has been sentenced for writing three fraudulent checks of $1 million each to the Michigan Treasury. Damon Montgomery, 54, of Macomb County, was sentenced on Wednesday by Ingham County...
DTE must stop toxic coal ash disposal at two Michigan plants
MONROE, MI — DTE Energy must soon stop depositing a toxic waste product into surface water ponds at two Michigan coal-fired power plants because the facilities are not adequately protecting nearby groundwater, regulators say. On Jan. 25, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will deny DTE’s application to...
White House adviser touts Detroit's Jump Start as 'national model'
White House senior adviser Gene Sperling joined Mayor Mike Duggan on Friday in announcing a federally funded program to help unemployed Detroiters reenter the workforce at Durfee Innovation Society. Jump Start, which launches Tuesday, will use $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay participants and incentivize 18...
Sentencing delayed for ex-Macomb County Public Works Commissioner
Disgraced former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco arrived to a sentencing hearing today in Port Huron.
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
Michigan Daily
CSG debates reverting to in-person meetings after nearly 3 years
The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government met Tuesday evening to discuss making their weekly meetings fully in-person again to boost engagement. CSG also talked about their upcoming February events and approved nominated candidates for multiple positions. A new resolution proposed at Tuesday’s meeting would require assembly members to...
Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
Arab American News
Chokr faces up to 10 years in prison for lying on forms to buy three guns, remains in custody
On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Hassan Yehia Chokr on federal charges in connection with an anti-Semitic attack last month at a synagogue in Oakland County as new details emerged in court about his activity at a gun shop the day of the incident. Chokr, 35, who is accused of...
