Thursday Jan. 26 Lady Bronco Soccer Team Defeats Rosamond
On Thursday, January 26, 2023 the Bishop Lady Broncos traveled to play the Rosamond Roadrunners. The Rosamond Roadrunners prove to be challenge. Ellie Crall started the team off with the first goal. Shortly followed by the second goal when Ellie Crall pass the ball to JuliAnna Jackson. Rosamond Struck back bringing the first half to an end with a score Bishop 2 Rosamond 1.
Jen McGuire CEO of Tri-County Fairgrounds Gives Update to Bishop City Council
To say Jen McGuire was a good hire by the Tri-County Fairgrounds may be the understatement. of the century. She’s like the Energizer Bunny, in spades. That has been evident during her. reports to the Bishop City Council and last Monday’s presentation was no exception. Here’s a sampling:...
Mono County Office of Emergency Management Seeks Information on Storm Damage
MONO COUNTY, Calif. (JANUARY 26, 2023) – Mono County residents and business. owners who suffered storm damage in the recent snow and rainstorms are encouraged to report. the damage sustained to the Mono County Office of Emergency Services (OEM). Providing this. information will assist the county in understanding the...
