On Thursday, January 26, 2023 the Bishop Lady Broncos traveled to play the Rosamond Roadrunners. The Rosamond Roadrunners prove to be challenge. Ellie Crall started the team off with the first goal. Shortly followed by the second goal when Ellie Crall pass the ball to JuliAnna Jackson. Rosamond Struck back bringing the first half to an end with a score Bishop 2 Rosamond 1.

BISHOP, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO