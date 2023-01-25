ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

Thursday Jan. 26 Lady Bronco Soccer Team Defeats Rosamond

On Thursday, January 26, 2023 the Bishop Lady Broncos traveled to play the Rosamond Roadrunners. The Rosamond Roadrunners prove to be challenge. Ellie Crall started the team off with the first goal. Shortly followed by the second goal when Ellie Crall pass the ball to JuliAnna Jackson. Rosamond Struck back bringing the first half to an end with a score Bishop 2 Rosamond 1.
BISHOP, CA
Mono County Office of Emergency Management Seeks Information on Storm Damage

MONO COUNTY, Calif. (JANUARY 26, 2023) – Mono County residents and business owners who suffered storm damage in the recent snow and rainstorms are encouraged to report the damage sustained to the Mono County Office of Emergency Services (OEM). Providing this information will assist the county in understanding the...
MONO COUNTY, CA

