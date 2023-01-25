ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs

FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M

A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?

Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
FLINT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

CSG debates reverting to in-person meetings after nearly 3 years

The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government met Tuesday evening to discuss making their weekly meetings fully in-person again to boost engagement. CSG also talked about their upcoming February events and approved nominated candidates for multiple positions. A new resolution proposed at Tuesday’s meeting would require assembly members to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
ANN ARBOR, MI

